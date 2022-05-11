Visionstate Announces New Board Appointment

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Angel Valov to the Board of Directors. Angel is an accredited, high-net-worth investor and proprietary trading specialist with intricate knowledge of the North American retail equity market.



In announcing the appointment, Visionstate CEO John Putters said, “We are delighted that Angel has accepted our invitation to join our Board of Directors. His wealth of knowledge and experience will assist Visionstate as it executes its WANDA™ IoT strategy. There will be many opportunities to capitalize on further global opportunities and Angel will play a significant role as we continue our expansion.”

Angel joins Visionstate with more than 12 years of experience in all aspects of institutional money management at various financial institutions. Most recently, he was Risk Manager at one of Canada’s largest hedge fund firms, where he played diverse roles in areas including fund and portfolio analytics and support, trading strategy R&D and management, risk management, data & operations, and resource training and management. Previously, he was Manager, Risk Analytics, Global Risk Management at Bank of Nova Scotia, where he validated various derivative pricing models. The combination of Angel’s experience and industry knowledge will assist Visionstate in its efforts in corporate development, capital markets, investor psychology and stock price behaviour. Angel holds a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics and an MSc in Statistics, both from the University of Toronto.

“Having followed the Company for a number of years, I am thrilled to join the Visionstate’s talented Board of Directors,” said Angel. “I look forward to contributing to Visionstate’s future growth and success as the Company executes development and launch activities.”

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact, and transform consumer experiences.

