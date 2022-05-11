Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market to Reach US$22.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Precious Metal Catalysts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900136/?utm_source=GNW
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Precious Metal Catalysts estimated at US$14.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Platinum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Palladium segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.6% share of the global Precious Metal Catalysts market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Precious Metal Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027.
- Ruthenium Segment Corners a 13.2% Share in 2020
- In the global Ruthenium segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2023
Impact on Precious Metal Catalysts
COVID-19 Pandemic Shines Light on Pivotal Role of Platinum
Group Metals in Fight against the Virus
Russia-Ukraine Crisis Impacts the Market Balance
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Precious Metal Catalysts - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
41 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Precious Metal Catalysts: A Prelude
Platinum Catalysts Dominate the Market
Europe Leads Global Consumption
China Emerges as a Lucrative Market
HDD Norms to Revive Chinese Autocatalyst Demand
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Focus on Green Hydrogen to Stimulate Demand for
Precious Metal Catalysts
Automotive Industry Remains one of the Major Consumers of PGM
Catalysts
PGMs: Important Part of HDD Catalysts
Power Train Mix Influences Demand for Platinum Catalysts
EXHIBIT 3: Global Platinum Market by Application (in %) for 2022
EXHIBIT 4: Global Platinum Demand Breakdown (in %) by
Automotive Sector: 2022
EXHIBIT 5: Global Rhodium Consumption Breakdown by Application
(in %): 2022
EXHIBIT 6: Global Palladium Consumption Breakdown by
Application (in %): 2022
EXHIBIT 7: Global Automotive Catalysts Market Breakdown by
Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium Metals
Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020
EXHIBIT 8: Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for
the Years 2011 - 2021
Outlook for 2022 Remains Positive
Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes, a
Downside Risk Aggravating Market Nervousness
Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for
Wider Proliferation of Precious Metal Catalysts
Emission Norms for Light duty Vehicles: Implementation Timeline
in Key Regional Markets
Emission Norms for Heavy duty Vehicles: Implementation Timeline
in Key Regional Markets
Regulatory Scenario in Major Geographic Regions
Technology Requirements for Lower HDD Engine Emissions (Euro IV -
Euro VI)
European Union Heavy Duty Diesel Vehicle Emission Standards
Rising Demand for EVs Weighs Heavily on Platinum & Palladium
EXHIBIT 9: Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million
Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P
Auto Industry Banks on Fuel Cells as a Sustainable Fuel
Technology of the Future
Transition Metal Nitrides Hold Potential to Augment the
Application of Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Pressure on PGM Supply Brings Light on Recovery from Spent
Automobile Catalysts
Palladium Recovery from Spent Automobile Catalysts
Platinum?s Edge over Palladium
Platinum Supply Demand Imbalance Alters Growth Pace
EXHIBIT 10: Platinum Supply by Country in 000 Oz: 2019, 2020,
and 2021
COVID-19-Induced Supply Deficit Pushes Platinum Prices
EXHIBIT 11: Price Trends for Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium,
Iridium, and Ruthenium in US$/oz: 2015-2022E
Factors Influencing Automobile Catalyst & Industrial Demand for
Palladium
Demand for Palladium Slows Down in 2020
Palladium Vs Platinum: The Race Continues
Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the
Cost Impact of PGMs
EXHIBIT 12: Pre-Thrifting Vs. Post-Thrifting Cost Structure:
A Statistical Comparison
Pandemic Dishevels Rhodium Supply Situation and Spikes Price
Volatility
EXHIBIT 13: Rhodium Price Trends: 2015-2022P
Emission Norms Spur the Autocatalyst Demand
Despite Threat from CNG Buses, Diesel Engine-Powered Transit
Buses Remain Lucrative for HDD Catalysts Market
EXHIBIT 14: With Diesel Powered Buses Expected to Remain the
Prominent Bus Types Globally, HDD Catalysts Market Poised to
Benefit: Global Bus Sales Breakdown (in %) by Fuel Type: 2017 &
2022
Widespread Use in Petrochemical Processes Augurs Well
EXHIBIT 15: Global Demand for Petroleum Products in Million
Barrels Per Day (2019, 2020, 2030, 2040)
COVID-19 Curtails Market Momentum in Petrochemical Applications
Global Oil Sector Yet to Achieve Full Recovery to Pre-COVID-19
Pandemic Level
EXHIBIT 16: Global Oil Demand in (mb/d): 2019-2022
New Catalyst-based Approaches to Stimulate Pharmaceutical
Innovations & Overcome Precious Metal Supply Issues
Opportunity Indicators:
EXHIBIT 17: World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for
Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 18: World Generic (Prescription) Drug Sales in US$
Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Key Challenges Faced by Precious Metal Re-Claimers Dealing with
Catalysts
Advanced Approaches to Overcome Availability Issues
Innovations & Advancements Drive Growth
Rise in Demand for Homogenous Catalysts to Boost Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
