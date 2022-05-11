CORRECTION: Notice of calling the annual general meeting of shareholders of AS Trigon Property Development

English Estonian

AS Trigon Property Development (registry code: 10106774; hereinafter the “Company”) specifies hereby stock exchange release ”Notice of calling the annual general meeting of shareholders of AS Trigon Property Development” published on 11th of May 2022 item 2. (To approve the profit allocation proposal made by the Management Board and pay dividends in the net amount of 584 878 Euros). The correction is reflected in bold in the immediately following paragraph.



To approve the profit allocation proposal made by the Management Board and pay dividends in the net amount of 584 878 Euros i.e. 0.13 Euros per share.







