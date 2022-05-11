New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Durable Medical Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960905/?utm_source=GNW

- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

- Complimentary updates for one year

- Global Durable Medical Equipment Market to Reach US$273.5 Billion by the Year 2026



- Durable Medical Equipment (DME) represents the non-disposable medical equipment that are extensively used in hospitals, clinics as well as in home care settings for aiding patients lead better lives despite their ailments. A few products also aid in the diagnosis and treatment of illnesses and injuries and support disabled body parts and prevent such conditions from worsening. Increasing prevalence of various diseases and conditions that necessitate use of the DME constitutes the major growth promoting factor for the market. Prevalence of cardiac disorders, ophthalmic ailments, gynecological complications, neurological conditions and cancers among several other diseases is increasing in countries across the world, contributing towards DME market growth at the global level. The number of geriatric patients is also increasing in countries across the world. This constitutes another important market growth promoting factor. By 2050, around 80 percent of the elderly population would be residing in middle- and low-income countries. Demand for products would be high from both home healthcare facilities and PoC treatment facilities. Centers that take care of the elderly are also increasing in number owing to growing proportion of the aged in populations of countries. Another important market growth promoting factor is the rapid technological advancement in the area. Sophisticated products with better features are brought to the market on a regular basis by major companies as well as innovative start-ups. The latest DME are incorporating advanced technologies like AI for ensuring enhanced patient comfort, which is another prominent market growth inducing factor. Demand for the products surged in the recent years, also due to the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic and rise in the number of hospitals led to demand surge for various DME products. Another major trend, influencing market growth positively, is the increasing prominence of home care settings in managing various medical conditions.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Durable Medical Equipment estimated at US$207.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$273.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$235.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Personal Mobility Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.5% share of the global Durable Medical Equipment market. The DME category of therapeutic and monitoring devices in particular holds immense promise for future growth of the overall market. There are again various types of these devices including infusion pumps, vital sign monitors, CPAP devices, nebulizers and blood glucose analyzers among others. Growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases requiring routine analysis of vitals of patients creates strong demand growth scenario for these monitoring devices. Cancer, hyperglycemia and diabetes cases are monitored using these devices. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $77.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2026



- The Durable Medical Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$77.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 37.76% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$27.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$14.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. North America dominates the global market for DME. Incidences of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis among other chronic diseases is rising rapidly in the US, the largest market in the region. Companies offering DME to the US market remain focused on developing innovative products to meet consumer demands. Europe constitutes the second largest regional market for DME driven by the factor of increasing geriatric population and number of surgeries. The market in Asia-Pacific however, is anticipated to report the highest growth over the coming years driven by increased investments in healthcare sector development, especially in emerging countries of the region.

- Personal Mobility Devices Segment to Reach $32.9 Billion by 2026



- Personal mobility devices market worldwide is witnessing healthy growth led by the consistent rise in number of disabilities, and increasing number of trauma and accident cases. An aging global population prone to various chronic diseases that restrict mobility is also leading to growth in the personal mobility devices market. Also fueling growth is the focus on new and advanced product development. The growing number of people affected by arthritis for instance is expected to drive need for personal mobility devices. The market is also favored by positive reimbursement scenario in countries such as the US and the adoption of schemes to provide assistance to people with disabilities. In the Personal Mobility Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$18.2 Billion will reach a projected size of US$29.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.9% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 537 Featured) Baxter International, Inc.Becton, Dickinson and CompanyDrive DeVilbiss HealthcareHill-Rom Holdings, Inc.Invacare CorporationMedline Industries, Inc.Medtronic PLCResmed Inc.Stryker CorporationSunrise Medical (US) LLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960905/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 and Beyond

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2023

COVID-19 Impact on Durable Medical Equipment (DME)

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Durable Medical Equipment - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

475 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Durable Medical Equipment (DME)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Durable Medical Equipment Market Set to Witness Significant Growth

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Drive Market Growth

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Aging Population Drives Demand for Durable Medical

Equipment

EXHIBIT 3: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 4: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

EXHIBIT 5: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in

Select Countries for 2020E

Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand

for Blood Glucose Monitors Market

EXHIBIT 6: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 7: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults

Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030

and 2045

EXHIBIT 8: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045)

Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality

EXHIBIT 9: Diabetes-Related Deaths as % of Total Deaths in

Below 60 Years Population by Region: 2019

High Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Drive Growth of

Oxygen Equipment and Nebulizers Market

EXHIBIT 10: Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage

of Men and Women Affected by the Condition

EXHIBIT 11: Global Household COPD Prevalence by Age Group and

by Region: In Percentage

EXHIBIT 12: Prevalence Percentage of COPD, Asthma, and Allergic

Rhinitis for Select Countries: 2016

EXHIBIT 13: Chronic Disease Management in Developed Countries

(2019): Percentage Distribution of Patient Population by

Chronic Disease Type in the US, Germany, and UK

Personal Mobility Devices: Need for Mobility Drives Market Growth

EXHIBIT 14: Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Breakdown

(in %) by Product Type: 2021

Favorable Trends in the Personal Mobility Devices Market

Strengthen Market Prospects

Wheelchairs: Meeting Mobility Needs of the Elderly & Disabled

for Personal, Social, and Professional Fulfillment

EXHIBIT 15: Global Wheelchairs Market Breakdown by Region/

Country (in %): 2021

Powered Wheelchairs: Superior Attributes over Manual

Wheelchairs Drive Demand

High-tech Wheelchairs for Spinal Cord Injury Patients

Rising Incidence of Neurological Conditions Drives Market Growth

EXHIBIT 16: Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic

Disorders in the US

Technologically Advancements Drive Durable Medical Equipment

Market

AI & IoT: Inescapable Trends for Durable Medical & Remote

Monitoring Equipment

Connected Devices: Bright Future of Home Patient Care

Advances Crystalizing Value Proposition of Durable Medical

Equipment

Connected Durable Medical Equipment

Reimbursement Remains Key Determinant of Health of Durable

Medical Equipment

Coverage under Medicare



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Monitoring & Therapeutic

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Monitoring & Therapeutic

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal Mobility Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Personal Mobility Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Mobility

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Equipment Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Equipment Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Equipment Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nursing Homes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Nursing Homes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Nursing Homes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Home Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Durable Medical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &

Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other

Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment by

Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal

Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical Equipment

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and

Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing

Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment by

End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &

Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other

Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal

Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility

Devices and Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing

Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &

Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other

Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal

Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility

Devices and Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing

Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &

Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other

Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal

Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility

Devices and Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing

Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Durable Medical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &

Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other

Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal

Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility

Devices and Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing

Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &

Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other

Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal

Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility

Devices and Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing

Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &

Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other

Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal

Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility

Devices and Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing

Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &

Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other

Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal

Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility

Devices and Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing

Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Durable

Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic

Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment by

Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal

Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical Equipment

by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and

Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Durable

Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment by

End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical Equipment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &

Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other

Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal

Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility

Devices and Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing

Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &

Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other

Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal

Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility

Devices and Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing

Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment

by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical

Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960905/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________