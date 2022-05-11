Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Process Management (BPM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817977/?utm_source=GNW
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Business Process Management (BPM) estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.1% over the period 2020-2027. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR
- The Business Process Management (BPM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
COVID-19 Significantly Tips the Scale in Favor of Business
Processes Management
An Introduction to Business Process Management (BPM):
Inescapable Buzzword with Intriguing Merits
Inescapable Buzzword with Intriguing Merit
Components of BPM Lifecycle
BPA: A Subset of BPM
BPM: Primary Merits
Business Process Management: Experiencing Evolutionary Tidings
with Advances
Global Business Process Management Market to Chart Ambitious
Course
BPM: Interesting Market Dynamics
Salient Drivers Giving Special Thrust to Business Process
Management Market
Analysis by Component
EXHIBIT 3: World Business Process Management Market by
Component (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Platform, and Services
Analysis by Business Function: Procurement & SCM, the Fastest
Growing Segment
EXHIBIT 4: World Business Process Management Market by Business
Function (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Sales & Marketing, Human Resource Management (HRM),
Procurement & Supply Chain Management (SCM), Accounting &
Finance, Customer Service Support, and Other Business
Functions
Analysis by End-Use: Manufacturing and BFSI Trending End-Use
Industry Segments of Global BPM Market
EXHIBIT 5: World Business Process Management Market by End-Use
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Manufacturing, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods,
Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Other End-Uses
Regional Analysis: Led by US, North America Maintains
Authoritative Position in Global BPM Market
EXHIBIT 6: World Business Process Management Market by Region:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions (2021 & 2027)
Asia-Pacific to Showcase Impressive Growth
EXHIBIT 7: World Business Process Management Market -
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027:
China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA,
Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
EXHIBIT 8: Business Process Management (BPM) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Select Trends Impacting the Business Process Management Market
BPM Playing Key Role in Business Innovation
Business Process Management Software Unleashes Intriguing Value
for Businesses
AI Set to Play Central Role in Business Processes Management
Advancements
Business Process Management: Crucial Spoke on Digital
Transformation Wheel
BPM Fits Perfectly in Digital Transformation Picture
BPM Bears Symbolic Relationship with IT, Automation & Digital
Transformation
Amidst Accelerated Digital Transformation, Businesses Turn to
BPM to Benefit from the Digitization Trend
EXHIBIT 9: Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Cloud
Services, Driving Need for BPM: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023
Enterprise Focus on Business Continuity & Remote Working
Technologies Presents Market Opportunities
EXHIBIT 10: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce for
2019 and 2020
IT Spending Levels Impact Growth in the BPM Market
EXHIBIT 11: IT Spending Shifts Towards the Cloud: Enterprise IT
Spending Breakdown (in %) by Traditional IT and Cloud for 2022
and 2025
Addition of BPaaS to BPM Model Catalyzing Growth
BPM Brings Change in Banking and Financial Services Sector
BPM to Shape the Capital Markets Industry
Procurement and Supply Chain BPM: Promising Growth in Store
Catalyzed by the Pandemic e-Commerce Flourishes to Fuel Growth
for BPM Market
EXHIBIT 12: e-Commerce Sales as % of Total Retail Sales
Worldwide for the Period 2015-2022P
Growing Relevance of Big Data and Analytics in Healthcare BPM
EXHIBIT 13: Global Market for Data Analytics by Type for the
Years 2018 and 2024
EXHIBIT 14: Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data
Technologies by Industry (2019E)
Business Process Management: Key Challenges
