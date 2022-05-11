Global Precious Metal Catalysts Market to Reach US$22.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Precious Metal Catalysts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900136/?utm_source=GNW

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Precious Metal Catalysts estimated at US$14.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Platinum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Palladium segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.6% share of the global Precious Metal Catalysts market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Precious Metal Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027.



- Ruthenium Segment Corners a 13.2% Share in 2020



- In the global Ruthenium segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2023

Impact on Precious Metal Catalysts

COVID-19 Pandemic Shines Light on Pivotal Role of Platinum

Group Metals in Fight against the Virus

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Impacts the Market Balance

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Precious Metal Catalysts - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

41 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Precious Metal Catalysts: A Prelude

Platinum Catalysts Dominate the Market

Europe Leads Global Consumption

China Emerges as a Lucrative Market

HDD Norms to Revive Chinese Autocatalyst Demand

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Green Hydrogen to Stimulate Demand for

Precious Metal Catalysts

Automotive Industry Remains one of the Major Consumers of PGM

Catalysts

PGMs: Important Part of HDD Catalysts

Power Train Mix Influences Demand for Platinum Catalysts

EXHIBIT 3: Global Platinum Market by Application (in %) for 2022

EXHIBIT 4: Global Platinum Demand Breakdown (in %) by

Automotive Sector: 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Global Rhodium Consumption Breakdown by Application

(in %): 2022

EXHIBIT 6: Global Palladium Consumption Breakdown by

Application (in %): 2022

EXHIBIT 7: Global Automotive Catalysts Market Breakdown by

Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium Metals

Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020

EXHIBIT 8: Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for

the Years 2011 - 2021

Outlook for 2022 Remains Positive

Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes, a

Downside Risk Aggravating Market Nervousness

Tightening Regulatory Landscape Builds Robust Platform for

Wider Proliferation of Precious Metal Catalysts

Emission Norms for Light duty Vehicles: Implementation Timeline

in Key Regional Markets

Emission Norms for Heavy duty Vehicles: Implementation Timeline

in Key Regional Markets

Regulatory Scenario in Major Geographic Regions

Technology Requirements for Lower HDD Engine Emissions (Euro IV -

Euro VI)

European Union Heavy Duty Diesel Vehicle Emission Standards

Rising Demand for EVs Weighs Heavily on Platinum & Palladium

EXHIBIT 9: Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million

Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Auto Industry Banks on Fuel Cells as a Sustainable Fuel

Technology of the Future

Transition Metal Nitrides Hold Potential to Augment the

Application of Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Pressure on PGM Supply Brings Light on Recovery from Spent

Automobile Catalysts

Palladium Recovery from Spent Automobile Catalysts

Platinum?s Edge over Palladium

Platinum Supply Demand Imbalance Alters Growth Pace

EXHIBIT 10: Platinum Supply by Country in 000 Oz: 2019, 2020,

and 2021

COVID-19-Induced Supply Deficit Pushes Platinum Prices

EXHIBIT 11: Price Trends for Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium,

Iridium, and Ruthenium in US$/oz: 2015-2022E

Factors Influencing Automobile Catalyst & Industrial Demand for

Palladium

Demand for Palladium Slows Down in 2020

Palladium Vs Platinum: The Race Continues

Manufacturers Prioritize Thrifting Approach for Reducing the

Cost Impact of PGMs

EXHIBIT 12: Pre-Thrifting Vs. Post-Thrifting Cost Structure:

A Statistical Comparison

Pandemic Dishevels Rhodium Supply Situation and Spikes Price

Volatility

EXHIBIT 13: Rhodium Price Trends: 2015-2022P

Emission Norms Spur the Autocatalyst Demand

Despite Threat from CNG Buses, Diesel Engine-Powered Transit

Buses Remain Lucrative for HDD Catalysts Market

EXHIBIT 14: With Diesel Powered Buses Expected to Remain the

Prominent Bus Types Globally, HDD Catalysts Market Poised to

Benefit: Global Bus Sales Breakdown (in %) by Fuel Type: 2017 &

2022

Widespread Use in Petrochemical Processes Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 15: Global Demand for Petroleum Products in Million

Barrels Per Day (2019, 2020, 2030, 2040)

COVID-19 Curtails Market Momentum in Petrochemical Applications

Global Oil Sector Yet to Achieve Full Recovery to Pre-COVID-19

Pandemic Level

EXHIBIT 16: Global Oil Demand in (mb/d): 2019-2022

New Catalyst-based Approaches to Stimulate Pharmaceutical

Innovations & Overcome Precious Metal Supply Issues

Opportunity Indicators:

EXHIBIT 17: World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for

Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 18: World Generic (Prescription) Drug Sales in US$

Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Key Challenges Faced by Precious Metal Re-Claimers Dealing with

Catalysts

Advanced Approaches to Overcome Availability Issues

Innovations & Advancements Drive Growth

Rise in Demand for Homogenous Catalysts to Boost Growth



