Endeavour Silver Announces Strong Q1 2022 Financial and Operating Results with Earnings Per Share of $0.07

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).



“Our first quarter performance was strong, putting us on track to achieve our 2022 production guidance,” stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. “High-grade ore at Guanacevi was a driving force and is expected to continue throughout the balance of the year, while production at Bolanitos remains solid. Industry-wide inflation is a growing challenge and we continue to look for ways to mitigate its negative impact.”

Added Mr. Dickson, “Looking ahead to the second quarter, we are targeting two major milestones: securing debt financing for Terronera and closing the Pitarrilla transaction. This acquisition, which is fully financed, is expected to close this quarter following receipt of approval from the Mexican Federal Economics Competition Commission. After the deal closes, drilling will commence to verify Pitarrilla’s historical data and update the historical resource. This will become a key focus for us for the balance of 2022.”

Q1 2022 Highlights

Strong Production: 1,314,955 ounces (oz) of silver and 8,695 oz of gold for 2.0 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq) ( 1) .

1,314,955 ounces (oz) of silver and 8,695 oz of gold for 2.0 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq) . Significant Growth in Net Revenue : Net revenue of $57.7 million from the sale of 1,717,768 oz of silver and 8,381 oz of gold at average realized prices of $24.38 per oz silver and $1,970 per oz gold.

: Net revenue of $57.7 million from the sale of 1,717,768 oz of silver and 8,381 oz of gold at average realized prices of $24.38 per oz silver and $1,970 per oz gold. Slight Decline in Net Earnings : Net earnings of $11.7 million, or $0.07 per share, down from net earnings of $12.2 million, or $0.08 per share in Q1 2021. Mine operating earnings of $20.3 million, up from mine operating earnings of $5.7 million in Q1 2021.

: Net earnings of $11.7 million, or $0.07 per share, down from net earnings of $12.2 million, or $0.08 per share in Q1 2021. Mine operating earnings of $20.3 million, up from mine operating earnings of $5.7 million in Q1 2021. Improved Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) ( 2) : $25.6 million, an increase of 7% from Q1 2021.

: $25.6 million, an increase of 7% from Q1 2021. Increased Cash Flow : $20.6 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes ( 2) , an increase of 293%. Mine operating cash flow before taxes ( 2) increased 101% to $26.7 million.

: $20.6 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes , an increase of 293%. Mine operating cash flow before taxes increased 101% to $26.7 million. Higher Costs Due to Industry-Wide Inflation: Cash costs ( 2) of $10.21 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs ( 2 ) of $20.90 per oz payable silver, net of gold credits. Cash costs ( 2) were slightly above guidance due to increased labour, power and consumables costs.

Cash costs of $10.21 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs of $20.90 per oz payable silver, net of gold credits. Cash costs were slightly above guidance due to increased labour, power and consumables costs. Healthy Balance Sheet: Cash position of $151.0 million and working capital ( 2) $168.4 million as at March 31, 2022.

Cash position of $151.0 million and working capital $168.4 million as at March 31, 2022. Guanacevi Continued to Outperform: Production exceeded plan driven by higher grades.

Production exceeded plan driven by higher grades. Bolañitos Remained Steady: Strong silver production, higher silver grades and increased throughput were offset by lower than anticipated gold production and lower gold grades.

Strong silver production, higher silver grades and increased throughput were offset by lower than anticipated gold production and lower gold grades. Reduced Metal Inventories : Sold 1,717,768 oz silver and 8,381 oz gold during the quarter. Management significantly reduced silver inventory and slightly increased gold inventory during the quarter and carried metal inventory at quarter end totaling 608,788 oz silver and 1,911 oz gold of bullion inventory and 59,594 oz silver and 1,931 oz gold in concentrate inventory.

: Sold 1,717,768 oz silver and 8,381 oz gold during the quarter. Management significantly reduced silver inventory and slightly increased gold inventory during the quarter and carried metal inventory at quarter end totaling 608,788 oz silver and 1,911 oz gold of bullion inventory and 59,594 oz silver and 1,931 oz gold in concentrate inventory. Advanced the Terronera Project : The Terronera project continued to progress as work continued on final detailed engineering, early earth works, critical contracts and the procurement of long lead items. The Company intends to make a formal construction decision subject to completion of a financing package and receipt of additional amended permits in the coming months.

: The Terronera project continued to progress as work continued on final detailed engineering, early earth works, critical contracts and the procurement of long lead items. The Company intends to make a formal construction decision subject to completion of a financing package and receipt of additional amended permits in the coming months. Announced Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Pitarrilla Project: Endeavour’s acquisition of Pitarrilla, one of the largest undeveloped silver deposits in the world, is expected to close in Q2 2022.

