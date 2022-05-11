New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quantum Cascade Lasers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799470/?utm_source=GNW
- Global Quantum Cascade Lasers Market to Reach US$462.2 Million by the Year 2026
- The Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) basically is a semiconductor laser that emits in an electromagnetic spectrum`s mid to far-infrared portion and was first demonstrated by researchers at the Bell Laboratories in the year 1994. QCLs, which emit in the mid- and long-wave IR bands, have recently broken the bonds of development challenges which bogged the technology down over the past two decades. They are essentially semiconductor lasers relying on intersubband transitions. Since their development in 1994, tremendous efforts are being made to make them more robust, versatile, and manufacturable. New breakthroughs in their efficiency and wavelength range are opening up new opportunities in medical diagnostics, optical communications, and industrial-process monitoring. Recently, this category laser technology has been showing faster growth than fiber. Application areas for QCLs are rapidly growing as scientists and manufacturers gain more understanding and experience. A host of industries that include defense, biomedical, and sensing use mid-infrared lasers which are tunable. Such lasers range from free-electron lasers requiring a particle accelerator, to Raman multistage shifted alexandrite lasers that require an oscillator-amplifier configuration as also both hydrogen high-pressure gas cells and deuterium. Over the last two decades, QCL technology has been more preferred for long-wavelength operations. Lasing wavelengths range from 2.63?m to 250?m under basic operating conditions, and above 300?m with assistance from magnetic-fields. However, QCLs that are commercially available are usually in the range of 4-11?m, while the lesser known commercially available QCLs are in the 150?m terahertz range.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Quantum Cascade Lasers estimated at US$391.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$462.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period. C-Mount, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$209.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HHL & VHL Package segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.9% share of the global Quantum Cascade Lasers market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $220.2 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.7 Million by 2026
- The Quantum Cascade Lasers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$220.2 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 56.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$39.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.
- TO3 Package Segment to Reach $111.7 Million by 2026
- In the global TO3 Package segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$84.2 Million will reach a projected size of US$108.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4 Million by the year 2026. Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) Alpes Lasers Block Engineering, LLC Boston Electronics Corporation DRS Daylight Solutions Emerson Electric Co. Frankfurt Laser Company Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. MG Optical Solutions GmbH MirSense Nanoplus Nanosystems and Technologies GmbH Pranalytica Thorlabs, Inc. Wavelength Electronics, Inc.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
EXHIBIT 1: Quantum Cascade Lasers - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
46 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Lasers: Humanity?s Biggest Innovation Set to Get Even Bigger in
the Next 50 Years
EXHIBIT 2: New Laser Technologies Emerge Into the Spotlight:
Number of Laser Patents Filed in the U.S. During the Period
1960-1970, 1971-2000 and 2001-2021 by Technology
EXHIBIT 3: Here?s How the Laser Technology Mix Looks Like:
Global Laser Devices Revenue % Share Breakdown by Technology
Type Years 2022 and 2025
Discussing Prognosis: Here?s What Everyone Should Know About
the Pandemic & the Global Economy
As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the
Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in
2022
EXHIBIT 4: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.
But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 5: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this
Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
January 2022
At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of
Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &
Technology Sharing Continue to Remain
EXHIBIT 6: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 7: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a
Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the
Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of
January 2022
The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination
Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the
Unvaccinated
EXHIBIT 8: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards
COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %
Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022
The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be
Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,
Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as
Compared to 2021
EXHIBIT 9: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New
Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for
2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,
Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
EXHIBIT 10: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term
Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven
Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries
Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global
Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019
Through 2023
New Bursts of Inflation Caused by Russia-Ukraine War to
Threaten Economic Recovery
Quantum Cascade Lasers - Definition, Overview, Importance &
Applications
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
QCLs Use in Environmental Monitoring to Expand & Drive Up
Growth Supported by Rising Concerns over Gas Emissions
A Review of Major Innovations in Quantum Cascade Lasers (QCLs)
Use of Quantum Cascade Lasers in Military & Defense
Applications to Witness Growth
Unfazed by the Pandemic Losses, Growing Military Spending Gets
Additional Boost from the Russian-Ukraine War
EXHIBIT 11: Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for
Increased Investments in QCL Technology : World Military
Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021
QCLs Use in Military & Defense: A Review
EXHIBIT 12: Expanding Business Opportunity for Breath Analyzers
Offers a Compelling Platform for Growth of QCLs: Global Market
for Breath Analyzers (In US$ Million) for the Years 2021,
2023, 2025 and 2027
Growing Opportunity for Quantum Cascade Lasers in Medicine &
Healthcare
Growing Spending on Breath Analyzers by Law Enforcement,
Insurance & Crime Departments to Benefit Market Growth
EXHIBIT 13: Expanding Business Opportunity for Breath Analyzers
Offers a Compelling Platform for Growth of QCLs: Global Market
for Breath Analyzers (In US$ Million) for the Years 2021,
2023, 2025 and 2027
Advent of Free-Space Optical Communication Generates Demand for
Quantum Cascade Laser in Telecommunications Sector
Quantum Cascade Laser to Address the Need for Reliable and Fast
Method to Measure Automotive Emissions
EXHIBIT 14: Rising Concerns Over Automotive Emissions Brings
Opportunities for the Use of QCLs for Monitoring & Control:
Carbon Footprint Forecasts for the Transport Industry (In
Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040,
2045 & 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
