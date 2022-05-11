Global Wooden Decking Market to Reach US$8.7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wooden Decking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800000/?utm_source=GNW

- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Wooden Decking Market to Reach US$8.7 Billion by the Year 2027



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wooden Decking estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Pressure-Treated Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Redwood segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.4% share of the global Wooden Decking market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 36.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Wooden Decking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 36.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.



- Cedar Wood Segment Corners a 14.4% Share in 2020



- In the global Cedar Wood segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$840.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$997 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$773.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 99 Featured) Cox Industries, Inc.James Latham PLC (Lathams Ltd.)Metsa GroupSetra Group ABUniversal Forest Products, Inc.UPM-Kymmene CorporationVetedy GroupWest Fraser Timber Co., Ltd.Weyerhaeuser Company





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing

Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector,

Affecting Wooden Decking Market

EXHIBIT 2: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019-2023

EXHIBIT 3: Global Construction Industry Growth: % CAGR for the

Period 2015-2020, 2020-2020, 2025-2030, and 2020-2030

COVID-19 Impact on Select Regional Construction Sectors

EXHIBIT 4: Global Construction Growth Contribution by Country

for the Period 2020-2030

Swift Improvement in Real-Estate Fundamentals to Boost Wooden

Decking Demand

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 5: Wooden Decking - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Wooden Decking

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Pressure-Treated Wood: The Leading Segment

Residential Construction Sector to Continue Driving Market Gains

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Future Growth

Mega Trends Benefiting Market Demand Summarized

EXHIBIT 6: Major Demand Drivers for Wood Flooring (2018 & 2030):

Urban Population, Middle Class, Aging Population, and

Single Person Households

EXHIBIT 7: Global Households Breakdown by Type of Family:

Percentage Growth (%) over the Period 2018-2028

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Wooden Decks Support Market Growth

Notable Trends in the Deck Industry Poised to Impact Wooden

Decking Demand

Rising Residential Construction Projects & Move Towards Luxury

Homes to Fuel Market Gains

EXHIBIT 8: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

EXHIBIT 9: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 10: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Increasing Disposable Incomes and Rising Standards of Living

Drive Consumers towards Wooden Decks

Customers Seek More Functionality from Decks

Surge in Home Renovation Activity Sets Stage for Wooden Decking

Products amid COVID-19

Home Improvement in Upbeat Mood despite Labor Crunch & Inflated

Material Prices

Commercial Sector Demonstrates Growing Preference for Wooden Decks

Investments in Hospitality & Leisure Projects to Propel Growth

in Wooden Decking Market

EXHIBIT 11: COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry:

Growth Rate (%) of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for

2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 12: COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Change in

International Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020

Wooden Decks Emerge as Aesthetic & Sustainable Option for

Garden Landscaping

Rising Prominence of Green Buildings Concept: Positive

Implications for the Market

EXHIBIT 13: Global Green Building Materials Market Size (in US$

Billion) for 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Wood Decking for Direct Sunlight Exposure

Deck Waterproofing: Key Challenges Facing the Industry

Natural Wood Decks Face Growing Competition from Composite

Decking Products

Composite Decking Emerges as a Good Alternative to Wood Decks

Advantages and Disadvantages of Composite and Wood Decking

Composite Decking Makers Set Focus on Chipping Away Wood Sales

with Better Options

Rising Lumber Prices Contributes to Growing Popularity of

Composite Decking



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Wooden Decking Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pressure-Treated Wood by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Pressure-Treated Wood by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure-Treated Wood by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Redwood by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Redwood by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Redwood by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cedar Wood by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Cedar Wood by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Cedar Wood by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Wood Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Wood Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Wood Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Repairs & Remodeling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Repairs & Remodeling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Repairs & Remodeling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for New

Decks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for New Decks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for New Decks by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Non-residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Wooden Decking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Wood Decking Sustains Competition from Alternatives

EXHIBIT 14: Pressure-Treated Wood Decking Market in the US:

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Wood for 2022

(E)

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Residential & Commercial Activity

EXHIBIT 15: Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type

for Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (Apr 2020-Feb

2022)

EXHIBIT 16: US Construction Value (in US$ Million) for

Residential and Non-Residential Sectors for Feb-2021 to Feb-

2022

Market Analytics

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wooden

Decking by Wood Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar

Wood and Other Wood Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Wood Type -

Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by Wood

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure-Treated

Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wooden

Decking by Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New

Decks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Wooden Decking by

Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by

Construction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wooden

Decking by Application - Residential and Non-residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Application -

Residential and Non-residential Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Wooden Decking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Canada for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Wood Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood,

Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Wood

Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other

Wood Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by Wood

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure-Treated

Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and

New Decks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Wooden Decking by

Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by

Construction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Application - Residential and Non-residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Wooden Decking by

Application - Residential and Non-residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Wood Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood,

Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Wood Type -

Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by Wood

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure-Treated

Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and

New Decks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Wooden Decking by

Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by

Construction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Application - Residential and Non-residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Wooden Decking by

Application - Residential and Non-residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Wood Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood,

Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Wood Type -

Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by Wood

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure-Treated

Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and

New Decks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Wooden Decking by

Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by

Construction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Application - Residential and Non-residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Wooden Decking by

Application - Residential and Non-residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Wooden Decking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Wooden Decking by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Wood Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood,

Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Wood

Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other

Wood Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by Wood

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure-Treated

Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and

New Decks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Wooden Decking by

Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by

Construction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Application - Residential and Non-residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Wooden Decking by

Application - Residential and Non-residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Wood Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood,

Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Wood

Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other

Wood Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by Wood

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure-Treated

Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and

New Decks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Wooden Decking by

Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by

Construction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Application - Residential and Non-residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Wooden Decking by

Application - Residential and Non-residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Wood Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood,

Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Wood

Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other

Wood Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by

Wood Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and

New Decks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Wooden Decking by

Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by

Construction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Application - Residential and Non-residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Wooden Decking by

Application - Residential and Non-residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Non-residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Wood Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood,

Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Wood Type -

Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by Wood

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure-Treated

Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wooden Decking by Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and

New Decks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Wooden Decking by

Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by

Construction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800000/?utm_source=GNW