Endeavour’s acquisition of Pitarrilla, one of the largest undeveloped silver deposits in the world, is expected to close in Q2 2022. Completed $46.0 Million Bought Deal Financing: On March 22, 2022 Endeavour completed a prospectus offering for the issuance of 9,293,150 common shares at a price of $4.95 per common share for gross proceeds of $46.0 million. The Company plans to use the net proceeds to pay the $35 million cash consideration payable to SSR Mining Inc. on completion of the Company’s acquisition of the Pitarrilla project and for the Company’s general corporate purposes and working capital.



Financial Overview (see appendix for consolidated financial statements)

Highlights Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 % Change Production Silver ounces produced 1,314,955 1,048,100 25% Gold ounces produced 8,695 11,109 (22%) Payable silver ounces produced 1,303,540 1,036,710 26% Payable gold ounces produced 8,549 10,894 (22%) Silver equivalent ounces produced(2) 2,010,555 1,936,820 4% Cash costs per silver ounce(2) 10.21 7.86 30% Total production costs per ounce(2) 15.13 15.41 (2%) All-in sustaining costs per ounce (2) 20.90 19.94 5% Processed tonnes 206,147 209,453 (2%) Direct operating costs per tonne(2) 122.86 112.36 9% Direct costs per tonne(2) 148.53 126.23 18% Silver co-product cash costs(2) 15.18 15.16 0% Gold co-product cash costs(2) 1,226 950 29% Financial Revenue ($ millions) 57.7 34.5 67% Silver ounces sold 1,717,768 623,379 176% Gold ounces sold 8,381 10,663 (21%) Realized silver price per ounce 24.38 27.17 (10%) Realized gold price per ounce 1,970 1,703 16% Net earnings ($ millions) 11.7 12.2 (5%) Adjusted net earnings (loss)(2) ($ millions) 11.7 (4.5) 357% Mine operating earnings ($ millions) 20.3 5.7 258% Mine operating cash flow before taxes(2) ($ millions) 26.7 13.3 101% Operating cash flow before working capital changes(2) 20.6 5.2 293% EBITDA(2) ($ millions) 25.6 24.0 7% Working capital (2) ($ millions) 168.4 113.1 49% Shareholders Earnings per share – basic ($) 0.07 0.08 (13%) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share – basic(8) ($) 0.07 (0.03) 339% Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share(2) 0.12 0.03 266% Weighted average shares outstanding 171,557,220 159,670,842 7%

(1) Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.

(2) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided at the end of this press release and in the MD&A accompanying the Company’s financial statements, which can be viewed on the Company’s website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, net revenue, net of $0.7 million of smelting and refining costs, increased by 67% to $57.7 million (Q1 2021: $34.5 million).

Gross sales of $58.4 million in Q1 2022 represented a 66% increase over the $35.1 million in Q1 2021. Silver oz sold increased by 176%, due to both increased silver production and the sale of the larger finished goods inventory held at December 31, 2021. There was a 10% decrease in the realized silver price, resulting in a 148% increase in proceeds from silver sales. Gold oz sold decreased by 21% with a 16% increase in the realized gold price, resulting in a 9% decrease in proceeds from gold sales. During the period, the Company sold 1,717,768 oz silver and 8,381 oz gold for realized prices of $24.38 and $1,970 per oz, respectively, compared to Q1 2021 sales of 623,379 oz silver and 10,663 oz gold for realized prices of $27.17 and $1,703 per oz, respectively. In Q1 2022, London spot prices for silver and gold averaged $24.01 and $1,877, respectively.

The Company significantly decreased its finished goods silver inventory and slightly increased its finished goods gold inventory to 668,382 oz and 3,841 oz, respectively, at March 31, 2022 compared to 1,082,610 oz silver and 3,674 oz gold at December 31, 2021. The cost allocated to these finished goods was $13.5 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $15.6 million at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, the finished goods inventory fair market value was $24.1 million, compared to $31.7 million at December 31, 2021. Earnings and other financial metrics, including mine operating cash flow(2), operating cash flow(2) and EBITDA(2) were impacted by the sale during Q1 2022 of the increased bullion inventory held at year end.

After cost of sales of $37.4 million (Q1 2021 - $28.8 million), an increase of 30%, mine operating earnings were $20.3 million (Q1 2021 - $5.7 million). The increase in cost of sales was impacted by both an increase in the quantity of silver ounces sold during the period, increased production and increased labour, power and consumables costs with significantly higher royalty costs, partially offset by improved productivity at the Guanaceví and Bolañitos operations. Royalties increased 75% to $4.3 million primarily due to the increase in silver ounces sold during the period.

