Kornit Digital Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

First quarter revenues of $83.3 million, net of non-cash warrants impact of $8.0 million; up 26% year-over-year



First quarter GAAP operating loss of $6.9 million; Non-GAAP operating loss of $0.7 million, net of $8.0 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants



Exceptional quarter for Presto and overall systems sales



Excellent adoption and feedback for Atlas Max

Record quarter in Asia Pacific; Strong performance in EMEA and Americas



Ground-breaking new product introductions unveiled at Kornit Fashion Week - Tel Aviv including Atlas MAX Poly and Kornit Apollo



including Atlas MAX Poly and Kornit Apollo Gearing up for Kornit Fashion Week – London – May 15th – 17th, and FESPA Berlin



ROSH-HA'AYIN, Israel, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies, reported today results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



“We are pleased to have delivered a good start to the year and are excited about our tremendous period of ground-breaking new product introductions,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital’s Chief Executive Officer. “During the quarter, we made significant progress with some of the largest and most respected global brands and retailers, supported our global strategic account with major expansion and capacity initiatives, and introduced some of the most innovative and disruptive systems and solutions to the market.”

Mr. Samuel concluded, “The tailwinds driving the industry to on-demand sustainable production are intensifying with an accelerated level of focus to shifting a substantial amount of impressions to nearshore, short-medium run production, addressing evolving online and retail business models. We believe our unmatched portfolio of mass-production MAX solutions, including our recently announced Kornit Apollo - all powered by our unique KornitX platform – place Kornit in a great position to capitalize on these evolving and accelerating market opportunities and trends. While we are certainly not immune to overall macro-economic headwinds and near-term volatility, which we see impacting our second quarter growth, we continue to expect to deliver, ahead of plan, on the $125 million run-rate business we originally targeted for the fourth quarter 2023 and remain confident in our journey to become a billion-dollar business in 2026.”

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that the Company’s outstanding warrants had on the Company’s results of operations during the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively:

First Quarter Warrants Impact

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net of Warrants Impact Warrants Impact Net of Warrants Impact Warrants Impact Revenue $83.3M $8.0M $66.1M $3.1M Non-GAAP Gross Margin 41.5 % 5.1 % 47.1 % 2.4 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin (0.8 %) 8.8 % 9.8 % 4.1 % Non-GAAP Net Margin 0.2 % 8.8 % 11.7 % 4.0 % Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.00 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.07

“During the first quarter, we saw good diversification across the business and strong revenue performance in all regions,” said Alon Rozner, Kornit Digital’s Chief Financial Officer. “With a pipeline of opportunities, we continue to strategically invest in the business to support our new industry leading product initiatives and go-to-market strategies to generate profitable, long-term growth. Given our proactive supply chain initiatives, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on all our 2022 customer commitments and continue to leverage our strong balance sheet to secure 2023 requirements.”

First Quarter 2022 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $83.3 million, net of $8.0 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $66.1 million, net of $3.1 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.





GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $5.2 million, or $0.10 per basic share, compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.11 per share, for the first quarter of 2021.





Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, net of $0.16 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to non-GAAP net income of $7.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, net of $0.07 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the first quarter of 2021.



Second Quarter 2022 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $85 million to $95 million; non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of -2% to +2% of revenue; EBITDA Margins to be in the range of 0% to 4%. Consistent with past practice, this guidance excludes the impact of the fair value of issued warrants in the quarter.

The Company expects revenues in the third and fourth quarters to be stronger than the second quarter. The Company further expects higher operating margins in the second half of the year, with operating margins in the third and fourth quarters in the low to mid-teens.

First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "believes," "should," "intended," "guidance," "preliminary," "future," "planned," or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products; the extent of the Company’s ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company’s ability to fill orders for Kornit’s systems; the extent of the Company’s ability to continue to increase sales of Kornit’s systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to leverage Kornit’s global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company’s relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company’s success in marketing; the duration and severity of the macro-economic impacts triggered by the global COVID-19 pandemic, such as supply-chain delays and inflationary pressures, which could potentially impact, in a material adverse manner, the Company’s operations, financial position and cash flows, and those of the Company’s customers and suppliers; and those additional factors referred to under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2022. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Kornit urges investors to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measures to evaluate its business. A reconciliation for non-GAAP operating income guidance set forth above is not provided because, as forward-looking statements, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity, and difficulty of estimating certain items such as charges to share-based compensation expense and currency fluctuations which could have an impact on its consolidated results. Kornit believes the information provided is useful to investors because it can be considered in the context of Kornit’s historical disclosures of this measure.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and the related tax effect of the foregoing. The purpose of such adjustments is to provide an indication of the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. However, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Kornit

