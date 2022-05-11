NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

May 11, 2022

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN PDMR DATE OF AWARD SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED Sinead Gorman May 6, 2022 SHEL (LSE) 105,675 Ed Daniels May 6, 2022 SHEL (LSE) 61,000

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary



LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Sinead Last Name(s) Gorman 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency GBP Price 23.00 Volume 105,675 Total 2,429,997 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



105,675

23.00

2,429,997 Date of transaction May 6, 2022 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ed Last Name(s) Daniels 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency GBP Price 23.00 Volume 61,000 Total 1,402,695 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



61,000

23.00

1,402,695 Date of transaction May 6, 2022 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue



