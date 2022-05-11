New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fluid Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798607/?utm_source=GNW
- Global Fluid Management Systems Market to Reach US$18.5 Billion by the Year 2026
- Conventional processes of eliminating all fluid medical wastes from operating rooms are gradually being replaced by cutting edge fluid management systems (FMS) that perpetually collect and subsequently discharge the contents into a sanitary sewer directly. Fluid management systems in healthcare fundamentally include two areas, one being patient fluid management and the other fluid waste management. FMS have been able to replace single-use plastic suction canisters which are disposable as also chemical solidifiers, which by themselves are a high exposure risk, while also significantly reducing the costs of waste disposal. FMS help hospitals save US$ 51,000 annually on an average, while also minimizing risks of exposure to potentially hazardous and infectious materials during the collection, shifting, and final disposal of all fluid medical waste. Even though the cost upfront of these systems is considerably higher when compared with disposable, single-use, plastic suction container costs, the long-term benefits are a positive return-on-investment within a period of 1 and 3 years; lesser exposure to occupational risks during the collection, shifting and disposal processes; more efficient cleaning of operating rooms as also disposal procedures; and lesser amounts of medical plastics that are disposable in medical waste which is regulated.
- Compounding the already heavy healthcare burden is the spread and frequent outbreak of Infectious diseases such as immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), Hepatitis A, malaria and tuberculosis, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), dengue, Zika virus, Swine Flu, viral hemorrhagic fevers, meningitis, seasonal influenza and other pandemic and epidemic diseases. These infectious diseases are also on the rise, especially in developing countries that lack proper sanitation, inadequate civic amenities for the poorer communities, poor public health systems, insufficient epidemic preparedness and response, and lack of planned coordination and programs to handle public health emergencies. Nosocomial infections or hospitals acquired infections are also high in developing countries, given the lack of safety standards implemented or followed for both patient safety and care giver safety. All of these factors result in the preventable spread of infectious diseases that cost the healthcare systems billions of dollars in medical care and related services. Under this scenario, there will be increase in hospital admissions, surgeries and myriad treatment procedures which will demand the use of a wide range of patient fluid management systems and devices. Fluid management devices are poised to inevitably benefit from critical relevance of intravenous fluid regulation to various complications associated with IV therapy and ensure patient safety.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fluid Management Systems estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period. Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.4% CAGR to reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Disposables & Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.5% share of the global Fluid Management Systems market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026
- The Fluid Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 32.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 12.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$784.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured) Arthrex, Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG Baxter International Inc. Cardinal Health, Inc. CONMED Corporation Ecolab Inc. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Hologic, Inc. Johnson & Johnson Karl Storz SE & Co. KG Medline Industries, LP Medtronic PLC Olympus Corporation Smith & Nephew PLC Stryker Corporation Zimmer Biomet
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Discussing Prognosis: Here?s What Every Stakeholder Should Know
About the Pandemic & the Global Economy
As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the
Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in
2022
EXHIBIT 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.
But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 2: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this
Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
January 2022
At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of
Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &
Technology Sharing Continue to Remain
EXHIBIT 3: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 4: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a
Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the
Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of
January 2022
The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination
Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the
Unvaccinated
EXHIBIT 5: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards
COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %
Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022
The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be
Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,
Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as
Compared to 2021
New Bursts of Inflation Caused by Russia-Ukraine War to
Threaten Economic Recovery
Fluid Management Systems - Overview, Importance & Benefits
Rising Healthcare Burden Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in
the Fluid Management Systems Market
EXHIBIT 7: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2018 and 2030
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ubiquity of Fluid Administration in Hospitals Provides the
Foundation for Growth in the Market
Importance of Intravenous Fluid Regulation Brings Fluid
Management Devices Into The Spotlight
EXHIBIT 8: Expanding Infusion Therapy Market Expands the
Addressable Market for Fluid Management Devices: Global
Infusion Therapy Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021,
2023, 2025 and 2027
With Blood Transfusions Being Done Everyday to Save Lives,
Fluid Management Devices are Ever-Present Staples in Hospitals
EXHIBIT 9: Growing Number of Blood Transfusions Strengthens the
Business Case for Fluid Management Devices: Number of Blood
Transfusions in the U.S for the Years 2018, 2020, and 2022
Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgeries Push Up Demand for
Laparoscopic & Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems
EXHIBIT 10: Growing Demand for Endoscopy & Laparoscopic Devices
Stand Testimony to Expanding Procedural Volumes Wherein Fluid
Management Systems are Indispensable Stables: Global Market
for Endoscopy & Laparoscopic Devices (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Importance of Intraoperative Fluid Management in Surgeries
Drive Demand for Fluid Management Systems
Use of Fluid Warming Systems Becomes a Standard Practice During
Surgeries to Prevent Hypothermia
Focus On Fluid Waste Management During Surgery Drives Demand
For Surgical Fluid Waste Management Devices
