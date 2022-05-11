Golf Cart Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global golf cart market size is expected to witness remarkable growth through 2027, due to large-scale development of theme parks, hi-tech smart city projects, hotels, resorts, golf courses, and recreational parks. Developing regions like Asia Pacific are witnessing a steady rise in the number of golf courses as more and more people are showing interest in the sport. Below mentioned is a region-wise view of the trends expanding global market size:





Asia Pacific (regional valuation will exceed USD 200 million)

Electric golf carts gain traction among customers:

Asia Pacific electric golf cart market share will grow at a considerable rate by 2027. One of the major reasons for this is the rising awareness of the detrimental effects of vehicular pollution on the environment among citizens. Electric golf carts can help lower the carbon emissions and decrease the overall operating costs.

Technologically advanced batteries are being extensively installed, which will not only help the golf carts travel longer distances by consuming lesser energy but also have a longer lifespan as compared to the traditional ones. These features will support the sale of electric golf carts.

Rising number of golf courses pave way for recreational activities:

Golf courses will hold a considerable share of APAC industry by 2027 as the region has a high percentage of youth population. More and more young people are enrolling for golf tournaments, which has increased the number of recreational activities. In addition, the growing chain of hotels and resorts has further fueled the production of golf carts to carry guests and luggage.

Gasoline-powered golf carts witness high demand:

Gasoline-powered golf carts will capture a large share of the regional market by 2027 as these carts are compact and can carry 2 or more golfers and their golf clubs. Gas-powered golf carts provide a wide range of seating configurations, ranging from 2-14 seaters. Even though they incur higher operating cost as compared to other golf carts, they are still preferred for their high power & speed, improved climbing capacity, and towing capabilities.

Europe (regional valuation to cross USD 250 million)

Role of golf carts in commercial applications:

The commercial application segment is set to occupy a large share of Europe golf cart market by 2027 as the construction of public infrastructures, such as airports and railway stations is growing at a commendable rate. Additionally, the rising demand for leisure activities has prompted hotel, theme park, and resort owners to expand their network.

Golf carts can carry passengers as well as luggage without much effort, leading to their high usage in hotels, airports, resorts, and recreational parks. Since these carts can reduce manual workload to a great extent, their demand will surely grow among commercial end-users.

North America (regional valuation to go past USD 1.5 billion)

Solar golf carts witness notable surge in demand:

Solar golf carts are expected to hold a major share of North America market by 2027 as these carts are eco-friendly. The solar energy captured by the batteries of these golf carts can enable them to cover longer distances. Solar power increases the battery life and reduces a golf cart’s dependence on electricity. Solar golf carts also offer a better range as compared to the traditional ones in terms of mileage. They eliminate the risk of overcharging, which will support their adoption among customers.

The U.S. golf cart market forecast improves:

The U.S. will hold a sizeable share of North America industry by 2027 as the country has a robust presence of golf enthusiasts along with a large number of golf courses. According to a report by the National Golf Federation (NGF), in 2020, there were more than 16,100 golf courses at 14,100 facilities in the U.S. These figures will foster the demand for golf carts across the country.

