- Global Medical Gloves Market to Reach US$29.8 Billion by the Year 2026



- Medical gloves are indispensable products in the area of medicine, whose primary function is to protect healthcare personnel as well as patients from various infections. These gloves are used by physicians, surgeons and other assisting professionals in various healthcare settings. Although a commodity, the criticality of medical gloves continues to rise in wake of growing spread of infectious diseases, increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and growing awareness on safety. In an era where infectious diseases such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, AIDS, SARS, Dengue, Ebola and Zika elude medical defenses and treatment, the need for superior quality and highly functional protective gloves is more pronounced than ever in endeavors to prevent spread of diseases in hospitals. The need and demand for disposable types of medical gloves surged in the wake of growing nosocomial or hospital acquired infections over the years. The technology behind medical gloves has grown considerably over the years. Persistent increase in incidence of infectious and chronic diseases, rising concerns over personal safety and sanitation and strict regulations in place pertinent to the use of personal protective equipment are fueling demand for medical gloves. Also driving growth is the development of healthcare infrastructure in developing nations and the increase in number of hospitals and other care facilities.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Gloves estimated at US$21.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period. Examination Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14% CAGR to reach US$26.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.7% share of the global Medical Gloves market. Examination gloves are widely used due to their extensive use by medical practitioners during patient examinations. As the number of infectious diseases continue to increase around the world, the demand for examination gloves is on the rise. In the coming years, the growing need for early detection and diagnosis of diseases and the steady rise in routine diagnostic tests will spur demand for examination gloves. Surgical gloves, used while performing surgical procedures, are witnessing growing demand led by the rise in surgeries in both developed and developing regions. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and other medical conditions that contribute to the need for surgical interventions is giving impetus to the market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $6 Billion by 2026



- The Medical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 31.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 12% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$676.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. The United States dominates the global market for medical gloves on account of high level of awareness about hygiene and the role of these gloves in preventing spread of infectious diseases. The US is poised to retain its leading position in the coming years due to its advanced healthcare setup, strong focus on minimizing the risk of healthcare associated infections and increasing demand for quality polyisoprene medical gloves in surgeries. The market is also propelled by high cost of medical gloves and the presence of numerous suppliers across the region. In addition, the presence of an extensive base of patient population and high R&D investment are anticipated to drive regional adoption of disposable medical gloves.



Europe is projected to remain the second leading market in the global medical gloves market due to increasing healthcare spending and extensive adoption of disposable medical gloves while performing surgical procedures. Increasing medical tourism, efficient supply chain, and enforcement of stringent regulations to control cross-contamination are anticipated to help the regional market in exhibiting incremental gains. While developed regions remain major revenue contributors, developing regions, especially China and Asia-Pacific, have evolved into fastest growing regional markets. Growing healthcare spending and a significant base of patient population are likely to present lucrative opportunities in China. While similar trends prevail in Asia-Pacific, the regional market is also anticipated to gain from growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. Rising cases of chronic diseases like diabetic foot ulcer and cancer along with infective conditions including STDs and HIV across emerging countries are expected to provide a notable impetus to the market. Asia-Pacific is also the leading provider of rubber gloves and plays an important role in addressing global demand. The region`s dominance is attributed to the presence of advanced rubber manufacturing units in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. The regional market for medical gloves is likely to be also propelled by increasing medical tourism, adoption of sophisticated products and rising healthcare awareness across rural areas.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896703/?utm_source=GNW



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed?

Gloves Become an Important Weapon to Fight Against COVID-19

Pandemic

Pandemic Propels Production and Sales of Medical Gloves

Pandemic Propels Production and Sales of Medical Gloves

Excessive Glove Usage and Increase in Medical Waste Give Rise

to Environmental Concerns

Pandemic Leads to Spike in Prices of Medical Gloves

EXHIBIT 1: Percentage Growth in Average Selling Prices (ASP) of

Gloves: 2Q2020 to 1Q2021

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Medical Gloves - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Medical Gloves: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Disposable Medical Gloves Find Wider Acceptance

Surgical Gloves to Post Healthy Gains

Powder-Free Gloves Enjoy High Popularity

Hospitals & Clinics Remain Primary End-User of Disposable

Medical Gloves

Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing

Regions Evolve into Fastest Growing Markets

Global Production Landscape: Malaysia Leads the Production of

Disposable Gloves

EXHIBIT 3: Global Glove Production Volume by Country: 2021

Malaysia Ramps Up Production to Cater to Surging Global Demand

Amidst the Pandemic

Top Glove: The Largest Rubber Glove Manufacturer

EXHIBIT 4: Top Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide: Capacity in

