$2+ Billion Worldwide Microcarrier Industry to 2027 - Rising Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies for Targeted Treatment of Cancer is Expected to Create Significant Opportunities

This report provides a detailed analysis of Microcarriers Industry. The global microcarrier market is estimated to reach US$ 2.24 Billion by 2027, from S$ 1.48 Billion in 2021.

Globally, a microcarrier is a non-toxic finely particulate material used to grow cells in a suspension or a support matrix, which facilitates the growth of adherent cells in a bioreactor. Recently, microcarrier-based cell culture has attracted significant attention from scientists and technologists worldwide. Besides, microcarrier technology has advantages for producing significant numbers of functional cells and maintaining their unique phenotypes as a powerful source of cell therapy and tissue engineering. With improved microcarrier materials, especially purely natural-material microcarriers, tissue engineering has a bright future.



Global Microcarrier Is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 7.1% During 2021-2027:

Over the years, factors such as the increasing incidence of diseases demanding cell therapy and boosting R&D funding by research institutes and biopharmaceutical companies have played a critical role in market expansion. Further, the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies for the targeted treatment of cancer and other chronic disorders is expected to create significant opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing prevalence of cancer cases is playing an essential role in developing the microcarrier market. Also, the growing demand for cell-based vaccines is fuelling the market's growth over the forecast period.



COVID-19 Is Anticipated to Have a Noteworthy Impact On the Microcarrier Market:

In our report, we have closely observed the impact of COVID-19 on the global microcarrier market. After WHO officially announced COVID-19 as a pandemic, several renowned pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and start-ups geared their R&D efforts to devise drugs and vaccines for infectious diseases. Further, due to advanced R&D activities and funding, the need for cell culture products, including microcarrier products, is anticipated to grow over the subsequent years. This will provide a significant stimulus to the global market for microcarriers. As per this research report, Global Microcarrier Market was US$ 1.48 Billion in 2021.



Consumables Segment Is Expected to Gain Traction by Grappling Market:

By Product, the global microcarrier market is segmented into equipment and consumables. The consumables segment is expected to gain market share by grappling the market through 2021, and the trend is likely to persist during the forecast period. As per our analysis, the blossoming of this segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of microcarrier beads, media, and reagents for various applications, including cell culture procedures.



A Surge in Usage in Research Institutes as End-Users:

Over the past decades, microcarriers of a broad range with various physicochemical properties have been utilized and commercialized amongst end-users. As per our analysis, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, and CROs are the major end-user segments of the microcarriers market. As per our analysis, microcarriers are utilized in various research institutes to help manage patient health. Innovation, discovery, and development in the microcarriers segment, which are helping in making patient management more efficient, are creating a demand for microcarriers.



By Application, Cell and Gene Therapy Show Fastest Growth over the Forecast Period:

Microcarriers are helping in cost-effective cell and gene therapy, i.e., they reduce fixed and variable costs during large-scale manufacturing. The current scenario has changed with technological advancements, and the significance of microcarriers in cell therapy has increased. Along with the statements mentioned above, another factor liable for the expansion of cell therapy applications of microcarriers is that companies are presently focusing on the requirement of microcarriers that donate to large-scale and cost-effective production.



North America is Envisioned to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period:

As per our analysis, the North American region is believed to have the largest share in the microcarrier market. The rising gene and cell therapy analysis in the area and the associations sponsoring this research are the major factors supporting its growth. For instance, the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy are liable for funding the research; this society is compelling the biopharmaceutical and biotech companies to improve their R&D. Besides, the United States is also glimpsing high and rapid augmentation in the biologics and biosimilar Industry. It is one of the influential factors propelling the microcarrier market in the North American region.



Competitive Landscape:

The Microcarrier market is primarily inclusive of the global players, and few companies that are currently dominating the market. The companies working in the sector are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf AG, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, Lonza Group, Getinge AB Series B, GE Healthcare, Corning Inc and Becton, Dickinson, and Company.

The competition in the market is anticipated to increase as new companies are also coming up in the market. These companies prioritize diverse stages of organic development, such as brand releases, patents, product approvals, and research and development activities. Acquisitions, alliances, and agreements are all considered inorganic growth strategies in this sector.

