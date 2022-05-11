New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896703/?utm_source=GNW
- Global Medical Gloves Market to Reach US$29.8 Billion by the Year 2026
- Medical gloves are indispensable products in the area of medicine, whose primary function is to protect healthcare personnel as well as patients from various infections. These gloves are used by physicians, surgeons and other assisting professionals in various healthcare settings. Although a commodity, the criticality of medical gloves continues to rise in wake of growing spread of infectious diseases, increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and growing awareness on safety. In an era where infectious diseases such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, AIDS, SARS, Dengue, Ebola and Zika elude medical defenses and treatment, the need for superior quality and highly functional protective gloves is more pronounced than ever in endeavors to prevent spread of diseases in hospitals. The need and demand for disposable types of medical gloves surged in the wake of growing nosocomial or hospital acquired infections over the years. The technology behind medical gloves has grown considerably over the years. Persistent increase in incidence of infectious and chronic diseases, rising concerns over personal safety and sanitation and strict regulations in place pertinent to the use of personal protective equipment are fueling demand for medical gloves. Also driving growth is the development of healthcare infrastructure in developing nations and the increase in number of hospitals and other care facilities.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Gloves estimated at US$21.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period. Examination Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14% CAGR to reach US$26.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.7% share of the global Medical Gloves market. Examination gloves are widely used due to their extensive use by medical practitioners during patient examinations. As the number of infectious diseases continue to increase around the world, the demand for examination gloves is on the rise. In the coming years, the growing need for early detection and diagnosis of diseases and the steady rise in routine diagnostic tests will spur demand for examination gloves. Surgical gloves, used while performing surgical procedures, are witnessing growing demand led by the rise in surgeries in both developed and developing regions. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and other medical conditions that contribute to the need for surgical interventions is giving impetus to the market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $6 Billion by 2026
- The Medical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 31.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 12% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$676.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. The United States dominates the global market for medical gloves on account of high level of awareness about hygiene and the role of these gloves in preventing spread of infectious diseases. The US is poised to retain its leading position in the coming years due to its advanced healthcare setup, strong focus on minimizing the risk of healthcare associated infections and increasing demand for quality polyisoprene medical gloves in surgeries. The market is also propelled by high cost of medical gloves and the presence of numerous suppliers across the region. In addition, the presence of an extensive base of patient population and high R&D investment are anticipated to drive regional adoption of disposable medical gloves.
- Europe is projected to remain the second leading market in the global medical gloves market due to increasing healthcare spending and extensive adoption of disposable medical gloves while performing surgical procedures. Increasing medical tourism, efficient supply chain, and enforcement of stringent regulations to control cross-contamination are anticipated to help the regional market in exhibiting incremental gains. While developed regions remain major revenue contributors, developing regions, especially China and Asia-Pacific, have evolved into fastest growing regional markets. Growing healthcare spending and a significant base of patient population are likely to present lucrative opportunities in China. While similar trends prevail in Asia-Pacific, the regional market is also anticipated to gain from growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. Rising cases of chronic diseases like diabetic foot ulcer and cancer along with infective conditions including STDs and HIV across emerging countries are expected to provide a notable impetus to the market. Asia-Pacific is also the leading provider of rubber gloves and plays an important role in addressing global demand. The region`s dominance is attributed to the presence of advanced rubber manufacturing units in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. The regional market for medical gloves is likely to be also propelled by increasing medical tourism, adoption of sophisticated products and rising healthcare awareness across rural areas. Select Competitors (Total 229 Featured) Ansell Healthcare Products, LLC B. Braun Melsungen AG Cardinal Health, Inc. Cypress Medical Products, LLC Halyard Health, Inc. Hartalega Holdings Bhd Kossan Rubber Industries BHD Molnlycke Health Care AB Paul Hartmann AG Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad Semperit AG Holding Shijiazhuang Hongray Group Supermax Corporation Berhad Top Glove Corporation Bhd Vulkan Medical AS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed?
