Global Trampolines Market to Reach US$4.1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Trampolines estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Round Trampolines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rectangular & Square Trampolines segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.7% share of the global Trampolines market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 39.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Trampolines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 39.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$521 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$521 Million by the year 2027.



- Other Product Types Segment Corners a 28.1% Share in 2020



- In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$709.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$914.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$293 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Leisure and Entertainment

Business: A General Perspective

EXHIBIT 2: Global Leisure and Entertainment Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Amusement Parks Experience A Roller-Coaster Ride

COVID-19 Pandemic Makes Trampoline Parks Bear Brunt of

Financial Losses

Trampoline Emerges as Hot Family Recreational Item as COVID-19

Wipes Out Outdoor Activity

Mini-Trampolines Gain Demand for Home-Based Workouts as Gyms

Remain Closed

COVID-19 Impact on Chinese Manufacturers Leads to Supply Glitches

EXHIBIT 3: Trampolines - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

77 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Trampolines: An Introduction

History

Types of Trampolines

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Trampoline Parks to Boost Sales

Major Trends

Trampoline Parks Diversify to Remain Relevant

New Technological Innovations Make Trampolines Smarter

Rise in Concerns Over Overweight and Obesity Boost Uptake of

Trampolines as a Fitness Equipment

EXHIBIT 4: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,

Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

EXHIBIT 5: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

EXHIBIT 6: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US $)

due to Obesity

Women: An Expanding Demographic Segment for Trampolines

Health Benefits of Rebounding for Exercise in Postmenopausal

Women Bolsters Demand for Mini Trampolines

Rising Popularity of Trampoline Workouts Among Men Drives Up

Demand

Key Trends in the Children Trampoline Market

Manufacturers Roll Out Trampolines with Interactive and

Educational Features

Trampoline Parks Witnesses Rise in Average Age of Jumpers

EXHIBIT 7: Distribution of Trampoline Park Jumpers by Age Group

Introduction of Trampolines without Weight Limit

Increased Emphasis on Health & Fitness Amid COVID-19 Drives

Interest in Trampolining at Home

Closure of Gyms and Outdoor Facilities and Fitness Routine

Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19 Drives Uptake

EXHIBIT 8: Fitness Routine Changes of People as amid COVID-19

Rise in Number of Sports Enthusiasts and Growing Participation

in Sports & Fitness Activities Fuels Demand for Licensed

Products

EXHIBIT 9: Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Favors

Growth in Trampoline Market: Average % of Americans Engaged in

Sports & Fitness Activity Each Day for 2010, 2014 and 2019

EXHIBIT 10: Fitness Routine Changes of People as a Result of

COVID-19 Outbreak

Trampoline Injuries Drive the Need for Development of Safer

Equipment

In-Ground Trampolines Get Popular

NASA Trains Astronauts with Trampolines

Trampolining Event in Olympics

Online Distribution Channel for Trampoline on Rise

EXHIBIT 11: Rise of E-Commerce Presents New Revenue

Opportunities for Trampoline Market: Global e-Commerce Sales

as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021E)

Online Ticket Booking on Rise for Trampoline Parks

Rising Disposable Incomes: A Major Driving Factor

EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by

Geographic Region

Trampoline Prices Spike Amidst Rising Shipping Costs: A Major

Challenge



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

