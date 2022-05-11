Global Renewable Chemicals Market to Reach US$141.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Renewable Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305180/?utm_source=GNW

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Renewable Chemicals estimated at US$68.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$141.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ethanol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.9% CAGR to reach US$108.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ketones segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4.1% share of the global Renewable Chemicals market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Renewable Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.24% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.5 Billion by the year 2027.



- Bio Polymers Segment Corners a 2.9% Share in 2020



- In the global Bio Polymers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2023

Covid-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainability

EXHIBIT 2: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for

Years 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040,

and 2050

EXHIBIT 3: Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Efforts to Achieve Circular Economy Drives Focus on Sustainable

Solutions

Bio-Based Wave amid COVID-19 Set to be a Silver Lining for

Renewable Chemicals

Players Beef Up Investments in Bio-based Options

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 4: Renewable Chemicals - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

86 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Renewable Chemicals: An Introduction

Applications of Renewable Chemicals

Select Renewable Chemicals and their Applications

Feedstock Options for Renewable Chemicals

Key Renewable Chemicals Technologies

Types of Manufacturing Processes

Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean

Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals

Chemical Industry Transition towards Green Chemicals and the

Opportunities Ahead

Sustainability Commitments on the Rise, Set to Benefit Bio-

Based Materials and Chemicals

Regional Market Analysis

Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

Market Challenges

Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green

Investment



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong

Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 5: Annual Greenhouse Gas Emission Savings by Bio-based

Chemical (t CO2/t of product))

Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based

Chemicals and Biofuels

Biorefineries Claim Higher Sustainability Credentials over

Traditional Counterparts

EXHIBIT 6: Pathways Distribution for Biorefineries

Biorefineries face Disruption Amid the pandemic

Renewable Technology Advancements Spearhead Growth

Industrial Biotechnology for Developing Renewable Chemicals

Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource

Industrially Useful Chemicals that are Best Synthesized from

Biomass

Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with

Lignin A Fast Growing Renewable Feedstocks

Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives

Demand for Lignin

Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future

Energy Needs

Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 7: Average Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel) for the Years

2010 through 2022

Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth

Pandemic Impact on Ethanol Industry

Mixed Outlook for the US Ethanol

EXHIBIT 8: Corn & Ethanol Prices in US (Dec-2020, May-2021 &

Dec-2021

EXHIBIT 9: Average Production of Fuel Ethanol in the US

(in kilo barrels per day): 2020, 2021 & 2022

EXHIBIT 10: Average Ethanol Blending in the US (in kilo barrels

per day): 2020, 2021 & 2022

Favorable Policies to Augment Demand in Europe

Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock

Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum

Coatings: An Emerging Market

Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical

Expanding Scope of Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel

Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Strong Growth in Demand

EXHIBIT 11: Global Renewable Platform Chemicals by Type (in %)

for 2022

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Platform Chemicals Market

Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising

Platform Chemicals

EXHIBIT 12: Global Itaconic Acid Market Breakdown by

Application (in %) for 2022

Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential

EXHIBIT 13: Carbon Dioxide Emissions (in Tons) Per Ton of

Succinic Acid

Growth in Bio-Succinic Acid Market Led by Compelling Attributes

EXHIBIT 14: Cost Structure for Bio-Succinic Acid

Recent Progress on Bio-Succinic Acid Production from

Lignocellulosic Biomass

Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block

for Polyurethane

EXHIBIT 15: Succinic Acid Market by Application (in %) for 2022P

Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market

Prospects

EXHIBIT 16: Average Biomass Content in Select Renewable Polymers

EXHIBIT 17: Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market by

Application (%) for 2022

Bioplastics and Biopolymers: The Next Step Forward to Plastics

Innovation & Sustainability

Activity Brewing in Select Biopolymers Space

Mitigating Issues with Starch-based Biopolymers

EXHIBIT 18: Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics:

Percentage Share Breakdown by Material Type for 2022

Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of

Renewable Chemicals

Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers

Market Barriers

Cost Competition from Traditional Sources

Lack of Smooth B2B Integration Restrains Market Growth

Carbon Capture

Concerns over Natural Resource Depletion May Eclipse Renewable

Projects

High Costs of Commercialization

END-USE APPLICATION INDUSTRIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

Revival in Automobile Production and Tightening of Regulations

to Drive Consumption

EXHIBIT 19: Automotive Applications of Renewable Chemicals:

Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022

Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020

EXHIBIT 20: Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for

the Years 2011 - 2021

Revival in Automobile Production and Tightening of Regulations

to Drive Consumption

Demand for Renewable Chemicals from Consumer Healthcare Sector

Goes Up

EXHIBIT 21: Consumer Healthcare Applications of Renewable

Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022

Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock

EXHIBIT 22: Food & Beverage Applications of Renewable

Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022

Renewable Chemicals in Garments and Textiles

EXHIBIT 23: Garments & Textile Applications of Renewable

Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022

Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals

EXHIBIT 24: Environment-Related Applications of Renewable

Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022

Construction: An Emerging End-Use Market for Renewable Materials



