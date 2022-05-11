Latin America Light Vehicle Market Report 2022: Increased SUV Interest in LATAM for Light Vehicles & Increase of Electrified Offers for Light Vehicles

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LATAM Light Vehicle Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2020, there was a 26.8% drop in total LATAM passenger vehicle sales, equivalent to a reduction of 1.5 million units.

The Brazilian market was responsible for the largest drop in units, reaching 710,000 units less than 2019, followed by Mexico's 368,000 unit drop. The automakers had different strategies for this period, from closing plants to developing digital solutions to increase sales.



In this research service, the report analyzes the PV market outlook for 2021. The market is expected to grow 16.3%, reaching more than 4.9 million units. Estimates show that Ecuador will be the strongest at a projected growth of 47.1%.

It will be followed by Chile's 46.4% and Uruguay's 36.8% increase in sales. In 2021, the largest markets in the region should be Brazil, with 11.4% growth, and Mexico, with 12.8% growth.

One of the trends analyzed in this study is the rising penetration of Chinese OEMs in the LATAM markets.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current status of the Latin American light vehicles market? What is the forecast for 2021?

What are the key disruptive trends impacting the regional market? Which are the growth opportunities to be capitalized on?

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the LATAM PV market?

What is the status of electro-mobility and mobility services markets in LATAM?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Light Vehicles

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

2020 Key Highlights

Challenges Facing the LATAM Automotive Industry due to COVID-19

2020 Light Vehicles, Actuals versus Forecast

Top Predictions for 2021

3. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

4. Key Snapshots, Light Vehicles

Light Vehicles, Snapshot of the Decade

PV by Country, Regional Snapshot

Light Vehicles by Country, Comparative Analysis

Light Vehicles, Quarterly Snapshot

Light Vehicles by Segment, Penetration Rate

5. Regional Spotlight

Argentina, Quarterly Sales Analysis

Argentina, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis

Brazil, Quarterly Sales Analysis

Brazil, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis

Chile, Quarterly Sales Analysis

Chile, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis

Colombia, Quarterly Sales Analysis

Colombia, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis

Ecuador, Quarterly Sales Analysis

Ecuador, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis

Mexico, Quarterly Sales Analysis

Mexico, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis

Paraguay, Quarterly Sales Analysis

Paraguay, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis

Peru, Quarterly Sales Analysis

Peru, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis

Puerto Rico, Quarterly Sales Analysis

Puerto Rico, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis

Uruguay, Quarterly Sales Analysis

Uruguay, OEM, Unit Sales, and Segment Analysis

6. Key Trends Impacting LATAM Light Vehicles

Key LATAM Transformative Factors for 2020

Trend 1 - Rising Penetration of Chinese OEMs in LATAM

Trend 2 - Regional Trade Treaties on the Agenda

Trend 3 - Changing Mobility Patterns

Trend 4 - EV Market Takes Off

Trend 5 - Safety & ADAS Features on the Rise

Trend 6 - Connectivity Services

Trend 7 - Powertrain Diversification

Trend 8 - Rise of Corporate Mobility Solutions

7. New Regional Trade Treaties Outlook, LATAM Light Vehicles

USMCA Outlook

Pacific Alliance Outlook

MERCOSUR Outlook

Case Study - MERCOSUR-EU Agreement

8. New Mobility Outlook, LATAM Light Vehicles

Ride-on-demand Services in Latin America

Carsharing in Latin America

Shared Electric Scooters in Latin America

Bikesharing in Latin America

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Development of Partnerships with Companies in the EV Ecosystem for Light Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 2 - Increased SUV Interest in LATAM for Light Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 3 - Increase of Electrified Offers for Light Vehicles

10. Key Conclusions

Key Conclusions and 2021 Outlook

11. Appendix



