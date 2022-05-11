New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799746/?utm_source=GNW

- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

- Complimentary updates for one year

- Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market to Reach US$4.6 Billion by the Year 2026



- Surgical drapes and gowns are clothing used to offer protection against spread of infections during surgeries. The gowns feature barrier property including the ability to prevent fluids, blood, saline, chemicals, urine and pathogens from infiltrating across the gown. Surgical gowns are made from various materials or fabrics, including spunlace, spunbond and SMS. Surgical drapes and gowns market globally is growing supported by the continuous rise in surgical volumes around the world and the increasing need to cut down risk of surgical site infections. The growing healthcare needs of an aging global population and the increase in surgical interventions among this population segment is aiding demand for gowns. With awareness about HAIs on the rise, demand is also rising for surgical gowns. As SSIs account for about a third of all HAIs, there is greater emphasis on preventing the same, leading to high use of surgical gowns. Also driving growth is the increasing focus of governments in both developed and developing economies to develop proper healthcare infrastructure and subsequent increase in healthcare spending levels, which in turn ensure higher spending on supplies such as gowns and drapes. Continuous focus on innovation and increased focus on marketing by surgical gown makers is also favoring market growth. The launch of new products and increase in regulatory approvals for new drapes and gowns across the world augurs well for the market.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surgical Drapes and Gowns estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. Surgical Drapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Gowns segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44.4% share of the global Surgical Drapes and Gowns market. Surgical drapes represent the largest segment within the overall market for surgical drapes and gowns. Rising adoption of surgical drapes for preventing exposure of surgeons, OT staff and patients to surgical site infections drives demand for surgical drapes. With the number of surgeries being performed globally continuing to rise against the backdrop of rising incidence of chronic diseases, the need to prevent spread of infectious agents is driving market growth. Disposable surgical gowns account for a substantial share of the overall market, due to the better protection offered by the product. However, use of reusable gowns continues in several developing nations especially in Africa due mainly to the low incomes, high cost of disposable gowns, and lack of awareness about disposable variants. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $469.8 Million by 2026



- The Surgical Drapes and Gowns market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 42.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$469.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$140.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. North America represents a major market for surgical gowns. An aging population, rising health coverage, and consequent rise in surgeries are fueling growth in the market. The awareness about preventing infections from spreading is also high in the region. The growing emphasis on safety of patients and healthcare personnel and implementation of strict regulations to ensure the same augurs well for the market. Government focus on developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing surgical needs of aging population, growing burden of chronic illnesses and rising awareness about preventing infections are driving demand for surgical drapes and gowns in Asia-Pacific region. Select Competitors (Total 130 Featured) 3M Company Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj Cardinal Health, Inc. GrupA Medikal Ltd. Guardian Medica Europe BV Medline Industries, LP Mölnlycke Health Care AB O&M Halyard, Inc./Halyard Health PAUL HARTMANN AG Priontex





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799746/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed?

Pandemic-Led focus on Personal Protection Enhances Importance

of Surgical Gowns and Drapes

Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for Surgical Gowns &

Drapes

EXHIBIT 1: Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Surgical Drapes and Gowns - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Surgical Drape and Surgical Gown

Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Indispensable for Safe Healthcare

Surgical Drapes: The Largest Category

Surgical Gowns Market: Stable Growth Outlook

High Demand for Disposable Drapes and Gowns

Hospitals Emerge as the Leading End-Users of Surgical Drapes

and Gowns

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Future Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Threat of Hospital-Acquired Infections Spurs Demand for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns

EXHIBIT 3: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

EXHIBIT 4: Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection:

(CLABSI) SIR in US Hospitals: 2015-2020

EXHIBIT 5: Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the

Period 2014-2020

Need to Prevent Transmission of Infectious Diseases Fuel Demand

for Surgical Gowns & Drapes

EXHIBIT 6: Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in

Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death

in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

EXHIBIT 7: Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among

Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death

in Children Below 5 Years (in %)

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical

Procedures and the Need to Prevent Transmission of Infections

Fuels Market Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 9: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2020

EXHIBIT 10: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021,

2030 & 2045)

EXHIBIT 11: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045)

EXHIBIT 12: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with

AIDs (in Million) by Region as of June 2021

Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand

EXHIBIT 13: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-

2025) and 2001-2010 (in %)

Increasing Number of Cesarean Procedures Performed Propel

Demand for Surgical Drapes

EXHIBIT 14: Caesarean Section Rates (in %) by Region

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Improve Healthcare

Infrastructure Contributes to Market Growth

EXHIBIT 15: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Bourgeoning Medical Tourism Sector Fuel Demand for Surgical

Gowns & Drapes

EXHIBIT 16: Global Medical Tourism Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Surgeries Drive

Need for Surgical Gowns and Drapes

EXHIBIT 17: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 18: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Disposable Vs Non-Disposable Surgical Drapes and Gowns

Non-Woven Fabric Revolutionizes Medical Textiles

Development of Novel Fabrics Presents Growth Opportunities for

the Surgical Gowns & Drapes Market

Surgical Gowns Emerge as a Critical PPE Amidst the Pandemic Crisis

Differences in Neck Closures, Cuffs, Sleeves, Seams: Addressing

Varied Requirements

Fabric Usage in Surgical Gowns

Reusable and Disposable Gowns

Knitted Fabrics-Based Surgical Garments Offer Better Comfort

and Protection

Evaluation of Materials Used for Manufacturing Surgical Drapes

and Gowns Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Surgical Drapes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Gowns by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Surgical Gowns by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gowns by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reusable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Reusable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Reusable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Disposable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ambulatory Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and

Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns by

Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Surgical

Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns by

Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns by

End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and

Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and

Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and

Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest

of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and

Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and

Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and

Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Type - Surgical Drapes and

Surgical Gowns - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Type - Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Surgical Drapes and Surgical Gowns for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by Usability - Reusable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by Usability - Reusable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Drapes and

Gowns by Usability - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Reusable and Disposable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Drapes and Gowns by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Drapes and Gowns

by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799746/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________