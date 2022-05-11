rePurpose Global Receives Honorable Mention in Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



New York, United States -- [May 11, 2022] -- The winners of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced last week, with rePurpose Global receiving an honorable mention in the impact investing category for its Plastic Action Platform. The award recognizes initiatives that are redefining financial and social impact practices for businesses and individuals around the world.

In its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase winners across climate, social justice and AI data. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries from across the globe, focusing on showcasing some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges.

rePurpose Global’s Plastic Action Platform was recognized for its ability to help brands accurately measure their plastic footprint, reduce this footprint in their packaging and supply chain, and take responsibility for the plastic they create by recovering the same amount of plastic before it leaks into waterways, is dumped or openly burned. Simultaneously, the platform works to finance critical waste infrastructure, positively impacting waste workers across the world.

“Recognition for our Plastic Action Platform is testament to the leading and impactful approach we have taken at rePurpose Global, as an attempt to compensate for part of the $30 billion funding gap that the global waste infrastructure needs to stop 8 million tons of plastic from washing into oceans every year,” stated Peter Hjemdahl, Chief Advocacy Officer and Co-Founder at rePurpose Global. “At rePurpose Global, we are extremely pleased to have been recognized by Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas awards and are hopeful that the mechanism of plastic credits will continue to grow and provide a viable solution to plastic waste.”

“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

To date, rePurpose Global has been recognized and nominated for Forbes 30 under 30 for its leadership team, World Economic Forum's Innovation Pick for SDG 14 because of its innovative approach to tackling plastic pollution and conserving marine life, ChangeNOW “25 women shaping the future” with selected winner: Svanika Balasubramanian, CEO of rePurpose Global and co-founder, and more.

ABOUT REPURPOSE GLOBAL

rePurpose Global is the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform dedicated to reducing waste, reviving lives, and restoring nature’s balance. Through its comprehensive ecosystem of solutions across the value chain, the organization helps people and companies calculate, reduce, and offset their plastic footprint, while empowering innovators on the cutting edge of advancing a circular economy.

To date, rePurpose has been creating change in partnership with hundreds of companies across 26 countries, such as Clorox, AB InBev, Johnson & Johnson, Google, and Colgate. On behalf of its global coalition, the organization is removing over 14 million pounds of plastic waste from nature every year, and in doing so, positively impacts the lives of 10,000+ marginalized waste workers and community members worldwide.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.