The Company had operating earnings of $12.6 million (Q1 2021: $14.3 million) after exploration and evaluation costs of $3.2 million (Q1 2021: $4.1 million), general and administrative costs of $4.3 million (Q1 2021: $3.5 million), and care and maintenance cost of $0.2 million (Q1 2021: $0.5 million). Operating earnings in Q1 2021 were also positively impacted by an impairment reversal of $16.8 million as a result of the valuation assessment done for El Cubo mine and related assets upon classification as held for sale.

Earnings before income taxes were $18.9 million (Q1 2021: $16.0 million) after finance costs of $0.3 million (Q1 2021: $0.3 million), a foreign exchange gain of $0.8 million (Q1 2021: loss of $0.7 million), and investment and other income of $5.8 million (Q1 2021: $2.7 million). The investment and other income during Q1 2022 primarily resulted from an unrealized gain on marketable securities and warrants of $5.4 million (Q1 2021: $2.5 million).

The Company realized net earnings for the period of $11.7 million (Q1 2021: $12.2 million) after an income tax expense of $7.2 million (Q1 2021: $3.8 million). Current income tax expense increased to $1.0 million (Q1 2021 - $0.7 million) due to increased profitability impacting the special mining duty, while deferred income tax expense of $6.2 million is primarily due to the estimated use of loss carryforwards to reduce taxable income generated at both Guanacevi and Bolanitos (Q1 2021 – $3.1 million).

Direct operating costs(2) on a per tonne basis increased to $122.86, up 9% compared with Q1 2021 due to higher operating costs at Guanaceví and Bolañitos. Guanaceví and Bolañitos have seen increased labour, power and consumables costs and at Guanaceví, increased third party ore purchased and operating development have increased compared to the prior year.

Consolidated cash costs per oz, net of by-product credits, increased to $10.21 primarily due to the higher direct costs per tonne and lower gold credit driven by lower gold production compared to Q1 2021. AISC increased by 5% on a per oz basis compared to Q1 2021 as a result of higher cash costs, increased capital expenditures at Guanaceví, increased allocated general and administrative costs, offset by increased production.

The complete financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All shareholders can receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. To receive this material in hard copy, please contact Investor Relations at 604-640-4804, toll free at 1-877-685-9775 or by email at info@edrsilver.com.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.



Endnotes

1 Silver equivalent (AgEq)

AgEq is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.

2 Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios

Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash costs per silver ounce, total production costs per ounce, all-in costs per ounce, all-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) per ounce, direct operating costs per tonne, direct costs per tonne, silver co-product cash costs, gold co-product cash costs, realized silver price per ounce, realized gold price per ounce, adjusted net earnings (loss) adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, mine operating cash flow before taxes, working capital, operating cash flow before working capital adjustments, operating cash flow before working capital changes per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted EBITDA per share and sustaining and growth capital.

Please see the March 31, 2022 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), provide management and investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section “Non-IFRS Measures” in the March 31, 2022 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Reconciliation of Working Capital Expressed in thousands As at As at March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets $208,911 $161,762 Current liabilities 40,677 40,554 Working capital $168,234 $121,208 Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31 (except for share numbers and per share amounts) 2022 2021 Net income for the period per financial statements $11,662 $12,249 Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax - ($16,791) Adjusted net earnings (loss) $11,662 ($4,542) Basic weighted average share outstanding 171,557,220 159,670,842 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share $0.07 ($0.03) Reconciliation of Mine Operating Cash Flow Before Taxes Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 Mine operating earnings per financial statements $20,269 $5,664 Share-based compensation 127 118 Amortization and depletion 6,306 7,496 Mine operating cash flow before taxes $26,702 $13,278 Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes Per Share Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31 (except for per share amounts) 2022 2021 Cash from (used in) operating activities per financial statements $21,733 ($3,923) Net changes in non-cash working capital per financial statements 1,114 (9,166) Operating cash flow before working capital changes $20,619 $5,243 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 171,557,220 159,670,842 Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share $0.12 $0.03 Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 Net income for the period per financial statements $11,662 $12,249 Depreciation and depletion – cost of sales 6,306 7,496 Depreciation and depletion – exploration 107 79 Depreciation and depletion – general & administration 48 34 Depreciation and depletion – care & maintenance 30 15 Finance costs 177 291 Current income tax expense 1,015 671 Deferred income tax expense 6,222 3,127 EBITDA $25,567 $23,962 Share based compensation 1,527 1,165 Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax - (16,791) Adjusted EBITDA $27,094 $8,336 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 171,557,220 159,670,842 Adjusted EBITDA per share $0.16 $0.05





