Global Trampolines Market to Reach US$4.1 Billion by the Year 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Trampolines estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Round Trampolines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rectangular & Square Trampolines segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.7% share of the global Trampolines market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 39.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Trampolines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 39.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$521 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$521 Million by the year 2027.
- Other Product Types Segment Corners a 28.1% Share in 2020
- In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$709.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$914.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$293 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 135 Featured) Jumpflex USA Limited Jumpking International LLP JumpSport, Inc. Multiplay International Ltd. Plum Products Ltd. Pure Fun Skywalker Holdings, LLC Sportspower Ltd. UpperBounce Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Number of Trampoline Parks to Boost Sales
Major Trends
Trampoline Parks Diversify to Remain Relevant
New Technological Innovations Make Trampolines Smarter
Rise in Concerns Over Overweight and Obesity Boost Uptake of
Trampolines as a Fitness Equipment
EXHIBIT 4: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,
Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
EXHIBIT 5: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
EXHIBIT 6: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US $)
due to Obesity
Women: An Expanding Demographic Segment for Trampolines
Health Benefits of Rebounding for Exercise in Postmenopausal
Women Bolsters Demand for Mini Trampolines
Rising Popularity of Trampoline Workouts Among Men Drives Up
Demand
Key Trends in the Children Trampoline Market
Manufacturers Roll Out Trampolines with Interactive and
Educational Features
Trampoline Parks Witnesses Rise in Average Age of Jumpers
EXHIBIT 7: Distribution of Trampoline Park Jumpers by Age Group
Introduction of Trampolines without Weight Limit
Increased Emphasis on Health & Fitness Amid COVID-19 Drives
Interest in Trampolining at Home
Closure of Gyms and Outdoor Facilities and Fitness Routine
Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19 Drives Uptake
EXHIBIT 8: Fitness Routine Changes of People as amid COVID-19
Rise in Number of Sports Enthusiasts and Growing Participation
in Sports & Fitness Activities Fuels Demand for Licensed
Products
EXHIBIT 9: Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Favors
Growth in Trampoline Market: Average % of Americans Engaged in
Sports & Fitness Activity Each Day for 2010, 2014 and 2019
EXHIBIT 10: Fitness Routine Changes of People as a Result of
COVID-19 Outbreak
Trampoline Injuries Drive the Need for Development of Safer
Equipment
In-Ground Trampolines Get Popular
NASA Trains Astronauts with Trampolines
Trampolining Event in Olympics
Online Distribution Channel for Trampoline on Rise
EXHIBIT 11: Rise of E-Commerce Presents New Revenue
Opportunities for Trampoline Market: Global e-Commerce Sales
as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021E)
Online Ticket Booking on Rise for Trampoline Parks
Rising Disposable Incomes: A Major Driving Factor
EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by
Geographic Region
Trampoline Prices Spike Amidst Rising Shipping Costs: A Major
Challenge
