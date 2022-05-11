Global Waterjet Cutting Machines Market to Reach US$1.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Waterjet Cutting Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069926/?utm_source=GNW

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Waterjet Cutting Machines estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$666 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33% share of the global Waterjet Cutting Machines market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 40.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Waterjet Cutting Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$417.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 40.42% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$172.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$172.7 Million by the year 2027.



- Services Segment Corners a 19.6% Share in 2020



- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$169.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$246.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$156.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured) Bystronic Laser AGDardi International Corp.Flow International Corp.Jet Edge, Inc.Omax Corp.Resato International BVShape Technologies Group, Inc.WARDJet Inc.Water Jet Sweden ABWaterjet Corporation s.r.l.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Pandemic Impact on Waterjet Cutting Machines

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 2: Waterjet Cutting Machines - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

72 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

After Sales Customer Service, Training & Support: Important for

Success in the Marketplace

Cost of the Machinery: A Key Competitive Variable

EXHIBIT 3: Waterjet Cutting Cost per Year: Percentage Breakdown

of Cost of Abrasive, Cost of Water, Wear Parts Cost, and Cost

of Power

EXHIBIT 4: Global Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machines:

Percentage Breakdown of Variable Costs per Hour by Cost

Component - Abrasive Sand/Disposal, Spare & Wear Parts,

Compressed Air, Electricity, Maintenance/Service, and Water/

Wastewater

Customization Gains Momentum

Traditional End-use Markets: The Price-Sensitive Category

Widespread Awareness among End-Users: The Need of the Hour

Replacement Demand Presents Sizeable Market Opportunity

Jet Edge?s Ultra High-Pressure Waterjet Cutting Technology

A Prelude

Waterjet Cutting Machines Superiority over Other Cutting

Technologies

A Comparative Analysis of Cutting Technologies

Distribution Structure

Aftermarket: An Insurance against Difficult Times

State of the Manufacturing Industry: Vital for Market Growth

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Growth Drivers

High Potential Asia-Pacific Market

An Introduction to Waterjet Cutting Machines

Types of Waterjet Cutting Methods

EXHIBIT 5: Cost Breakdown (in %) for Abrasive Jet Erosion by

Parameter

The Pump

Categories of Waterjet Cutting Machines on the Basis of Size

Advantages and Disadvantages of Waterjet Cutting

Areas of Application

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Waterjet Technology: A Growth Trajectory Marked by Adoption and

Evolution

Waterjet Cutting Machines: An Industry Evolved through Innovations

Waterjet Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth

3D Waterjet Cutting

Micro Waterjet Cutting

Robotic Waterjets

Highly Efficient Software Essential for Next Generation

Waterjet Cutting Machines

Integrated CAD/CAM Software Address Productivity Challenges

Smaller-Sized Waterjet Cutting Machines Gains Popularity

MCSD-based Orifices Gaining Acceptance

Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machines

Advances in Abrasive Waterjet Technology

Abrasive Waterjets for Thicker Materials Cutting

Applications of Modern Waterjets

Importance of Speed and Reliability

Automation and Modern Skill Requirements

Connected Systems and User-Friendliness- Key Focus Areas of

Producers

Aerospace Application: A Strong Growth Driver for High-End

Waterjet Cutting Machines

EXHIBIT 6: Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by

Region (in Units)

EXHIBIT 7: Massive Negative Impact on Air Travel Leading to

Weak Momentum in Aerospace Component Manufacturing: Global

Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Implementation of Specialized Aerospace Materials Triggers

Innovation in Waterjet Cutting Machines

Rising Popularity of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Polymers Bodes Well

Anticipated Commercial Aircraft Orders Augurs Well

Pressing Need for Precision Engineering Brightens Prospects for

Waterjet Cutting Machines

Anticipated Growth in Automobile Production to Spur Market Demand

Pandemic Effect on the Automotive Industry

EXHIBIT 8: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 9: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile

Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and

2022

Recovery in Construction Activity Offers Growth Opportunities

EXHIBIT 10: Percentage Share of Construction Spending by Region -

2021

Waterjet Cutting Machines Eliminates Various Risks in Stone &

Tile Cutting

Pandemic Effect on the Construction Industry

EXHIBIT 11: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Novel Applications in the Healthcare Sector Opens Up Avenues

for Future Growth

Semiconductor & Consumer Electronics Manufacturing: A Niche

Application Area

Impact of COVID-19 on Electrical Equipment & Consumer

Electronics Industry

EXHIBIT 12: Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents

Opportunity for Waterjet Cutting Machines Market: Consumer

Electronics Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020,

2022 and 2024

Non-metal Waterjet Cutting Offer Huge Untapped Potential

Waterjet Technology for Stone and Tile Cutting for Custom Homes

Niche Application Areas for Waterjet Cutting Machines

Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Augurs

Well for the Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