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,284 $ 611,551 Short-term bank deposit 420,153 9,168 Marketable securities 19,597 28,116 Trade receivables, net 80,990 49,797 Inventory 71,360 63,017 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 16,061 13,694 Total current assets 685,445 775,343 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities $ 216,856 $ 149,269 Deposits and other long-term assets 850 856 Severance pay fund 361 357 Deferred taxes 11,792 9,339 Property, plant and equipment, net 46,412 45,046 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,388 25,155 Intangible assets, net 9,535 10,063 Goodwill 25,447 25,447 Total long-term assets 340,641 265,532 Total assets $ 1,026,086 $ 1,040,875 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 34,267 $ 46,448 Employees and payroll accruals 15,502 22,482 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 3,930 5,401 Operating lease liabilities 5,353 5,058 Other payables and accrued expenses 17,646 17,287 Total current liabilities 76,698 96,676 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay $ 1,358 $ 1,543 Operating lease liabilities 25,430 21,900 Other long-term liabilities 1,519 1,203 Total long-term liabilities 28,307 24,646 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 921,081 919,553 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,026,086 $ 1,040,875







KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Revenues Products $ 72,514 $ 57,946 Services 10,779 8,177 Total revenues 83,293 66,123 Cost of revenues Products 39,237 28,175 Services 10,654 7,538 Total cost of revenues 49,891 35,713 Gross profit 33,402 30,410 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 14,010 9,444 Sales and marketing 16,531 11,049 General and administrative 9,766 6,808 Total operating expenses 40,307 27,301 Operating income (loss) (6,905 ) 3,109 Financial income, net 1,799 2,065 Income (loss) before taxes on income (5,106 ) 5,174 Taxes on income 91 75 Net income (loss) (5,197 ) 5,099 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.11 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 49,658,028 46,041,253 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.11 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 49,658,028 47,568,215





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 83,293 $ 66,123 GAAP cost of revenues $ 49,891 $ 35,713 Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (449 ) (299 ) Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (385 ) (233 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3) (173 ) (25 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (3) (160 ) (160 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 48,724 $ 34,996 GAAP gross profit $ 33,402 $ 30,410 Gross profit adjustments 1,167 717 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 34,569 $ 31,127 GAAP operating expenses $ 40,307 $ 27,301 Share-based compensation (1) (4,464 ) (2,540 ) Acquisition related expenses (2) (512 ) - Intangible assets amortization (3) (86 ) (119 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 35,245 $ 24,642 GAAP Financial income (expenses), net $ 1,799 $ 2,065 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 (649 ) (802 ) Non-GAAP Financial income , net $ 1,150 $ 1,263 GAAP Taxes on income (benefit) $ 91 $ 75 Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments 327 191 Deferred tax benefit based on an Israeli statutory tax rate (110 ) (248 ) Non-GAAP Taxes on income (benefit) $ 308 $ 18 GAAP net income (loss) $ (5,197 ) $ 5,099 Share-based compensation (1) 5,298 3,072 Acquisition related expenses (2) 512 - Intangible assets amortization (3) 419 304 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 (649 ) (802 ) Tax effect of the above non-GAAP adjustments (327 ) (191 ) Deferred tax benefit at the Israeli statutory tax rate 110 248 Non-GAAP net income $ 166 $ 7,730 GAAP diluted earning (loss) per share $ (0.10 ) $ 0.11 Non-GAAP diluted earning per share $ 0.00 $ 0.16 Weighted average number of shares Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net earning (loss) per share 49,658,028 47,568,215 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earning (loss) per share 50,955,776 47,692,101 (1) Share-based compensation Cost of product revenues $ 449 $ 299 Cost of service revenues 385 233 Research and development 1,189 502 Sales and marketing 1,809 1,072 General and administrative 1,466 966 5,298 3,072 (2) Acquisition related expenses General and administrative 512 - 512 - (3) Intangible assets amortization Cost of product revenues $ 173 $ 25 Cost of service revenues 160 160 Sales and marketing 86 119 419 304 (a) Consists of charges to cost of revenues for the difference between the higher carrying cost of the acquired inventory from a distributor purchased on February 8, 2019 which was recorded at fair value and the standard cost of the Company's inventory, which adversely impacts the Company's gross profit. (b) Non cash impact related to the recognition of deferred taxes with respect to carryforward losses in Israel. (c) Offering costs related to the secondary offering of the company's shares.



