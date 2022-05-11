New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calibration Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305154/?utm_source=GNW
- Global Calibration Services Market to Reach US$8.2 Billion by the Year 2026
- Calibration service identifies any inaccuracies or variances in mechanical equipment. The need for businesses to improve efficiency and effectiveness of operations by reducing equipment/system downtime is the main growth driver for the calibration services market. Growth in the market is influenced by internal factors such as lab accreditation, service quality and personnel expertise, along with external factors such as general economic conditions and installed base of process instruments. As customers purchasing test and measurement equipment also require calibration, there is sustained demand for calibration services. Growing importance of preventive maintenance and increasing appreciation of its long-term cost savings and benefits will further step up demand for calibration services. The adoption of stringent government regulations is also necessitating industry players to ensure accurate functioning of their testing and measurement devices, thus driving growth in the market. Sustained focus on improving operating efficiency of new as well as existing devices is also fostering adoption of calibration services in various industry verticals. The increased focus on automation is also favoring market growth, since automation has the potential to cut down the time needed to carry out calibrations and also improve overall quality of services. In recent years, the market witnessed the emergence of several 3rd party calibration providers, which has aided the market. Accessibility to 3D imitation fantasy, and 3D printing technology advancements are also auguring well for the market. Further, increasing R&D activities are stimulating market growth.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Calibration Services estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period. Electrical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.3% CAGR to reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mechanical segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32% share of the global Calibration Services market. The adoption of stringent quality assurance measures and the need to comply with highest quality standards, electrical instruments need to be calibration at regular intervals, thus raising the demand for electrical calibration services. Calibration of mechanical instruments is required as they tend to go off track due to repeated use, exposure to changing air conditions, and mechanical stress.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026
- The Calibration Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 23.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Thermodynamic Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
- Calibration of temperature equipment such as thermostats, thermo-anemometers, chart recorders, thermometers, ovens and freezers, temperature controllers, data logger, and thermocouples is required to be performed once in twelve months, thus augmenting demand for thermodynamic testing. In the global Thermodynamic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$641.8 Million will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$154.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Technological Advancements in Calibration Crucial to Growth
- The importance of calibration is expected to grow in tandem with technological advancements and the need for more precise measurements. Ballbar technology that auto-diagnoses machine tool performance is the cornerstone of precision machining operations. Recent advancements in ballbar technology led to the development of wireless ballbar system that can quickly diagnose and quantify machine positioning errors. The 3D printer industry with the need to quickly and cost-effectively measure the relationship between the axes provides lucrative growth opportunities for wireless ballbars. Proper 3D printer calibration is essential for helping the machine perform as expected and achieve the maximum return on investment. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, offer vastly improved portability over traditional manufacturing methods. Additive manufacturing plays a major role in the Industry 4.0 revolution; by facilitating economies of scale thus making microfactories economically efficient; and reshaping global supply chains by strengthening local networks. The pharma industry relies on measurement products in services in a wide variety of ways, including both the research and production process. During the research process, custom calibration sensors are developed to measure a specific variable of interest within the product being researched. Recent developments in temperature sensor technology now make it possible for a sensor to determine if it actually needs calibration, thus eliminating unnecessary lab calibrations. The efficiency and quality of calibration can be improved by integrating the instruments with an automated calibration system, which provides several advantages. With software-based calibration management, end users can automate calibration work from beginning to end; efficiently create, store and manage calibration data; share a database with other plants; achieve seamless communication with documenting calibrators; experience paperless calibration management; and facilitate integration into a maintenance management system. Select Competitors (Total 192 Featured) ABB Ltd. Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S Endress+Hauser Group Services AG ESSCO Calibration Laboratory Fluke Corporation Keysight Technologies, Inc. Micro Precision Calibration, Inc. Optical Test and Calibration Ltd Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG Siemens AG SIMCO Electronics Tektronix, Inc. TMI Calibration Tradinco Instrumenten-Apparaten B.V. Transcat, Inc. Trescal International SAS Yokogawa Electric Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic-Led Macroeconomic Variables Deterioration and Subdued
