Silver Hammer Purchases Strategic California Mine Patent Claim and Reports up to 1290 g/t Silver and 7.7% Copper from Spring Sampling Program at its Eliza Silver-Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR/OTCQB:HAMRF) (“Silver Hammer” or the “Company”) is pleased to report high-grade silver assay results obtained during an early phase of exploration at the Company’s Eliza Project (“Eliza” or the “Project”) in Nevada, plus the acquisition of the California Patent (“the Patent”), a strategic claim within the Project area.



Silver Hammer recently completed the purchase of the strategic California Mine Patent claim, which is located entirely within the Eliza Project claim block. The Patent covers an area of 4.6 acres and includes the past-producing California Mine (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Eliza Property Map, Including Newly Acquired California Patent Claim



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a6873fd-55a6-4ac7-9d2c-63b2a8908d10

A spring sampling program collected a total of 25 rock chip and grab samples from sites in the northern sector of Eliza, which includes the newly acquired California Mine area. Analytical results derived from these samples confirm the existence of high-grade silver (“Ag”) mineralization, and the presence of significant concentrations of copper (“Cu”), lead (“Pb”) and zinc (“Zn”) associated with the silver.

Sample Highlights Include:

PN662703: 1290 grams per tonne (“g/t”) Ag

PN662717: 1180 g/t Ag; 7.70% Cu; 11.00% Pb; 13.40% Zn

PN662715: 632 g/t silver; 2.2% Cu; 1.49% Pb; 0.55% Zn



See Table 1 for additional results.

“Although we are in the early days of exploring Eliza, these high-grade samples provide further evidence that the Project, including the newly acquired California Patent, is an exciting and high potential area,” stated President & CEO Morgan Lekstrom. “Our exploration work continues to demonstrate the existence of high-grade silver mineralization in a historic mining district that has seen limited modern exploration work. An especially interesting aspect of the results from this recent round of sampling is the presence of high-grade copper, lead and zinc, in addition to the silver. This particular suite of metals is characteristic of vein and replacement-style mineral deposits commonly found peripheral to porphyry copper deposits. Given the recent sampling results, the potential for porphyry-related mineralization will be assessed by our geologists as we further investigate the known silver prospects and potential.”

Table 1: Notable Results from the Spring Sampling Program at Eliza

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cc37fae-9ae8-44e6-869b-8a48ef2bb77d

Ongoing field work at Eliza includes soil sampling and geological mapping. A program of geophysical surveying is planned to commence in Q2-Q3, 2022. Results of the geochemical and geophysical surveys will be used to define priority drill targets ahead of an initial phase of drilling at the Project.

Technical Observations at Eliza

The geological setting at Eliza is similar to that of other mines in the area. District-scale folding of Middle Paleozoic limestone and shale formations appears to have formed open-space fault and fracture zones which channeled mineralizing fluids through chemically receptive host rocks, specifically the Devonian Guillmette and Joana Limestone formations.

The spring sampling program done at and around the historic mines found on the Eliza Project has shown that the replacement-style mineralized zones in limestone exist along axial planar faults and fracture zones and commonly weather into resistant ridges.

The assay results from the sampling program confirm observations made in the field: limestone and dolomite micro-breccia replacement zones show strong to very strong enrichments in Ag, arsenic (“As”), barium (“Ba”), Cu, manganese (“Mn”), Pb and Zn. Notable results are shown in Table 1 and Figure 1.



Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Philip Mulholland, a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists, a contractor of the Company and the designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

Quality Assurance, Quality Control Sample Security

The following measures were taken to ensure sample security: samples were submitted to AAS American Analytical Services; only authorized personnel attended the samples; samples were collected and recorded by Silver Hammer geologists and then shipped to the AAS lab in Osburn, Idaho.

Analysis Suite

All samples were analyzed by AAS using conventional assay methods involving fire assaying of 50-gram charges of pulverized sample material for gold and silver, with Fire Assay ICP Finish (FA-ICP); AND ICP-35 Element Scan (M-ICP-35).

Audits or reviews

Internal review of sampling techniques, data, and results by the Company’s geologist’s and management was routinely done through the course of the project.

Blanks and Duplicates

For quality assurance/quality control purposes, the batches of samples sent to AAS for assaying and ICP analyses were regularly infused with ‘duplicate’, and ‘blank’ samples. The ‘duplicates’ were created during sample preparation at AAS. The laboratory also provided analytical results for their own reference samples for further QA/QC check.

Disclaimer note: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s projects.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource company advancing the flagship past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d’Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, as well both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world’s most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada and the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Silver Hammer’s primary focus is defining and developing silver deposits near past-producing mines that have not been adequately tested. The Company’s portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold discoveries.

