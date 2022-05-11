Trophy Protocol - Launches Worlds Crypto's Biggest Paying DeFi Yield of 380,345.76% APY

San Francisco, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trophy provides a decentralized financial asset which rewards users with a sustainable fixed compound interest model through use of its unique proprietary TAP protocol.







Investors across the globe are chasing low-risk-high-yield returns in a booming wave within the technology sector of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and noting that cryptocurrency in general is opening up new possibilities across the whole financial industry.



DeFi has caused a stir amongst the savviest of investors, with most agreeing that it has offered up some of the richest opportunities in a revolution of sorts and that cryptocurrency has made more millionaires over the past decade than ever seen before.

By far DeFi is showing favor to becoming the easiest and agreed upon way to make your money work for you in an environment where cryptocurrency holders can lock or stake their tokens and receive high interest rates that most thought were unachievable. The tools that DeFi companies use to create these high returns are financial algorithms and token staking strategies called protocols which are made up of Smart-Contracts.



Defi 1.0 introduced several versions of these protocols that have attracted billions of dollars in capital, and have subsequently built many of crypto's top performing brands. DeFi 2.0 protocols promise token holders greater levels of simplicity and safety, and increased fixed returns from staking.

The developers of TROPHY have introduced the TROPHY Autostaking Protocol (TAP), a DeFi 2.0 protocol that provides a decentralized financial asset which rewards users with a sustainable fixed compound interest model through use of its unique proprietary protocol.



TROPHY Autostaking Protocol (TAP) - Highest Fixed AP



TAP provides token holders simplicity, security, and a consistent fixed high yield return of 380,345% APY from their staking. It is used in the TROPHY token, providing it with these industry benefits:





Low Risk – TROPHY Insurance Fund (TIF)



4% of all trading fees are stored in the TROPHY Insurance Fund which helps sustain and back the staking rewards by maintaining price stability and greatly reducing downside risk.

Staking - Easy and Safe

The TROPHY token always stays in your wallet it doesn't need to be put into the hands of a 3rd party or centralized authority. All you need to do is buy & hold as you automatically receive rewards in your own wallet so there's no more complicated staking processes at all.



Interest Yield - Automatic Payments

You need not be concerned about re-staking your tokens. Interest yield is paid automatically and compound in your own wallet, guaranteeing you will never miss a payment.

Highest Fixed APY

TROPHY pays out at 380,345.76% in the first 12 months which rivals anything in the DeFi arena to date.



Rapid Interest Payments

The TROPHY Protocol pays every TROPHY Token holder each and every 15 minutes or 96 times each day, making it the fastest auto-compounding protocol in crypto.

Auto Token Burn

One of the exciting features of the TROPHY Protocol is an automatic token burn system named "The Furnace" which prevents circulating supply getting out of hand and becoming unmanageable. The furnace burns 1.5% out of all Trophy Token market sales.



About Trophy



Trophy is a company focused on DeFi innovation that creates benefits and value for Trophy token holders and the Trophy Auto-Staking Protocol (TAP) is a new financial protocol that makes staking easier, more efficient and awards $TROPHY token holders the highest stable returns in crypto.



