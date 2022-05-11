New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Incontinence Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817869/?utm_source=GNW
- Global Incontinence Products Market to Reach US$16.2 Billion by the Year 2026
- Incontinence impacts around 400 million persons annually, which is approximately 4-5% of the total global population. People over the 65 age group are relatively at more risk of suffering from incontinence as compared to the younger generation. The increasing age of population creates new necessities, which in turn drives demand for several products that are not currently considered daily goods, for example, absorbent incontinence products, including adult diapers, disposable underwear, and panty liners. The global market for incontinence care products is driven by factors, such as rising number of aging population; increasing incidence of incontinence among both women and men; growing cases of prostate surgeries, increasing urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and rising awareness and acceptance of products available for these conditions. Besides bed-ridden patients, adults with mild to moderate urinary incontinence are also increasing the use of adult incontinence products, including diapers and liners. This factor is further driving the demand for adult incontinence products. Rapid growth of the incontinence market is also propelled by the launch of new and improved products that provide more discretion and improved comfort to the sufferer.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Incontinence Products estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period. Disposable Adult Diapers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$10.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Disposable Adult Shields segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.6% share of the global Incontinence Products market. Consumption of adult diapers is getting increasingly bigger due to the growing elderly demographics in many Asia-Pacific and Western countries. Other factors driving the market growth include better consumer awareness, favorable healthcare policies of governments, as well as availability of better quality products. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
- The Incontinence Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 28% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$750.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. Developed regions are major markets for incontinence products, primarily due to aging population, rising consumer acceptance, and the advent of innovative products, awareness, acceptance and ability to afford these products as a result of high disposable incomes.. The US, Europe, and Japan account for the maximum market share in the global market, as a large section of the population in these countries are under transformative state, from baby boomers to graying retirees. The incontinence products market in these regions is also characterized by innovation, unique product designs, and attractive packaging. The alarming rise in obesity levels, led by the rise in income levels, increasing affluence, and sedentary lifestyles, is also expected to maintain growth momentum for incontinence products in these regions. Asia-Pacific is rapidly emerging as a major market globally, primarily driven by growing proportion of the elderly, particularly in China. Low market penetration rates as compared to the developed regions also constitute another important factor driving market growth.
- Disposable Adult Shields Segment to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2026
- In the global Disposable Adult Shields segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$331.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 66 Featured) Attends Healthcare Products, Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG Cardinal Health, Inc. Coloplast A/S ConvaTec Group PLC Essity AB First Quality Enterprises, Inc. Hollister Inc. Kimberly-Clark Corporation Medline Industries, Inc. Ontex BVBA Paul Hartmann AG The Procter & Gamble Company TZMO SA Unicharm Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part
of the 2020 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency against New Strains?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to
Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 2: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
December 2021
How Healthcare Has Been Impacted & beyond COVID-19 What?s In
Store for Healthcare?
EXHIBIT 3: Missed Cancer Diagnosis in U.S. as of June 2020
EXHIBIT 4: % Reduction in OR Volumes in the US: Mar 2020-July 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
EXHIBIT 6: With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global
Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led
Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current &
Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
Impact of COVID-19 on Incontinence Products Market
Competition
EXHIBIT 7: Incontinence Products - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
66 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Incontinence Products: A Prelude
Global Incontinence Products Market to be driven by Increasing
Geriatric Population
Developed Regions Continue to Dominate, Developing to Grow Faster
Future Growth to Emanate from Developing Countries
EXHIBIT 8: Global Usage of Incontinence Products by Region:
Number of Units per Affected Elderly Population per Year for
North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America,
and Asia
Incontinence Products Market by Channel
EXHIBIT 9: Worldwide Prevalence of Stress Urinary Incontinence
among Women in the Age Group of 15 to 85+ Years for Select
Geographic Regions: 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020
Institutional Market
Consumer Market
Adult Diapers Dominate the Global Incontinence Care Market
Market Thrives on Growing Prevalence of Incontinence
EXHIBIT 10: Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in
Men and Women by Age Group
Recent Market Activity
WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Awareness about Incontinence Drives Market Growth
Kimberly-Clark’s Role in Raising the Incontinence Awareness
Players Improve Incontinence Products Performance
Aiding Senior Citizens to Choose the Best Diaper
Targeting the Male Population
Manufacturers Use Stretchable Materials for Comfort and
Discreet Fit
Smart Diapers: The Latest Innovaton in Adult Diapers
Disposable Undergarments Witness Increased Sales
Innovation and Advancements - A Key to Adoption and Market Growth
Expanding Product Variety
Developing Incontinence Products using Advanced Designs and
Technology
Pull-on Pants: The Latest Fad
Japanese-Style Adult Disposable Diapers
Online Sales Offer New Avenues of Growth
In-Home Care or Self-Care: Overarching Macro Trend
Addressing Women Consumers
Non-wovens: The Time Honored Material for Adult Incontinence
Care Products Market
SAP Content in Select Products Adult Incontinence Products - At
a Glance
Developments in Airlaid Nonwovens to Help Incontinence Producers
A Penchant for Thinness
Foraying into Incontinence Products Market: Challenging,
Despite Opportunities
Product Trends in Incontinence Market
Changing the Look
Skin Care - The Add-On Feature
Manufacturers Look to Expand Consumer Base
Rising Focus on Developing Multi-Purpose Products
DTC Brands To Garner Increased Attention
NorthShore Care Supply’s Popularity among Millennials
Advancements of Because Market
KEY GROWTH DRIVERS & RESTRAINTS
Growth Drivers
Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 11: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 12: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Female Population Drives Demand
EXHIBIT 13: Global Female Population by Geographic Region:
(2021): Percentage Breakdown for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Japan,
Latin America, Middle East, South Africa, USA, and Rest of
World
EXHIBIT 14: Female Population as a Percentage of Total
Population by Country: 1960, 1980, 2000, 2010, and 2020E
Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth
EXHIBIT 15: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of
Years
Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth
EXHIBIT 16: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
EXHIBIT 17: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by
Geographic Region (2017, 2025E & 2030P)
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth
EXHIBIT 18: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In
US$) due to Obesity
EXHIBIT 19: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
Growth Inhibitors
Increasing Amount of Disposable Incontinence Related Waste
Competition from Substitutes and Sanitary Protection Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Incontinence Products Market to Reach US$16.2 Billion by the Year 2026
What`s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
