Global Cut Flowers Market to Reach US$42.7 Billion by the Year 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cut Flowers estimated at US$30.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Rose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chrysanthemum & Gerbera segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.3% share of the global Cut Flowers market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 25.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Cut Flowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 25.14% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027.
- Carnation Segment Corners a 8.6% Share in 2020
- In the global Carnation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing
Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
Global Demand for Flowers Collapses Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak
COVID-19 Outbreak Adversely Impacts Cut Flowers Market
Pandemic and Unfavorable Weather Conditions Lead to Short
Supply of Flowers
EXHIBIT 2: Cut Flowers - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Cut Flowers
Cultivation of Cut Flowers
Types of Fresh Cut Flowers
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
EXHIBIT 3: Global Production of Cut Flowers: Percentage
Breakdown of Production Volume by Country
EXHIBIT 4: Global Cut Flowers Export Value Breakdown (in %) by
Country
Netherlands: The Hub of Flower Trade Faces Hardships Amidst
COVID-19 Pandemic
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cut Flower Industry: Varied Applications Drive Market Growth
Rising Demand for Cut Flowers for Decorative Purposes
Cultural Trend Towards Gifting Flowers to Support Market Growth
Health Benefits of Cut Flowers Presents Favorable Outlook
Medicinal Properties of Flowers Drive Demand for Cut Flowers
Focus on Aromatherapy & Natural Therapies Fuels Demand for
Essential Oils, Driving Cut Flowers Market
EXHIBIT 5: Global Aromatherapy Market Size (in US$ Million) for
the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Organic Cut Flowers Gain Prominence
With Wedding Industry on the Revival Path, Demand for Flowers
Set to Grow
EXHIBIT 6: Annual Number of Marriages Worldwide per 1000 People
for Major Countries: 2019
EXHIBIT 7: Number of Weddings in the US: 2015-2022
EXHIBIT 8: Global Wedding Spend by Expense Category (2021)
Growing Role of E-Commerce Platform in Driving Cut Flower Sales
EXHIBIT 9: Global E-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (in %) for
the Years 2019 through 2025
EXHIBIT 10: European Floral Market Breakdown of Value Sales
(in %) by Distribution Channel: 2020
Innovative Packaging Solutions Drive Growth of Cut Flower
Packaging Market
Researchers Look to Increase Shelf Life of Cut Flowers
Environmental Impact of Cut Flower Industry
Flower Cultivation Adds to Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Cut Flower Business Raises Risk of Chemical Pollution
Flower Production Affecting Laborers and Nearby Communities
?Slow Flower? Movement Roots for Locally and Sustainably Grown
Cut Flowers
Sustainability Gains Prominence in Cut Flowers Industry
Marketing Initiatives Considerably Impact Sales Prospects of
Cut Flowers
