TripleBlind to Present at IEEE International Conference; Shares Privacy Enhanced Computation Insights at Top Industry Events

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleBlind , creator of the most complete and scalable solution for privacy enhancing computation, announced acceptance to present at IEEE’s 42nd International Conference on Distributed Computing Systems (ICDCS 2022). Thought leaders from TripleBlind will present “An Automated Framework for Distributed Deep Learning–A Tool Demo” at ICDCS 2022, demonstrating that Blind Learning is 65% more computationally efficient than Split Learning (SL) and can produce better performing models.



“Having our technical paper chosen by a prestigious academic conference like ICDCS is further validation that our technology represents an exciting solution to help healthcare and financial service companies unlock the intellectual property value of data and algorithms while preserving privacy and enforcing compliance,” said Dr. Gharib Gharibi, applied scientist at TripleBlind. “We look forward to presenting our work and findings on how companies can safely unlock the inherent value of data at ICDCS and other events this summer.”

TripleBlind is scheduled to speak at two additional conferences in May:

LSX World Conference, May 10-11, 2022, to be held at 133 Houndsditch in London, UK. TripleBlind’s SVP of Healthcare, Dr. Suraj Kapa, MD, will present a Showcase Event on Tuesday, May 10 at 3:00 p.m. BST as part of the Medtech/Healthtech/Biotech Showcase. Click here to register and for more information.

Privacy-Enhancing Technology North America Summit, May 18-19, 2022, to be held at Hilton Boston Back Bay in Boston, MA. Greg Storm, co-founder and COO at TripleBlind, will discuss how the healthcare, financial services and other industries are moving to deploy privacy-enhancing technology (PET) commercially, by making the business case and demonstrating ROI for PET. The PET Category: Trends, Trajectory and Predictions. How and Why Adoption Could 100x Over the Next 18 Months will be presented on Wednesday, May 18 from 4:00-4:30 p.m. EDT. TripleBlind will be available for meetings throughout the event at Stand #7. Click here to register and for more information.

About TripleBlind

Combining Data and Algorithms while Preserving Privacy and Ensuring Compliance

TripleBlind has created the most complete and scalable solution for privacy enhancing computation.

The TripleBlind solution is software-only and delivered via a simple API. It solves for a broad range of use cases, with current focus on healthcare and financial services. The company is backed by Accenture, General Catalyst and The Mayo Clinic.

TripleBlind’s innovations build on well understood principles, such as federated learning and multi-party compute. Our innovations radically improve the practical use of privacy preserving technologies, by adding true scalability and faster processing, with support for all data and algorithm types. We support all cloud platforms and unlock the intellectual property value of data, while preserving privacy and ensuring compliance with all known data privacy and data residency standards, such as HIPAA and GDPR.

TripleBlind compares favorably with existing methods of privacy preserving technology, such as homomorphic encryption, synthetic data and tokenization and has documented use cases for more than two dozen mission critical business problems.

For an overview, a live demo, or a one-hour hands-on workshop, contact@tripleblind.ai .