Reconciliation of Cash Cost Per Silver Ounce, Total Production Costs Per Ounce, Direct Operating Costs Per Tonne, Direct Costs Per Tonne Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Direct production costs per financial statements $17,884 $8,837 $26,721 $8,060 $7,105 $3,563 $18,728 Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - 654 654 - 489 138 627 Opening finished goods (10,093) (2,857) (12,950) (1,509) (250) (642) (2,401) Finished goods NRV adjustment - - - - - - - Closing finished goods 7,908 2,995 10,903 5,935 204 441 6,580 Direct operating costs 15,699 9,629 25,328 12,486 7,548 3,500 23,534 Royalties 4,234 83 4,317 2,213 68 179 2,460 Special mining duty (1) 731 244 975 257 151 38 446 Direct costs 20,664 9,956 30,620 14,956 7,767 3,717 26,440 By-product gold sales (5,022) (11,488) (16,510) (3,464) (10,529) (4,165) (18,158) Opening gold inventory fair market value 1,900 4,784 6,684 735 746 1,283 2,764 Closing gold inventory fair market value (3,724) (3,763) (7,487) (1,925) (309) (662) (2,896) Cash costs net of by-product 13,818 (511) 13,307 10,302 (2,325) 173 8,150 Amortization and depletion 3,910 2,396 6,306 1,593 3,793 2,110 7,496 Share-based compensation 63 64 127 39 40 39 118 Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion (1,965) (635) (2,600) (271) (104) (804) (1,179) NRV depreciation cost adjustment - - - - - - - Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion 1,689 897 2,586 1,137 118 133 1,388 Total production costs $17,515 $2,211 $19,726 $12,800 $1,522 $1,651 $15,973 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Throughput tonnes 101,253 104,894 206,147 88,632 97,692 23,129 209,453 Payable silver ounces 1,130,448 173,092 1,303,540 915,462 98,988 22,260 1,036,710 Cash costs per silver ounce $12.22 ($2.95) $10.21 $11.25 ($23.49) $7.77 $7.86 Total production costs per ounce $15.49 $12.77 $15.13 $13.98 $15.38 $74.17 $15.41 Direct operating costs per tonne $155.05 $91.80 $122.86 $140.87 $77.26 $151.33 $112.36 Direct costs per tonne $204.08 $94.91 $148.53 $168.74 $79.50 $160.71 $126.23 Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Closing finished goods 7,908 2,995 10,903 5,935 204 441 6,580 Closing finished goods depletion 1,689 897 2,586 1,137 118 133 1,388 Finished goods inventory $9,597 $3,892 $13,489 $7,072 $322 $574 $7,968





Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Cash costs net of by-product $13,818 ($511) $13,307 $10,302 ($2,325) $173 $8,150 Operations share-based compensation 63 64 127 39 40 39 118 Corporate general and administrative 2,067 876 2,943 1,588 839 277 2,704 Corporate share-based compensation 917 389 1,306 520 275 91 886 Reclamation - amortization/accretion 65 53 118 12 11 2 25 Mine site expensed exploration 352 250 602 456 234 193 883 Intangible payments 29 12 41 31 31 31 93 Equipment loan payments 245 489 734 308 568 - 876 Capital expenditures sustaining 5,646 2,426 8,072 4,204 2,734 - 6,938 All-In-Sustaining Costs $23,202 $4,048 $27,250 $17,460 $2,407 $806 $20,673 Growth exploration and evaluation 2,413 3,007 Growth capital expenditures 4,925 332 All-In-Costs $34,588 $24,012 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Throughput tonnes 101,253 104,894 206,147 88,632 97,692 23,129 209,453 Payable silver ounces 1,130,448 173,092 1,303,540 915,462 98,988 22,260 1,036,710 Silver equivalent production (ounces) 1,412,010 598,545 2,010,555 1,137,657 600,787 198,376 1,936,820 Sustaining cost per ounce $20.52 $23.39 $20.90 $19.07 $24.31 $36.19 $19.94 All-In-costs per ounce $26.53 $23.16





Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 Capital expenditures sustaining $8,072 $6,938 Growth capital expenditures 4,925 332 Property, plant and equipment expenditures per Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows $12,997 $7,270