Industrial Activity Impacts Market
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Manufacturers across
Various End-Use Industries: % of Companies Impacted by Supply
Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
Pandemic Increases the Trend of In-House Calibration
Preventing Bad Data with On-time Equipment Calibration
EXHIBIT 4: Calibration Services - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
183 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Calibration Services
Basic Process of Calibration
Common Parameters of Calibration
Calibration Services: Indispensable for Accuracy & Precision of
Test & Measurement Instruments
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Electrical Calibration: The Major Calibration Type
Electronics Manufacturing Leads Calibration Services Market
Developing Regions Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Competition
Factors Considered in Selection of Calibration Service Provider
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Need for Precision & Accurate Measurements during
Critical Operations & Extensive Use of Test Instruments Fuels
Market
Fast Paced Industrialization & Subsequent Need to Test and
Measure Devices: A Key Growth Factor
Rising Awareness about Regular Maintenance of Instruments &
Machinery Fuels Market
Integration and Automation of Calibration Procedures Set to
Increase
Test & Measurement Industry Trends to Influence Calibration
Services Market
Meeting the Demands of Modern-day Test & Measurement Applications
Industry 4.0 Trend Enhances Role of Calibration Services in
Optimizing Machine Performance
EXHIBIT 5: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects for
Calibration Services
EXHIBIT 6: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years
2019, 2021 and 2023
Notable Trends and Factors Fuel Growth in Calibration Services
Market
Growing Importance of Calibration Services in Electronics Industry
EXHIBIT 7: Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$
Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
EXHIBIT 8: Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-
2021
EXHIBIT 9: Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs
(in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Pandemic Causes Significant Disruption to Electrical &
Electronics Market
EXHIBIT 10: Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market
Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
Mission-Critical Operations Enhance Need for Calibration
Services in Aerospace & Defense Industry
Services for Flight Calibration Help Nations in Ensuring Safer
Skies
Inspection of Flights During the Ongoing Pandemic
With UAV Use on the Rise, UAV Flight Inspection Assumes
Significance
Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry
EXHIBIT 11: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:
Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
Need for Fuel Efficiencies and Vehicle Performance Drives
Demand for Calibration Services in Automotive Industry
Increasing Integration of Electronic Components in Vehicles
Raises Need for Calibration
EXHIBIT 12: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle
Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Rising Need for Calibration Services in Hybrid Vehicles
EXHIBIT 13: Global Electric Vehicles Market: Sales in Thousands
for Plug-in Hybrids and Battery EVs for 2018-2020
The Many Questions about Who Should Bear Calibration Costs of
Vehicles that Come for Repair
COVID-19 Outbreak Severely Impacts Growth in Auto Industry,
Affecting Calibration Services Market
EXHIBIT 14: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008
-2022
EXHIBIT 15: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select
Regions: 2020 Vs 2019
Communications Industry: A Major End-Use Market for Calibration
Services
Impending Roll Out of 5G Networks Raises Demand for Calibration
Services
EXHIBIT 16: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
EXHIBIT 17: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by
Technology for 2019 and 2025
Calibration Becomes Critical for System Commissioning
Medical Equipment Calibration Services Emerge as Essential to
Improve & Maintain Device Accuracy
Pandemic-Induced Disruptions Impact Medical Equipment Industry
EXHIBIT 18: Global Medical Equipment & Supplies Market Outlook
(in %) for 2019-2025
Compliance and Quality Control Needs Drive Demand for
Calibration Services in Pharmaceutical Industry
Critical Role of Calibration Services in the Food Industry
Common Calibration Services in the Food Industry
Outsourcing of Calibration Services: Enabling Businesses to
Stay Updated with Changing Market Scenario
Pandemic Spurs Shift Towards In-House Calibration Services
Advent of User-Friendly & Self-Calibrating Devices Pose a
Threat to Outsourcing of Calibration Services
Proliferation of OEMs to Improve Quality of Calibration
Common Challenges in Outsourcing Calibration and Maintenance of
GMP Assets
Rising Significance of Calibration in Plant Maintenance
Problems with Low Pressure Calibration
Common Calibration Approaches for Precision Measuring Instruments
Rapid Shift towards Paperless Calibration Management System
Paperless Technology Gains Prominence for Maintenance &
Calibration in Life Sciences Market
Calibration Software: A Key to Success
Calibration Management Software Shifts to Cloud Platform
Regulatory Requirements, Quality Standards and Business Goals
of Organizations Drive Calibration Management Software Market
Improved Access to Expert Guidance Helps Laboratories
Pipette Calibration Services Market: Accredited Labs Aid Growth
Torque Calibration Services Market: Need for Better Results
Favors Growth
Calibration?s Impact on Marketability Discounts & Control Premiums
Technological Advancements in Calibration Bodes Well for the
Market
Standards and Guides & Accreditation Bodies for Calibration
Services: A Review
Standards and Guides
Accreditation Bodies
Major Challenges Facing the Calibration Services Market
