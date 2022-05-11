HRCI® Launches Human Resource Standards Institute℠ to Help Organizations Align HR Initiatives with Business Objectives

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization, today announced the launch of the Human Resource Standard Institute℠ (HRSI℠). A subsidiary of HRCI, the newly formed HRSI will provide organizational certifications built on International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards for human resource management (HRM).



HRSI certifications enable business and HR leaders to ensure processes and practices support organizational goals and align with global standards. The first available certification focuses on diversity and inclusion (D&I), in line with ISO standard 30415:2021 HRM – D&I.

HRCI CEO Dr. Amy Dufrane shared, “Through our work with HR professionals, HRCI has been setting the industry standard for rigor, excellence and expertise for more than 45 years. With HRSI, we’re extending that same attention to learning, development, certification and continuous improvement to forward-thinking organizations.”

Recognizing an increased need to attract, engage and retain talent, HRSI organizational certifications work to align HR activities around business goals using consensus-based, international human resource standards to increase brand and market recognition. Through the association with ISO guidance, these organizational certifications also allow for comparisons of practices on objective bases with other organizations across national boundaries and industry sectors.

As job seekers, customers, investors and governmental agencies increasingly demand that business relationships are informed by D&I principles, HRSI sought to create a certification that ensures D&I processes and practices match the organization’s stated objectives. The resulting HRSI D&I Organizational Certification leverages ISO guidance on D&I for organizations, developed by global HR professionals and approved by 32 member countries responsible for the development of HRM standards. Certified organizations receive the HRSI badge and seal of excellence for display.

Dr. Denise Caleb, President of HRSI, commented, “In launching HRSI and giving organizations the opportunity to certify for the first time, D&I was our number one choice. Already a top priority for business leaders, securing the HRSI D&I Organizational Certification means affirming that your workplace culture is based on integrity, respect, inclusivity, valuing people, fairness, equity and equality. There is simply no other certification like this one.”

To learn more about HRSI and the path to certification, visit https://www.hrsi.org.

About HRSI℠

HRSI℠ develops and offers organizational certifications that are based on International Organization for Standardization (ISO) human resource management (HRM) standards. It is a subsidiary of HRCI® and leverages HRCI’s expertise in credentialing and learning for the human resources profession. Through HRSI certification, organizations discover globally accepted HRM best practices and utilize that knowledge in the development of HR processes that adhere to those standards. Learn more at www.hrsi.org.

About HRCI®

HRCI®, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is the premier credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession. For over 45 years, we have set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through our commitment to the development and advancement of businesspeople in the people business. HRCI develops and offers world-class learning, as well as the administration of eight global certifications and is dedicated to helping professionals achieve new competencies that drive business results. Learn more at www.hrci.org.