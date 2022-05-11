English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

11 May 2022 at 1.45 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc’s directed share issue as a part of the long-term share savings plan

As part of the Aktia Group’s employee share savings plan AktiaUna 2021–2022, Aktia Bank Plc has issued a total of 74,631 new shares. The share issue is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 6 April 2022.

Share savings plan AktiaUna is open for all employees in the group and a participant is offered the opportunity to save a proportion of his or her salary to be used for acquisition of Aktia shares (so called savings shares). The employee share savings plan is further described in Aktia’s annual report.

The new shares are savings shares subscribed for the participants with the participants’ savings accrued during 1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022. The shares have been subscribed for at a price of 9.18 euro per share, which is based on the trade volume weighted average share price on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 1–30 April 2022 with a 10 per cent discount.

The new shares will be entered into the Trade Register approximately on 24 May 2022 and will be applied for public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd approximately as of 25 May 2022. The number of shares in Aktia after this share issue will increase up to 72,293,712 shares. The share subscription price will be credited in full to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