Reconciliation of Silver Co-Product Cash Costs and Gold Co-Product Cash Costs Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Direct production costs per financial statements $17,884 $8,837 $26,721 $8,060 $7,105 $3,563 $18,728 Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - 654 654 - 489 138 627 Royalties 4,234 83 4,317 2,213 68 179 2,460 Special mining duty 731 244 975 257 151 38 446 Opening finished goods (10,093) (2,857) (12,950) (1,509) (250) (642) (2,401) Closing finished goods 7,908 2,995 10,903 5,935 204 441 6,580 Direct costs $20,664 $9,956 $30,620 $14,956 $7,767 $3,717 $26,440 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Silver production (ounces) 1,133,850 181,105 1,314,955 918,217 106,227 23,656 1,048,100 Average realized silver price ($) 24.38 24.38 24.38 27.17 27.17 27.17 27.17 Silver value ($) 27,643,263 4,415,340 32,058,603 24,947,956 2,886,188 642,734 28,476,877 Gold production (ounces) 3,477 5,218 8,695 2,743 6,182 2,184 11,109 Average realized gold price ($) 1,970 1,970 1,970 1,703 1,703 1,703 1,703 Gold value ($) 6,849,690 10,279,460 17,129,150 4,671,329 10,527,946 3,719,352 18,918,627 Total metal value ($) 34,492,953 14,694,800 49,187,753 29,619,285 13,414,134 4,362,086 47,395,504 Pro-rated silver costs 80% 30% 65% 84% 22% 15% 60% Pro-rated gold costs 20% 70% 35% 16% 78% 85% 40% Pro-rated silver costs ($) 16,560 2,991 19,957 12,597 1,671 548 15,886 Pro-rated gold costs ($) 4,104 6,965 10,663 2,359 6,096 3,169 10,554 Silver co-product cash costs ($) 14.61 16.52 15.18 13.72 15.73 23.15 15.16 Gold co-product cash costs ($) 1,180 1,335 1,226 860 986 1,451 950





Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 Gross silver sales $41,884 $16,935 Silver ounces sold 1,717,768 623,379 Realized silver price per ounces $24.38 $27.17 Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 Gross gold sales $16,510 $18,158 Gold ounces sold 8,381 10,663 Realized gold price per ounces $1,970 $1,703

Appendix

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

(unaudited – prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 57,740 $ 34,466 Cost of sales: Direct production costs 26,721 18,728 Royalties 4,317 2,460 Share-based payments 127 118 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,306 7,496 37,471 28,802 Mine operating earnings 20,269 5,664 Expenses: Exploration and evaluation 3,216 4,130 General and administrative 4,297 3,523 Care and maintenance costs 190 521 Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net - (16,791 ) 7,703 (8,617 ) Operating earnings 12,566 14,281 Finance costs 298 291 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange 811 (694 ) Investment and other 5,820 2,751 6,631 2,057 Earnings before income taxes 18,899 16,047 Income tax expense: Current income tax expense 1,015 671 Deferred income tax expense 6,222 3,127 7,237 3,798 Net earnings and comprehensive earnings for the period $ 11,662 $ 12,249 Basic earnings per share based on net earnings $ 0.07 $ 0.08 Diluted earnings per share based on net earnings $ 0.07 $ 0.07 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 171,557,220 159,670,842 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 174,438,202 163,742,420





ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited – prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 151,014 $ 103,303 Other investments 13,891 11,200 Accounts and other receivable 13,382 14,462 Income tax receivable 171 177 Inventories 25,011 27,485 Prepaid expenses 5,542 5,135 Total current assets 209,011 161,762 Non-current deposits 597 599 Non-current income tax receivable 3,570 3,570 Non-current other investments 4,037 - Non-current IVA receivable 5,545 4,256 Deferred income tax asset - 936 Intangible assets - 40 Right-of-use leased assets 665 664 Mineral properties, plant and equipment 131,906 122,197 Total assets $ 355,331 $ 294,024 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 32,748 $ 31,991 Income taxes payable 2,901 4,228 Loans payable 4,805 4,128 Lease liabilities 204 207 Total current liabilities 40,658 40,554 Loans payable 7,484 6,366 Lease liabilities 810 794 Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation 7,554 7,397 Deferred income tax liability 6,792 1,506 Total liabilities 63,298 56,617 Shareholders' equity Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued and outstanding 180,561,327 shares (Dec 31, 2021 - 170,537,307 shares) 629,595 585,406 Contributed surplus 5,106 6,331 Retained earnings (deficit) (342,668 ) (354,330 ) Total shareholders' equity 292,033 237,407 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 355,331 $ 294,024





ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited – prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars)