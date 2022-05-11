Global Office Stationery and Supplies Market to Reach US$172.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Office Stationery and Supplies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817819/?utm_source=GNW

- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Office Stationery and Supplies Market to Reach US$172.2 Billion by the Year 2027



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Office Stationery and Supplies estimated at US$155 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$172.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Computer / Printer Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.2% CAGR to reach US$49.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper Products segment is readjusted to a revised 1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.2% share of the global Office Stationery and Supplies market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 24.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Office Stationery and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 24.42% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$31.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$31.5 Billion by the year 2027.



- Stationery / Mailing Supplies Segment Corners a 11.1% Share in 2020



- In the global Stationery / Mailing Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 354 Featured) 3M A.T. Cross Company ACCO Brands Corp Aurora Corp. of America Ballarpur Industries Limited Beifa Group Co., Ltd Société Bic S.A Brother International Corporation Canon Inc Cenveo Worldwide Limited Deli Company Dixon Ticonderoga Domtar Corporation Faber-Castell G M Pens International (RORITO) Hamelin Group ICO KOKUYO Co, Ltd. Lyreco UK Limited Office Depot, LLC Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc. Shenzhen Comix Group Co., Ltd. Staples, Inc. Veritiv Corporation Wenzhou Aihao Pen Trade Co., Ltd. WHSmith PLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817819/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 and Beyond

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2023

Pandemic Affects Sales of Office Stationery and Supplies

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Office Stationery and Supplies - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

349 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Office Stationery and Supplies

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Manufacturers Focus on Newer Products and Business Models amid

Decreasing Demand for Traditional Products

Developed Economies Spearhead Future Growth in Office Supplies

Market

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Office Starts and Corporate Expansions: Major Growth

Determinants for Office Supplies Market

EXHIBIT 3: Vacancy Rate of Office Spaces in the US: Q1 2019 to

Q1 2022

Trend towards Flexible Workspaces Raises Need for Shared

Resources, Presenting Opportunities for Office Supplies Market

EXHIBIT 4: Number of Coworking Spaces Worldwide for 2018-2021

EXHIBIT 5: Number of People Using Coworking Spaces (in Million)

for 2018-2021

EXHIBIT 6: Countries with Highest Number of Coworking Spaces:

(in %) for 2021

Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities &

Challenges for Office Supplies Market

Digitization Impacts Demand for Traditional Office Supplies

EXHIBIT 7: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic

Region: January 2022

EXHIBIT 8: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for

the Years 2011-2021

Home Office: An Expanding Market Segment

Women: Major Home Office Users

Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Office Stationery

Products

Latest Trends in the Office Stationery Market

Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum

Pens Are Here to Stay!

Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand

Consumers Seek Affordable Luxury in Pens

Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche

Pencils Remain a Basic Writing Instrument in Office Settings

Despite Competition from Digital Technologies, Paper & Paper-

Based Products Continue to Witness Steady Sales

Eco-Friendly and Recyclable Office Stationery Products Rise in

Prominence

Digitization of Office Spaces Drives Demand for Computer and

Printer Supplies

EXHIBIT 9: Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021

Trends in Office Printing Market

The Age of Digital Pens

Smart Pens: An Ideal Accessory for Tech-Savvy Office Workers

Rising Importance of Multichannel Marketing in Office Supplies

and Stationery Market

Manufacturers up their Marketing Strategies to Attract Customers

Office Stationery & Supplies: Distribution Dynamics

E-Commerce Emerges as an Expanding Distribution Channel for

Office Stationery and Supplies

EXHIBIT 10: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For

Years 2019 Through 2025

IT Integration in Business Verticals and Evolution from Paper-

Based Methods to Digital Platforms: A Key Challenge



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Office Stationery and Supplies by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Computer / Printer Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Computer / Printer Supplies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Computer / Printer

Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Paper

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Paper Products by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stationery / Mailing Supplies by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Stationery / Mailing

Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Stationery / Mailing

Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Desk

Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Desk Supplies by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Desk Supplies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Filing Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Filing Supplies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Filing Supplies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Binding Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Binding Supplies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Binding Supplies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Office Stationery and Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer / Printer

Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk

Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Computer / Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer / Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery /

Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding

Supplies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Office Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer / Printer

Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk

Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Computer / Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer / Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery /

Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding

Supplies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Office Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Office Stationery and Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Office Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer / Printer

Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk

Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Computer / Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer / Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery /

Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding

Supplies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Office Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Office Stationery and Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

China: The Largest Exporter of Wooden Pencils

Market Analytics

Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Office Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer / Printer

Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk

Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Computer / Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer / Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery /

Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding

Supplies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Office Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Office Stationery and Supplies Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Office Stationery and Supplies by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Office Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer / Printer

Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk

Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Computer / Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer / Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery /

Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding

Supplies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Office Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Office Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer / Printer

Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk

Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Computer / Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer / Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery /

Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding

Supplies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Office Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Office Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer / Printer

Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk

Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Computer / Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer / Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery /

Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding

Supplies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Office Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Office Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer / Printer

Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk

Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Computer / Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer / Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery /

Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding

Supplies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Office Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel -

Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer / Printer

Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk

Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Office Stationery and Supplies

by Product - Computer / Printer Supplies, Paper Products,

Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies,

Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer / Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery /

Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding

Supplies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Office Stationery and Supplies

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Office Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer / Printer

Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery / Mailing Supplies, Desk

Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817819/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________