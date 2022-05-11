Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Process Management (BPM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817977/?utm_source=GNW

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Business Process Management (BPM) estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.1% over the period 2020-2027. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



- The Business Process Management (BPM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

COVID-19 Significantly Tips the Scale in Favor of Business

Processes Management

An Introduction to Business Process Management (BPM):

Inescapable Buzzword with Intriguing Merits

Inescapable Buzzword with Intriguing Merit

Components of BPM Lifecycle

BPA: A Subset of BPM

BPM: Primary Merits

Business Process Management: Experiencing Evolutionary Tidings

with Advances

Global Business Process Management Market to Chart Ambitious

Course

BPM: Interesting Market Dynamics

Salient Drivers Giving Special Thrust to Business Process

Management Market

Analysis by Component

EXHIBIT 3: World Business Process Management Market by

Component (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Platform, and Services

Analysis by Business Function: Procurement & SCM, the Fastest

Growing Segment

EXHIBIT 4: World Business Process Management Market by Business

Function (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Sales & Marketing, Human Resource Management (HRM),

Procurement & Supply Chain Management (SCM), Accounting &

Finance, Customer Service Support, and Other Business

Functions

Analysis by End-Use: Manufacturing and BFSI Trending End-Use

Industry Segments of Global BPM Market

EXHIBIT 5: World Business Process Management Market by End-Use

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis: Led by US, North America Maintains

Authoritative Position in Global BPM Market

EXHIBIT 6: World Business Process Management Market by Region:

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions (2021 & 2027)

Asia-Pacific to Showcase Impressive Growth

EXHIBIT 7: World Business Process Management Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027:

China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA,

Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

EXHIBIT 8: Business Process Management (BPM) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Select Trends Impacting the Business Process Management Market

BPM Playing Key Role in Business Innovation

Business Process Management Software Unleashes Intriguing Value

for Businesses

AI Set to Play Central Role in Business Processes Management

Advancements

Business Process Management: Crucial Spoke on Digital

Transformation Wheel

BPM Fits Perfectly in Digital Transformation Picture

BPM Bears Symbolic Relationship with IT, Automation & Digital

Transformation

Amidst Accelerated Digital Transformation, Businesses Turn to

BPM to Benefit from the Digitization Trend

EXHIBIT 9: Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Cloud

Services, Driving Need for BPM: Global Digital Transformation

Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Enterprise Focus on Business Continuity & Remote Working

Technologies Presents Market Opportunities

EXHIBIT 10: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce for

2019 and 2020

IT Spending Levels Impact Growth in the BPM Market

EXHIBIT 11: IT Spending Shifts Towards the Cloud: Enterprise IT

Spending Breakdown (in %) by Traditional IT and Cloud for 2022

and 2025

Addition of BPaaS to BPM Model Catalyzing Growth

BPM Brings Change in Banking and Financial Services Sector

BPM to Shape the Capital Markets Industry

Procurement and Supply Chain BPM: Promising Growth in Store

Catalyzed by the Pandemic e-Commerce Flourishes to Fuel Growth

for BPM Market

EXHIBIT 12: e-Commerce Sales as % of Total Retail Sales

Worldwide for the Period 2015-2022P

Growing Relevance of Big Data and Analytics in Healthcare BPM

EXHIBIT 13: Global Market for Data Analytics by Type for the

Years 2018 and 2024

EXHIBIT 14: Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data

Technologies by Industry (2019E)

Business Process Management: Key Challenges



