Global Cut Flowers Market to Reach US$42.7 Billion by the Year 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cut Flowers estimated at US$30.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Rose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chrysanthemum & Gerbera segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.3% share of the global Cut Flowers market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 25.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Cut Flowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 25.14% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027.



- Carnation Segment Corners a 8.6% Share in 2020



- In the global Carnation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Afriflora Sher Danziger Group DOS GRINGOS, LLC Dümmen Orange Esmeralda Farms Flamingo Horticulture Ltd Florance Flora Florensis Flower Seeds UK Ltd Karen Roses Company Marginpar BV MultiFlora Native Floral Group Oserian Rosebud Limited Selecta Cut Flowers S.A.U. Washington Bulb Co., Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing

Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

Global Demand for Flowers Collapses Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID-19 Outbreak Adversely Impacts Cut Flowers Market

Pandemic and Unfavorable Weather Conditions Lead to Short

Supply of Flowers

EXHIBIT 2: Cut Flowers - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Cut Flowers

Cultivation of Cut Flowers

Types of Fresh Cut Flowers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

EXHIBIT 3: Global Production of Cut Flowers: Percentage

Breakdown of Production Volume by Country

EXHIBIT 4: Global Cut Flowers Export Value Breakdown (in %) by

Country

Netherlands: The Hub of Flower Trade Faces Hardships Amidst

COVID-19 Pandemic

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cut Flower Industry: Varied Applications Drive Market Growth

Rising Demand for Cut Flowers for Decorative Purposes

Cultural Trend Towards Gifting Flowers to Support Market Growth

Health Benefits of Cut Flowers Presents Favorable Outlook

Medicinal Properties of Flowers Drive Demand for Cut Flowers

Focus on Aromatherapy & Natural Therapies Fuels Demand for

Essential Oils, Driving Cut Flowers Market

EXHIBIT 5: Global Aromatherapy Market Size (in US$ Million) for

the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Organic Cut Flowers Gain Prominence

With Wedding Industry on the Revival Path, Demand for Flowers

Set to Grow

EXHIBIT 6: Annual Number of Marriages Worldwide per 1000 People

for Major Countries: 2019

EXHIBIT 7: Number of Weddings in the US: 2015-2022

EXHIBIT 8: Global Wedding Spend by Expense Category (2021)

Growing Role of E-Commerce Platform in Driving Cut Flower Sales

EXHIBIT 9: Global E-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (in %) for

the Years 2019 through 2025

EXHIBIT 10: European Floral Market Breakdown of Value Sales

(in %) by Distribution Channel: 2020

Innovative Packaging Solutions Drive Growth of Cut Flower

Packaging Market

Researchers Look to Increase Shelf Life of Cut Flowers

Environmental Impact of Cut Flower Industry

Flower Cultivation Adds to Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Cut Flower Business Raises Risk of Chemical Pollution

Flower Production Affecting Laborers and Nearby Communities

?Slow Flower? Movement Roots for Locally and Sustainably Grown

Cut Flowers

Sustainability Gains Prominence in Cut Flowers Industry

Marketing Initiatives Considerably Impact Sales Prospects of

Cut Flowers



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Cut Flowers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 11: US Floriculture Market: Flower Sales by Occasion:

(in %) for 2022 (E)

EXHIBIT 12: US Floriculture Market: Sales Breakdown (in %) by

Product for 2022 (E)

EXHIBIT 13: US Flower Production by State (in %) for 2020

EXHIBIT 14: US Cut Flowers Market: Breakdown of Wholesale Sales

Value by State for 2020

COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Cut Flowers Market

Pandemic Presents Opportunity for Domestic Farmer-Florists

Notable Trends in the US Cut Flowers Market

US Cut Flower Industry on the Path to Become Environment Friendly

JAPAN

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 15: Japanese Flower Production by Type (in %): 2020

CHINA

Market Overview

COVID-19 Impact on Flowers Industry

EUROPE

Cut Flowers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

FRANCE

Market Overview

GERMANY

Market Overview

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Ethical and Environmental Concerns of Cut Flowers

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

The Netherlands

EXHIBIT 16: Average Price of Cut Flowers in Flower Auctions in

Netherlands (in Eurocent per Flower): Jan 2020 to Aug 2021

ASIA-PACIFIC

Cut Flowers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