Gloves Become an Important Weapon to Fight Against COVID-19
Pandemic
Pandemic Propels Production and Sales of Medical Gloves
Excessive Glove Usage and Increase in Medical Waste Give Rise
to Environmental Concerns
Pandemic Leads to Spike in Prices of Medical Gloves
EXHIBIT 1: Percentage Growth in Average Selling Prices (ASP) of
Gloves: 2Q2020 to 1Q2021
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Medical Gloves - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Medical Gloves: Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Disposable Medical Gloves Find Wider Acceptance
Surgical Gloves to Post Healthy Gains
Powder-Free Gloves Enjoy High Popularity
Hospitals & Clinics Remain Primary End-User of Disposable
Medical Gloves
Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing
Regions Evolve into Fastest Growing Markets
Global Production Landscape: Malaysia Leads the Production of
Disposable Gloves
EXHIBIT 3: Global Glove Production Volume by Country: 2021
Malaysia Ramps Up Production to Cater to Surging Global Demand
Amidst the Pandemic
Top Glove: The Largest Rubber Glove Manufacturer
EXHIBIT 4: Top Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide: Capacity in
Billion Pieces for Top Glove, Hartalega, Kossan, and Supermax
EXHIBIT 5: Top Glove Corporation?s Sales Volume (in %) by
Geographic Region (1QFY22)
EXHIBIT 6: Top Glove Corporation?s Glove Product Mix: Breakdown
of Sales Volume by Product Type for FY2014 to Q1FY2022
Hartalega Leads in Nitrile Gloves Segment
Supermax & Kossan: Other Leading Malaysian Manufacturers
Medical Gloves: An Introduction
Latex Gloves
Latex Alternatives
Polymer Coatings: Technological Advancements
Benefits & Drawbacks of Latex and Non-Latex Gloves
Types of Medical Gloves
Examination Gloves
Surgical Gloves
Powdered and Powder-Free Gloves
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
An Insight into Global Rubber Gloves Market
Innovations Drive Growth
Select Innovations
Focus on Hygiene & Safety Amidst the Pandemic to Fuel Demand
for Disposable Medical Gloves
Surging Demand for Disposable Gloves Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
Significance of Hand Protection in Hospitals and Laboratories
Drives Demand for Medical Gloves
Rising Number of Medical Professionals and Surgeries Drive
Growth in Market
Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market
Growth
EXHIBIT 7: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Infections
Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds Propel Need for Medical Gloves
EXHIBIT 8: Global Prevalence of Chronic Wounds by Wound Type
Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand
EXHIBIT 9: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-
2025) and 2001-2010 (in %)
Medical Gloves Demand Benefits from the Rise in Number of
Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeries
EXHIBIT 10: Aesthetic Surgical Procedures Worldwide: Percentage
Breakdown of Procedures by Type of Surgery for 2020
Increasing Patient Population & Medical Tourism Propel the Market
Growing Needs of Aging Population Spur Demand for Medical Gloves
EXHIBIT 11: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 12: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand
EXHIBIT 13: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for
Medical Gloves
Trend towards Powderless Examination Gloves for Medical Use
Latex Gloves Rapidly Lose Share to Synthetic Gloves
Nitrile Gloves: An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural
Rubber Latex Gloves
Nitrile Gloves Market Witnesses Exponential Demand amid COVID-
19 Crisis
Nitrile Gloves Witness Surging Demand
Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Endows Stellar Opportunities for
Growth
Vinyl Disposable Gloves Laced with Inherent Drawbacks
Manufacturers of NR Latex Gloves Rise to the Challenge
Underplayed Advantages of NRL: Hoping to Reinstate Consumer
Confidence
Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection
COVID-19-Induced Shortages of Surgical Gloves despite Capacity
Expansions
Surgical Gloves Market Posts Healthy Growth as Demand Continues
Skewing Upside
Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for Surgical Gloves
EXHIBIT 14: Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In
Million)
Exploding Demand & Price Spree Enjoyed by Surgical Gloves to
Subside Gradually
Sustainability as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves Space
New Surgical Gloves to Mitigate Risk of Allergic Contact
Dermatitis
Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for
Surgical Gloves
Implementation of Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth
Opportunities
Amidst Concerns over Environmental Pollution, Environmentally
Friendly Gloves Find Favor
Future of Powdered Gloves Precariously Hangs in Balance
Product Variables for Commercial Success
Managed Care Vs. Cost Concerns
Industry Upbeat on the Technology & Innovation Front
Hartalega Develops Non-Leaching Antimicrobial Gloves with
Active Ingredient
Technology/Product Breakthroughs in Recent Years
Demand and Supply Dynamics
Durability of Medical Gloves: A Key Issue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Examination Gloves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Examination Gloves by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Examination Gloves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Medical Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Ageing Demographics: Major Driving Factor
EXHIBIT 15: US Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050
Growing Focus on Infection Prevention Spurs Usage
Opportunity Indicators
EXHIBIT 16: Number of Hospitals in the US by Type (2020)
EXHIBIT 17: Number of Laboratories in the US by Type
EXHIBIT 18: Hospital Infections, the Unsuspected Killer &
Neglected Healthcare Cost Driver: Cost of HAIs in the US (In
US$ Billion)
Continued Preference for Latex Gloves
Competition
Legal and Regulatory Environment
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical
Gloves - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination Gloves
and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical
Gloves - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination
Gloves and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Demographics Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 19: Japanese Population by Age Group (2022)
Market Analytics
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical
Gloves - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination
Gloves and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Medical Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical
Gloves - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination
Gloves and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAG
EUROPE
Medical Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Changing Landscape of the European Surgical Gloves Market
Increase in Aging Populace: A Business Case for Disposable
Medical Gloves
EXHIBIT 20: 60+ Population (in %) by Select European Countries
Market Analytics
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Medical Gloves by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical
Gloves - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination
Gloves and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical
Gloves - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination
Gloves and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
German Gloves Market is Powder-Free
Market Analytics
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical
Gloves - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination
Gloves and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical
Gloves - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination
Gloves and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Gloves by Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination Gloves
and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical
Gloves - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination
Gloves and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
A Major Import Market
Market Analytics
Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical
Gloves - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Medical Gloves by Segment -
Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Examination
Gloves and Surgical Gloves for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Medical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
The Netherlands
Market Analytics
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Medical Gloves by Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical
Gloves - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Gloves by
Segment - Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
