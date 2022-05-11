Global stationary lithium-ion battery market size to record 12.7% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global stationary lithium-ion battery market size is projected to grow with a CAGR of 12.7% during 2022-2028 to amass a valuation of USD 9,498 million by the forecast period end.





The market is divided into end-user, and geographical landscape, with the document providing data on each segment's growth rate and industry share throughout the forecast period. The report then goes on to give a 360-degree view of the key market players, their financials, product/service portfolios, and major developments such as mergers, collaborations, and investments.

This research, which contains findings from Porter's Five Forces model and PEST analysis, aids investors in locating successful investment opportunities, resulting in increased revenue generation.

The industry is primarily driven by the necessity to convert to renewable energy sources such as solar and wind energy for clean & sustainable energy, and significant financial investments from both the public and private sectors.

Moreover, rising adoption of data center UPS systems, as well as non-conventional energy generation that necessitates stationary lithium-ion energy storage systems (ESS) are further bolstering the market trends.

For the unversed, stationary lithium-ion systems are critical components of the energy storage architecture, allowing utilities, residential, and commercial users to meet their energy storage needs. Li-ion batteries have become popular for mobility and stationary energy storage due to their low cost.

Furthermore government’s' initiatives to attain zero-energy targets in the residential sector, as well as increasing building and installation of PV systems are expected to augment the global stationary lithium-ion battery market outlook during the analysis timeframe.

Attempts made by the government to minimize reliance on fossil fuels and better economic conditions, which are expected to boost investments in renewable energy solutions are contributing towards industry expansion.

COVID-19 impact:

The advent of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the market scenario in the recent past, due to stringent lockdowns, resulting in the closure of different manufacturing sites. Various projects, including energy storage were postponed, due to labor shortages and supply chain disruptions, which has hampered the industry growth.

Market segment overview:

Based on end user scope, the industry is branched into utilities, telecommunication, residential, industrial, energy & power, data centers, commercial, and others.

Competitive landscape:

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., SK Innovation Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Northvolt AB, LG Chem Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., GS Yuasa Corporation, Doosan Corporation, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), and BYD Co., Ltd. are the leading players in worldwide stationary lithium-ion battery marketplace. These companies are putting efforts in new product releases, R&D spending, and increased manufacturing capacity to boost their presence in the business sphere. Along with that, they are commencing strategies like collaborations & partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to expand their costumer base.

Global Stationary Lithium-Ion Battery Market, by End-User (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

Utilities

Telecommunication

Residential

Industrial

Energy & Power

Data Centers

Commercial

Others

Global Stationary Lithium-Ion Battery Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Global Stationary Lithium-Ion Battery Market, Company Profiles (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

SK Innovation Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Northvolt AB

LG Chem Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Doosan Corporation

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)

BYD Co., Ltd.

Table of Content:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Market definition

1.2 Key benefits

1.3 Market segment

Part 2. Methodology

2.1 Primary

2.2 Secondary

Part 3. Executive summary

Part 4. Market overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

Part 5. Global market for stationary lithium-ion battery by end user

5.1 Commercial

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Data centers

5.2.1 Market size and forecast

5.3 Energy & power

5.3.1 Market size and forecast

5.4 Industrial

5.4.1 Market size and forecast

5.5 Residential

5.5.1 Market size and forecast

5.6 Telecommunications

5.6.1 Market size and forecast

5.7 Utilities

5.7.1 Market size and forecast

5.8 Others

5.8.1 Market size and forecast

Part 6. Global market for stationary lithium-ion battery by region

6.1 Asia Pacific

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Market size and forecast

6.3 North America

6.3.1 Market size and forecast

6.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1 Market size and forecast

Part 7. Key competitor profiles