Billion Pieces for Top Glove, Hartalega, Kossan, and Supermax

EXHIBIT 5: Top Glove Corporation?s Sales Volume (in %) by

Geographic Region (1QFY22)

EXHIBIT 6: Top Glove Corporation?s Glove Product Mix: Breakdown

of Sales Volume by Product Type for FY2014 to Q1FY2022

Hartalega Leads in Nitrile Gloves Segment

Supermax & Kossan: Other Leading Malaysian Manufacturers

Medical Gloves: An Introduction

Latex Gloves

Latex Alternatives

Polymer Coatings: Technological Advancements

Benefits & Drawbacks of Latex and Non-Latex Gloves

Types of Medical Gloves

Examination Gloves

Surgical Gloves

Powdered and Powder-Free Gloves

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

An Insight into Global Rubber Gloves Market

Innovations Drive Growth

Select Innovations

Focus on Hygiene & Safety Amidst the Pandemic to Fuel Demand

for Disposable Medical Gloves

Surging Demand for Disposable Gloves Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Significance of Hand Protection in Hospitals and Laboratories

Drives Demand for Medical Gloves

Rising Number of Medical Professionals and Surgeries Drive

Growth in Market

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market

Growth

EXHIBIT 7: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Infections

Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds Propel Need for Medical Gloves

EXHIBIT 8: Global Prevalence of Chronic Wounds by Wound Type

Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand

EXHIBIT 9: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-

2025) and 2001-2010 (in %)

Medical Gloves Demand Benefits from the Rise in Number of

Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeries

EXHIBIT 10: Aesthetic Surgical Procedures Worldwide: Percentage

Breakdown of Procedures by Type of Surgery for 2020

Increasing Patient Population & Medical Tourism Propel the Market

Growing Needs of Aging Population Spur Demand for Medical Gloves

EXHIBIT 11: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 12: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand

EXHIBIT 13: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for

Medical Gloves

Trend towards Powderless Examination Gloves for Medical Use

Latex Gloves Rapidly Lose Share to Synthetic Gloves

Nitrile Gloves: An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural

Rubber Latex Gloves

Nitrile Gloves Market Witnesses Exponential Demand amid COVID-

19 Crisis

Nitrile Gloves Witness Surging Demand

Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Endows Stellar Opportunities for

Growth

Vinyl Disposable Gloves Laced with Inherent Drawbacks

Manufacturers of NR Latex Gloves Rise to the Challenge

Underplayed Advantages of NRL: Hoping to Reinstate Consumer

Confidence

Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection

COVID-19-Induced Shortages of Surgical Gloves despite Capacity

Expansions

Surgical Gloves Market Posts Healthy Growth as Demand Continues

Skewing Upside

Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for Surgical Gloves

EXHIBIT 14: Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In

Million)

Exploding Demand & Price Spree Enjoyed by Surgical Gloves to

Subside Gradually

Sustainability as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves Space

New Surgical Gloves to Mitigate Risk of Allergic Contact

Dermatitis

Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for

Surgical Gloves

Implementation of Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth

Opportunities

Amidst Concerns over Environmental Pollution, Environmentally

Friendly Gloves Find Favor

Future of Powdered Gloves Precariously Hangs in Balance

Product Variables for Commercial Success

Managed Care Vs. Cost Concerns

Industry Upbeat on the Technology & Innovation Front

Hartalega Develops Non-Leaching Antimicrobial Gloves with

Active Ingredient

Technology/Product Breakthroughs in Recent Years

Demand and Supply Dynamics

Durability of Medical Gloves: A Key Issue



UNITED STATES

Medical Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Ageing Demographics: Major Driving Factor

EXHIBIT 15: US Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050

Growing Focus on Infection Prevention Spurs Usage

Opportunity Indicators

EXHIBIT 16: Number of Hospitals in the US by Type (2020)

EXHIBIT 17: Number of Laboratories in the US by Type

EXHIBIT 18: Hospital Infections, the Unsuspected Killer &

Neglected Healthcare Cost Driver: Cost of HAIs in the US (In

US$ Billion)

Continued Preference for Latex Gloves

Competition

Legal and Regulatory Environment

