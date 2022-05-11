Global Renewable Chemicals Market to Reach US$141.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Renewable Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305180/?utm_source=GNW
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Renewable Chemicals estimated at US$68.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$141.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ethanol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.9% CAGR to reach US$108.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ketones segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4.1% share of the global Renewable Chemicals market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Renewable Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.24% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.5 Billion by the year 2027.
- Bio Polymers Segment Corners a 2.9% Share in 2020
- In the global Bio Polymers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 314 Featured)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2023
Covid-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainability
EXHIBIT 2: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for
Years 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040,
and 2050
EXHIBIT 3: Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
Efforts to Achieve Circular Economy Drives Focus on Sustainable
Solutions
Bio-Based Wave amid COVID-19 Set to be a Silver Lining for
Renewable Chemicals
Players Beef Up Investments in Bio-based Options
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 4: Renewable Chemicals - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
86 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Renewable Chemicals: An Introduction
Applications of Renewable Chemicals
Select Renewable Chemicals and their Applications
Feedstock Options for Renewable Chemicals
Key Renewable Chemicals Technologies
Types of Manufacturing Processes
Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean
Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals
Chemical Industry Transition towards Green Chemicals and the
Opportunities Ahead
Sustainability Commitments on the Rise, Set to Benefit Bio-
Based Materials and Chemicals
Regional Market Analysis
Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth
Recent Market Activity
Market Challenges
Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green
Investment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong
Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 5: Annual Greenhouse Gas Emission Savings by Bio-based
Chemical (t CO2/t of product))
Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based
Chemicals and Biofuels
Biorefineries Claim Higher Sustainability Credentials over
Traditional Counterparts
EXHIBIT 6: Pathways Distribution for Biorefineries
Biorefineries face Disruption Amid the pandemic
Renewable Technology Advancements Spearhead Growth
Industrial Biotechnology for Developing Renewable Chemicals
Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource
Industrially Useful Chemicals that are Best Synthesized from
Biomass
Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with
Lignin A Fast Growing Renewable Feedstocks
Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives
Demand for Lignin
Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future
Energy Needs
Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 7: Average Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel) for the Years
2010 through 2022
Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth
Pandemic Impact on Ethanol Industry
Mixed Outlook for the US Ethanol
EXHIBIT 8: Corn & Ethanol Prices in US (Dec-2020, May-2021 &
Dec-2021
EXHIBIT 9: Average Production of Fuel Ethanol in the US
(in kilo barrels per day): 2020, 2021 & 2022
EXHIBIT 10: Average Ethanol Blending in the US (in kilo barrels
per day): 2020, 2021 & 2022
Favorable Policies to Augment Demand in Europe
Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock
Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum
Coatings: An Emerging Market
Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical
Expanding Scope of Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel
Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Strong Growth in Demand
EXHIBIT 11: Global Renewable Platform Chemicals by Type (in %)
for 2022
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Platform Chemicals Market
Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising
Platform Chemicals
EXHIBIT 12: Global Itaconic Acid Market Breakdown by
Application (in %) for 2022
Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential
EXHIBIT 13: Carbon Dioxide Emissions (in Tons) Per Ton of
Succinic Acid
Growth in Bio-Succinic Acid Market Led by Compelling Attributes
EXHIBIT 14: Cost Structure for Bio-Succinic Acid
Recent Progress on Bio-Succinic Acid Production from
Lignocellulosic Biomass
Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block
for Polyurethane
EXHIBIT 15: Succinic Acid Market by Application (in %) for 2022P
Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market
Prospects
EXHIBIT 16: Average Biomass Content in Select Renewable Polymers
EXHIBIT 17: Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market by
Application (%) for 2022
Bioplastics and Biopolymers: The Next Step Forward to Plastics
Innovation & Sustainability
Activity Brewing in Select Biopolymers Space
Mitigating Issues with Starch-based Biopolymers
EXHIBIT 18: Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics:
Percentage Share Breakdown by Material Type for 2022
Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of
Renewable Chemicals
Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers
Market Barriers
Cost Competition from Traditional Sources
Lack of Smooth B2B Integration Restrains Market Growth
Carbon Capture
Concerns over Natural Resource Depletion May Eclipse Renewable
Projects
High Costs of Commercialization
END-USE APPLICATION INDUSTRIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE
Revival in Automobile Production and Tightening of Regulations
to Drive Consumption
EXHIBIT 19: Automotive Applications of Renewable Chemicals:
Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022
Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020
EXHIBIT 20: Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for
the Years 2011 - 2021
Revival in Automobile Production and Tightening of Regulations
to Drive Consumption
Demand for Renewable Chemicals from Consumer Healthcare Sector
Goes Up
EXHIBIT 21: Consumer Healthcare Applications of Renewable
Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022
Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock
EXHIBIT 22: Food & Beverage Applications of Renewable
Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022
Renewable Chemicals in Garments and Textiles
EXHIBIT 23: Garments & Textile Applications of Renewable
Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022
Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals
EXHIBIT 24: Environment-Related Applications of Renewable
Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2022
Construction: An Emerging End-Use Market for Renewable Materials
