First Advantage Announces Promotion of Joelle Smith to President, Data, Technology, and Experience

ATLANTA, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital, announces the promotion of Joelle Smith to President, Data, Technology, and Experience.

Smith has been leading First Advantage’s technology innovation and growth as Chief Experience Officer. In her new expanded role, Smith and her team will focus on accelerating and bolstering First Advantage’s data, automation, advanced technology, and products, further enhancing First Advantage’s exceptional applicant and customer experience.

“At First Advantage, we are focused on staying on the leading edge of product and technology innovation to best serve our customer’s needs. Our fast-paced industry, defined by high-velocity hiring trends, requires our customers to have access to fast, high-quality background screening data and technology to make vital decisions for their organizations,” Chief Executive Officer Scott Staples said.

“We are disrupting the applicant and customer experience by leveraging cutting-edge technologies, and I am pleased that Joelle is leading the charge as we continue to strategically invest in our growth to further enable our customers to hire smarter and onboard faster,” Staples continued.

Smith joined First Advantage in 2017. Under her direction, First Advantage streamlined technology and product operations and launched eight new products. In 2020, she was promoted to Chief Experience Officer. During her tenure, Smith transformed and united the Product, Sales Enablement, Engineering, Data Science, and IT organizations to drive industry-leading growth through novel and patent-pending products, ultimately helping to contribute to the successful IPO of the Company in June 2021.

Throughout her career, Smith has built a reputation for leading transformative growth initiatives fueled by innovation, with an unrelenting focus on customer experience. She has held executive positions in software and data science across the capital markets and financial services landscape, and in the travel and hospitality industries. In 2016, she was the recipient of the Women Worth Watching award by Profiles in Diversity Journal and Stevie Award finalist for the Female Executive of the Year category. In 2021, Smith received an Inspiring Leaders Award from Inspiring Workplaces and was recognized as a “Most Influential TA Thought Leader” by TAtech.org. Additionally, she was also added to Constellation Research’s Business Transformation 150, an elite list recognizing top global executives leading business transformation efforts in their organizations.

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

