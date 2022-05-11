Global Death Care Services Market to Reach US$154.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Death Care Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960605/?utm_source=GNW
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Death Care Services estimated at US$100.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$154.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the period 2020-2027.Funeral Homes & Funeral Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$108 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cemeteries & Crematories segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.1% share of the global Death Care Services market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Death Care Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.92% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$18.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Caring for the Dead is a Sacred Task for Humans, A Culture That
Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Death Care Services
Market
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
A Sad Reality COVID-19 Pushes Up Demand for Funeral Services
Steeped in Ritual, Farewell for the Dead Due to COVID or
Otherwise Drives Demand for Funeral Services
EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Deaths Push Up Demand for Funeral Services:
Global COVID-19 Deaths (In 000s) As of 04 April 2022 by
Country
COVID-19 Impact on the US Death Care Industry
Competition
EXHIBIT 3: Death Care Services - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
73 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Death Care Services: A Prelude
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Death Industry Journeys Into the Digital Afterlife: COVID-19
Exposes the Fragility of Human Death Rituals & Steps Up the
Role of Digital Technologies
Death Care Industry Embraces Technology and Innovation in a
Major Way
Death Care Startups Exploring Innovative Ways of Honoring Loved
Ones
Funeral Home Software to Maintain Relevance in Death Care Space
Death Care Practices becoming Economically Distressing &
Environmentally Cataclysmic
For the Cycle of Life to Continue, Environment Friendly Green
Burials Rise in Popularity
Driven By Burial Plot Shortages, Cremation Rises in Popularity
Over Traditional Burials
EXHIBIT 4: Convenience, Cost Effectiveness & Environment
Friendly Benefits to Help Cremation Bypass Casket Burials by
the Year 2035: % Share of Cremation in North America for
Years 1960 Through 2035
EXHIBIT 5: Cremation Rates (in %) for Select Countries (2021)
Notable Trends Influencing Death Care Industry
With the Pandemic Pushing Millions Into Poverty & Unemployment,
Crowdfunding for Funeral Services Gains Momentum
Need for Government to Support Death Care
Entry of Ecommerce Retailers Offering Affordably Priced Burial
and Memorial Products
Death Care Startups Follow Footprints of E-Commerce Players to
Push Gains
Rising Funeral Costs: Opportunities for Death Care Services Market
EXHIBIT 6: Median Cost of Funeral by Item in the US for 2021
Demand for Advance Funeral Planning Driven by Aging Population
EXHIBIT 7: Global Population In the 65+ Age Group in Million by
Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 8: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 9: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths by Region for
2020
EXHIBIT 10: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021,
2030 & 2045)
EXHIBIT 11: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with
AIDs (in Million) by Region as of June 2021
COVID-19 Pandemic-Triggered Rise in Demand for Cadaver Bags
Stands Testimony to the Human Tragedy: Implications for the
Death Care Industry
EXHIBIT 12: Global Demand Spike for Cadaver Bags Highlights
Excess Deaths Associated with COVID-19: Global Market for
Cadaver Bags (In US$ Million) for Years 2018 Through 2022
Exploitative Side of Death Care
UNITED STATES
Death Care Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
US Death Care Market Only Poised to Continue Moving Ahead
EXHIBIT 13: Number of Deaths Per 1000 Population in the US:
(1995-2030)
EXHIBIT 14: North American Elderly Population by Age Group:
1975-2050
Shift towards Cremation Services Over Burials
EXHIBIT 15: Cremation Rate and Burial Rate (in %) in the US for
2005-2030
Funeral Homes & Pre-Need Arrangements: Trending Segments of US
Death Care Market
Interesting Dynamics with Potential to Reshape US Death Care
Market
Competition
EXHIBIT 16: US Death Care Service Market: Leading Players by
Revenue Breakdown (in %) for 2022 (E)
