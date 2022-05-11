Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Hague, NETHERLANDS

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

May 11, 2022

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
PDMRDATE OF AWARD SHARE TYPENUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED
Sinead GormanMay 6, 2022SHEL (LSE)105,675
Ed DanielsMay 6, 2022SHEL (LSE)61,000

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke                                
Deputy Company Secretary                        
                                
ENQUIRIES                                
                                
Shell Media Relations                                
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550                
                        
                                
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70        
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Sinead
Last Name(s)Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
Price23.00
Volume105,675
Total2,429,997
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

105,675
23.00
2,429,997
Date of transaction May 6, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ed
Last Name(s)Daniels
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusStrategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
Price23.00
Volume61,000
Total1,402,695
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

61,000
23.00
1,402,695
Date of transaction May 6, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue