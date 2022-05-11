reacHIRE Introduces The 10 Minute Career Workout™

CONCORD, Mass., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reacHIRE, committed to supporting people returning to the workplace through returnship programs and technology solutions, today announced the launch of The 10 Minute Career Workout™ as part of its Aurora talent experience SaaS solution. Purpose-built by reacHIRE’s team of gender diversity and career experts, Aurora helps companies motivate, engage and retain women in the workforce through shared experiences, actionable advice and community building. The 10 Minute Career Workout takes a fitness-like approach to help women grow leadership skills such as resilience, mindfulness and confidence.



According to Deloitte’s Women @ Work 2022: A Global Outlook report, women cite a lack of opportunities to advance as one of the main factors driving them away from their employers. Recognizing the need to empower the career development of women workers amid the Great Resignation, reacHIRE created The 10 Minute Workout as a means to promote individual growth and learning. Designed to be efficient and effective for weekly consumption, there are currently 52 workouts available, with reacHIRE continuing to add more. By breaking down complex concepts into bite-sized exercises, The 10 Minute Career Workout helps women learn to navigate real-world situations and make progress towards professional goals, easily tracked through an intuitive dashboard.

“Building the skills to succeed in the workplace takes practice, guidance and support, and with The 10 Minute Career Workout, we have fashioned that thinking into career-centric lessons that can be completed as workouts on any device – even while waiting in line for coffee,” said reacHIRE CEO Addie Swartz. “Combining a fitness mindset with that level of flexibility allows women to take meaningful action when and where they have the time and translates into measurable learning experiences.”

To learn more about Aurora and The 10 Minute Career Workout, visit https://www.reachire.com/aurora/how-aurora-works.

About reacHIRE

reacHIRE puts action behind gender diversity goals and creates meaningful opportunities for professionals who are looking to return to the workforce. Tailored to meet a company’s culture and business needs, reacHIRE’s returnship team-based programs deliver the highest retention rate of any Return-to-Work program and are used by industry leaders including Fidelity Investments, Lionbridge, Schneider Electric, T-Mobile and Wayfair. The reacHIRE Aurora talent experience platform is designed to help companies drive engagement, belonging, and retention of women and is trusted by top companies, including Analog Devices, iRobot and Rocket Software. For more information about reacHIRE and its unique talent programs, please visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

