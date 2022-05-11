iStock Makes it Easy for Businesses to Create Engaging Video with New Music Offering

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iStock , a leading ecommerce platform providing premium visual content to SMBs, SMEs, creatives and students everywhere, in partnership with Epidemic Sound , the market-leading platform for restriction-free music, today announced the launch of iStock Music, powered by Epidemic Sound , giving small businesses all over the globe access to create and customize compelling content that stands out and better engages with their customers — more easily.



With over 35,000 tracks and 90,000 high-quality sound effects available for use, iStock Music, powered by Epidemic Sound will offer an integrated video and music experience, making content creation more seamless for small businesses everywhere. Through its industry-leading license, iStock will make it easier than ever to pair audio with video, imagery and illustrations , all under one site, and make it safe to use this content commercially and globally for any social platform, app, website, or online digital ad, without any worry.

With the addition of music, small businesses can now access a full suite of easy-to-use tools and products on iStock that work in tandem to simplify the entire user experience and help to remove any barriers to the video creation process. These tools and products include the recently launched iStock Video Editor , a free, quick and easy video maker that doesn’t require any previous design or editing experience, and the Premium Plus Video subscription , an all-in-one simple plan in which any image, video, illustration and music download counts as a single download, that’s cost effective and allows customers to license content for as low as a few dollars per asset.

“Sound is a quintessential part of the video experience and finding the right sound can drastically change the impact of your visual content and be a driver in connecting with audiences on a deeper level,” said Grant Farhall, Chief Product Officer at iStock. “By offering an all-in-one experience for photos, illustrations, video, and music, our goal is to not only make these creative assets more accessible and budget-friendly for our customers, but also to give businesses of all sizes the opportunity to optimize their visual strategy.”

"Empowering content creators is at the heart of both Epidemic Sound and iStock and we are truly excited about this collaboration,” said Tom Höglund, Chief Business Development Officer at Epidemic Sound. “It will not only bring opportunities for creators to discover the music they need to seamlessly soundtrack their content with, but it will also give them piece of mind that the tracks are fully licensed to use.”

In addition, the new integration features an intuitive search function that unlocks specific songs and sounds through unique search terms, allowing iStock customers to browse trending categories and access popular and in-demand music and tracks without hassle. Customers will also be able to uncover distinct genres and moods and music categorized under various themes to match the perfect audio to their visual content.