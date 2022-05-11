TORONTO’S LARGEST FREE ART AND DESIGN EXHIBITION OPENS TODAY

Toronto, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please join us in celebrating OCAD University’s annual graduate exhibition as it returns in person after two years!

Works by more than 600 emerging artists, designers and digital media makers include everything from paintings to sculptures to animation to design as well as innovative solutions that address real-world problems across a variety of sectors, from urban planning to housing to health care to education.

Opening Night: May 11: 6 to 11 p.m.

Opening night Celebrate Excellence reception and party at 100 McCaul St. with DJ and cash bar. All exhibitions and the party are open to the public.

Exhibition Dates: Wednesday May 11 to Sunday, May 15, 2022

Where: OCAD University, 100 McCaul St., Toronto, Ontario.

Please visit ocadu.ca for more details, including hours and all buildings that will feature exhibits.

COVID-19 safety measures in place: wearing masks indoors will be required; limited capacity in the mornings by reservation are for people who desire a less crowded experience.

For more information or to set up an interview, please contact Karen McCarthy or Natalie Pavlenko below.

