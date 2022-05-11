Global Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach US$102.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798730/?utm_source=GNW

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Analytics estimated at US$23.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Descriptive Analytics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.2% CAGR to reach US$44.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Predictive Analytics segment is readjusted to a revised 26.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.9% share of the global Healthcare Analytics market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 41.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 28.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Healthcare Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 41.42% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 28.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.3% and 22% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.4 Billion by the year 2027.



- Prescriptive Analytics Segment Corners a 13% Share in 2020



- In the global Prescriptive Analytics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 28.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.9 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 123 Featured) Allscripts Healthcare, LLC Cerner Corporation CitiusTech Inc. Cognizant COTIVITI, INC. ExlService Holdings, Inc. General Electric HMS IBM Corporation Inovalon McKesson Corporation Optum, Inc. Oracle SAS Institute Inc. Wipro Limited





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2023

Russia Ukraine Conflict, China Lockdowns Again Threaten to

Disrupt Global Supply Chains

COVID-19 Broadens Scope & Throws Light on New Avenues for

Healthcare Analytics

Importance of Sharing Healthcare Data Picks up Momentum in the

Covid-19 Era

Healthcare Organizations Stay Ahead of COVID-19?s Fluid Needs

by Exploiting Predictive Analytics

Healthcare Analytics Adoption to Grow Further Going Forwards

Pandemic Analytics Gain Traction

EXHIBIT 2: Healthcare Analytics - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

135 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Healthcare Analytics: An Introduction

Key Use Cases of Healthcare Analytics in Medical Facilities

Challenges

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Data Analytics to Play a Vital Role in Driving Adoption of

Telehealth

EXHIBIT 3: Number of Telemedicine Users in the US (In Million):

2019 - 2023

EXHIBIT 4: Global Telemedicine Market in US$ Billion: 2018,

2020, 2022 & 2024

The Growing Role of Big Data Analytics in Healthcare

EXHIBIT 5: Global Healthcare Data Generated: 2014, 2020, and

2025 (in exabytes)

Broader Uptake of Text Analytics Tools

COVID-19 Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare Benefiting

Healthcare Analytics

Digital Analytics Emerges as One of the Top Investment Areas in

Digital Health Funding

EXHIBIT 6: US Digital Health Funding in US$ Billion: 2011-2021

EXHIBIT 7: Top Funded Digital Health Categories (in US$

Million): 2021

Big Data Spurs Cloud Adoption in Healthcare

Predictive Analytics Increasingly Gains Prevalence in

Healthcare Industry

Digital Health Leverages Predictive Analytics

Analytics for Improving Security and Minimizing Fraud

Healthcare Supply Chain Management: Key to Unleash Efficiency

and Cost Savings

Growing Relevance of Big Data and Analytics in Supply Chain

Management

Prominence of Big Data in Mobile Health Applications

Growing Prominence of Data Lakes for Healthcare Organizations

COVID-19 Drives Wider Adoption of AI & Predictive Analytics in

Healthcare

Enduring Use Cases for AI & Predictive Analytics in Healthcare

Industry

Hospitals Leverage Actionable Insights from AI & Predictive

Analytics to Treat & Triage Patients amid COVID-19

Rising Adoption of Electronic Health Records to Benefit Demand

Pharmaceutical Companies Adopt Analytics to Boost Gains

Real time Alerting: An Emerging Area

Big Data Holds Potential in Cancer Treatment

EXHIBIT 8: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Types of Analytics for Insurance

Edge Computing and Analytics Aid in Better Patient Outcomes



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 123

