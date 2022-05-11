Akari Therapeutics to Present Results from Compassionate Use of Nomacopan for COVID-19 (CORONET) and Identification of Clinical Deterioration Risk in COVID-19 (CASCADE) at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2022 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that two posters will be presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2022 Annual Meeting reporting results from the CORONET and CASCADE studies in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.



“We are pleased and proud that the CORONET and CASCADE studies will be presented at this year’s ATS to contribute new insights that may advance the scientific and clinical knowledge base of this devastating virus that has impacted lives around the world,” said Rachelle Jacques, President and CEO of Akari Therapeutics. “There are still many unanswered questions about the roles of inflammation and complement activation in COVID-19 and it’s important that we contribute to work shedding light on indicators of progression to severe disease and on potential interventions.”

The CORONET study evaluated compassionate use of investigational nomacopan in the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 pneumonia patients in the U.S., and the CASCADE study in the UK explored correlations between biomarkers and risk stratification categories to help predict the subsets of COVID-19 pneumonia patients who have a higher propensity to deteriorate clinically to more severe disease.

CORONET

Title: Compassionate use of C5 inhibitor, nomacopan, potentially influenced the course and progression of disease in COVID-19 pneumonia

Type: Poster

Session: C62 – Expanding Our Insight Into COVID-19

Date/Time: May 17, 2022, 11:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. PT

Location: Area D, Hall F (Moscone Center), San Francisco, CA

CASCADE

Title: Biomarker levels concur with a risk stratification criteria in COVID-19 pneumonia; a role for a prognostic tool for identification of clinical deteriorators

Type: Poster

Session: C62 – Expanding Our Insight Into COVID-19

Date/Time: May 17, 2022, 11:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. PT

Location: Area D, Hall F (Moscone Center), San Francisco, CA

The posters will be available at http://investor.akaritx.com/news-and-events/presentations following the presentations.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, plc (Nasdaq: AKTX) is a biotechnology company focused on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Akari's lead asset, investigational nomacopan, is a bispecific recombinant inhibitor of C5 complement activation and leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity. The Akari pipeline includes two late-stage programs for bullous pemphigoid (BP) and thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA), as well as earlier stage research and development programs in eye and lung diseases with significant unmet need. For more information about Akari, please visit akaritx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties for our company include, but are not limited to: needs for additional capital to fund our operations, our ability to continue as a going concern; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; an inability or delay in obtaining required regulatory approvals for nomacopan and any other product candidates, which may result in unexpected cost expenditures; our ability to obtain orphan drug designation in additional indications; risks inherent in drug development in general; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for nomacopan and any other product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; difficulties enrolling patients in our clinical trials; our ability to enter into collaborative, licensing, and other commercial relationships and on terms commercially reasonable to us; failure to realize any value of nomacopan and any other product candidates developed and being developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; inability to develop new product candidates and support existing product candidates; the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) and any other similar foreign regulatory authorities of other competing or superior products brought to market; risks resulting from unforeseen side effects; risk that the market for nomacopan may not be as large as expected; risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; inability to obtain, maintain and enforce patents and other intellectual property rights or the unexpected costs associated with such enforcement or litigation; inability to obtain and maintain commercial manufacturing arrangements with third party manufacturers or establish commercial scale manufacturing capabilities; the inability to timely source adequate supply of our active pharmaceutical ingredients from third party manufacturers on whom the company depends; unexpected cost increases and pricing pressures and risks and other risk factors detailed in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Except as otherwise noted, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

For more information

Investor Contact:

Peter Vozzo

ICR Westwicke

(443) 213-0505

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com