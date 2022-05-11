Nanotechnology in Medical Applications 2022: Analyses of Global Market Trends with Data from 2019, 2020, 2021 and Projection of CAGR through 2026

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanotechnology in Medical Applications: The Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report examines the current and forecast market potential for nanomedicine. It offers a detailed analysis of the market background, technological advancements, competitive environment, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends. This report includes market projections through 2026, detailing the market share for nanomedicine based on therapeutic areas and geography.
By therapeutic area, the nanomedicine market is segmented into anticancer, CNS products, anti-infectives, anti-inflammatories, cardiovascular, and others. By geography, the nanomedicine market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the Word (ROW).
The detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, Canada, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Japan, India, and China are included in the regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year, 2021 and forecast through year-end 2026. Estimated values used are based on nanomedicine companies' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes
- An overview of the global markets for nanotechnology used in medical applications
- Estimation of the market size, and analyses of the global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, 2021, with projection of CAGR through 2026
- A review of technologies involved, in-depth analysis of applications in practice, and evaluation of future or potential applications
- Information on significant products in which the nano dimension has made a significant contribution to product effectiveness
- A look at the regulatory environment, healthcare policies, demographics, and other factors that directly affect nanotechnology used in medicine
- Identification of key market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and factors influencing the global market and highlights of the market potential for nanotechnology used in medical applications based on type, application, and region
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Abbott, Abraxis Bioscience, Elan, Orthovita Inc., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Farfield Scientific Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Applications
- Drug Delivery
- Drugs and Therapy
- in Vivo Imaging
- in Vitro Diagnostics
- Biomaterials
- Active Implants
- Overview
- Medical Nanotechnology: Nanomedicine
- Nanotechnology
- Nanotechnology Uses
- Medical Applications
- Environmental Applications
- Military Applications
- Cosmetics
- Nanotechnology Tools
- Risks of Nanotechnology
- Nanotechnology in the Marketplace
- Development of Nanomedical Technologies
- Liposomes
- Dendrimers
- Nanocrystals
- Micelles
- Fullerenes
- Polymeric Nanoparticles
- Nanoparticle-Drug Conjugates
- Ligand-Targeted Nanoparticles
- Ceramic Nanoparticles
- Virosome Nanoparticles
- Therapeutic Uses of Nanomedicine
- Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy
- Drug Delivery
- Future Trends and Research Possibilities
- Non-Invasive Nanodevices
- Extracellular Devices
- Intracellular Devices
- Nanomachines to Control Tissue Healing
- Eliminating Viruses
- Correcting Chemistry
- New Organs and Limbs
- Fundamental Nanotechnology Research
Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
Chapter 5 Markets for Nanomedicine
- Market Drivers
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Global Nanomedicine Market
- Main Product Categories
- Market Analysis by Clinical Application
Chapter 6 Global Nanomedicine Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Abraxis Bioscience
- Aphios Corp.
- Bioforce Nanosciences Holdings Inc.
- C Sixty Inc.
- Elan (Alkermes)
- Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Farfield Scientific
- Kleindiek Nanotechnik GmbH
- Liplasome Pharma Aps
- Magforce Nanotechnologies
- Microfluidics Corp.
- Nanobio Corp.
- Nanobiotix Sa
- Nanocarrier Co. Ltd.
- Nanocopoeia, LLC.
- Nanologix Inc.
- Nanomix Inc.
- Nanospectra Biosciences Inc.
- Nanostructures Inc.
- Orthovita Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Starpharma
- Tecangroup Ltd.
- Transgenex Nanobiotech Inc.
