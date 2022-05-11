New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Durable Medical Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960905/?utm_source=GNW
- Global Durable Medical Equipment Market to Reach US$273.5 Billion by the Year 2026
- Durable Medical Equipment (DME) represents the non-disposable medical equipment that are extensively used in hospitals, clinics as well as in home care settings for aiding patients lead better lives despite their ailments. A few products also aid in the diagnosis and treatment of illnesses and injuries and support disabled body parts and prevent such conditions from worsening. Increasing prevalence of various diseases and conditions that necessitate use of the DME constitutes the major growth promoting factor for the market. Prevalence of cardiac disorders, ophthalmic ailments, gynecological complications, neurological conditions and cancers among several other diseases is increasing in countries across the world, contributing towards DME market growth at the global level. The number of geriatric patients is also increasing in countries across the world. This constitutes another important market growth promoting factor. By 2050, around 80 percent of the elderly population would be residing in middle- and low-income countries. Demand for products would be high from both home healthcare facilities and PoC treatment facilities. Centers that take care of the elderly are also increasing in number owing to growing proportion of the aged in populations of countries. Another important market growth promoting factor is the rapid technological advancement in the area. Sophisticated products with better features are brought to the market on a regular basis by major companies as well as innovative start-ups. The latest DME are incorporating advanced technologies like AI for ensuring enhanced patient comfort, which is another prominent market growth inducing factor. Demand for the products surged in the recent years, also due to the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic and rise in the number of hospitals led to demand surge for various DME products. Another major trend, influencing market growth positively, is the increasing prominence of home care settings in managing various medical conditions.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Durable Medical Equipment estimated at US$207.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$273.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$235.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Personal Mobility Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.5% share of the global Durable Medical Equipment market. The DME category of therapeutic and monitoring devices in particular holds immense promise for future growth of the overall market. There are again various types of these devices including infusion pumps, vital sign monitors, CPAP devices, nebulizers and blood glucose analyzers among others. Growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases requiring routine analysis of vitals of patients creates strong demand growth scenario for these monitoring devices. Cancer, hyperglycemia and diabetes cases are monitored using these devices. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $77.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2026
- The Durable Medical Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$77.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 37.76% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$27.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$14.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. North America dominates the global market for DME. Incidences of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis among other chronic diseases is rising rapidly in the US, the largest market in the region. Companies offering DME to the US market remain focused on developing innovative products to meet consumer demands. Europe constitutes the second largest regional market for DME driven by the factor of increasing geriatric population and number of surgeries. The market in Asia-Pacific however, is anticipated to report the highest growth over the coming years driven by increased investments in healthcare sector development, especially in emerging countries of the region.
- Personal Mobility Devices Segment to Reach $32.9 Billion by 2026
- Personal mobility devices market worldwide is witnessing healthy growth led by the consistent rise in number of disabilities, and increasing number of trauma and accident cases. An aging global population prone to various chronic diseases that restrict mobility is also leading to growth in the personal mobility devices market. Also fueling growth is the focus on new and advanced product development. The growing number of people affected by arthritis for instance is expected to drive need for personal mobility devices. The market is also favored by positive reimbursement scenario in countries such as the US and the adoption of schemes to provide assistance to people with disabilities. In the Personal Mobility Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$18.2 Billion will reach a projected size of US$29.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.9% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 537 Featured) Baxter International, Inc.Becton, Dickinson and CompanyDrive DeVilbiss HealthcareHill-Rom Holdings, Inc.Invacare CorporationMedline Industries, Inc.Medtronic PLCResmed Inc.Stryker CorporationSunrise Medical (US) LLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 and Beyond
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2023
COVID-19 Impact on Durable Medical Equipment (DME)
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Durable Medical Equipment - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
475 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Durable Medical Equipment (DME)
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Durable Medical Equipment Market Set to Witness Significant Growth
Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Drive Market Growth
Recent Market Activity
WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Aging Population Drives Demand for Durable Medical
Equipment
EXHIBIT 3: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 4: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
EXHIBIT 5: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in
Select Countries for 2020E
Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand
for Blood Glucose Monitors Market
EXHIBIT 6: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
EXHIBIT 7: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults
Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030
and 2045
EXHIBIT 8: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045)
Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality
EXHIBIT 9: Diabetes-Related Deaths as % of Total Deaths in
Below 60 Years Population by Region: 2019
High Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Drive Growth of
Oxygen Equipment and Nebulizers Market
EXHIBIT 10: Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage
of Men and Women Affected by the Condition
EXHIBIT 11: Global Household COPD Prevalence by Age Group and
by Region: In Percentage
EXHIBIT 12: Prevalence Percentage of COPD, Asthma, and Allergic
Rhinitis for Select Countries: 2016
EXHIBIT 13: Chronic Disease Management in Developed Countries
(2019): Percentage Distribution of Patient Population by
Chronic Disease Type in the US, Germany, and UK
Personal Mobility Devices: Need for Mobility Drives Market Growth
EXHIBIT 14: Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Breakdown
(in %) by Product Type: 2021
Favorable Trends in the Personal Mobility Devices Market
Strengthen Market Prospects
Wheelchairs: Meeting Mobility Needs of the Elderly & Disabled
for Personal, Social, and Professional Fulfillment
EXHIBIT 15: Global Wheelchairs Market Breakdown by Region/
Country (in %): 2021
Powered Wheelchairs: Superior Attributes over Manual
Wheelchairs Drive Demand
High-tech Wheelchairs for Spinal Cord Injury Patients
Rising Incidence of Neurological Conditions Drives Market Growth
EXHIBIT 16: Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic
Disorders in the US
Technologically Advancements Drive Durable Medical Equipment
Market
AI & IoT: Inescapable Trends for Durable Medical & Remote
Monitoring Equipment
Connected Devices: Bright Future of Home Patient Care
Advances Crystalizing Value Proposition of Durable Medical
Equipment
Connected Durable Medical Equipment
Reimbursement Remains Key Determinant of Health of Durable
Medical Equipment
Coverage under Medicare
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Monitoring & Therapeutic
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Monitoring & Therapeutic
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personal Mobility Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Personal Mobility Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Mobility
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Equipment Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Equipment Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Equipment Types
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nursing Homes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Nursing Homes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Nursing Homes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Home Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Durable Medical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other
Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment by
Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal
Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and
Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing
Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment by
End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other
Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal
Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility
Devices and Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing
Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other
Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal
Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility
Devices and Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing
Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other
Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal
Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility
Devices and Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing
Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Durable Medical Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other
Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal
Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility
Devices and Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing
Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other
Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal
Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility
Devices and Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing
Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other
Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal
Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility
Devices and Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing
Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other
Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal
Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility
Devices and Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing
Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Durable
Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic
Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment by
Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal
Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and
Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Durable
Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home
Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment by
End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other
Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal
Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility
Devices and Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing
Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by Equipment Type - Monitoring &
Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices and Other
Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by Equipment Type - Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal
Mobility Devices and Other Equipment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility
Devices and Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Durable Medical Equipment by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing
Homes, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Durable Medical Equipment
by End-Use - Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Durable Medical
Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
