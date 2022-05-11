Global Waterjet Cutting Machines Market to Reach US$1.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Waterjet Cutting Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069926/?utm_source=GNW
- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Waterjet Cutting Machines Market to Reach US$1.4 Billion by the Year 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Waterjet Cutting Machines estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$666 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33% share of the global Waterjet Cutting Machines market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 40.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Waterjet Cutting Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$417.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 40.42% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$172.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$172.7 Million by the year 2027.
- Services Segment Corners a 19.6% Share in 2020
- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$169.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$246.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$156.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured) Bystronic Laser AGDardi International Corp.Flow International Corp.Jet Edge, Inc.Omax Corp.Resato International BVShape Technologies Group, Inc.WARDJet Inc.Water Jet Sweden ABWaterjet Corporation s.r.l.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
Pandemic Impact on Waterjet Cutting Machines
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 2: Waterjet Cutting Machines - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
72 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
After Sales Customer Service, Training & Support: Important for
Success in the Marketplace
Cost of the Machinery: A Key Competitive Variable
EXHIBIT 3: Waterjet Cutting Cost per Year: Percentage Breakdown
of Cost of Abrasive, Cost of Water, Wear Parts Cost, and Cost
of Power
EXHIBIT 4: Global Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machines:
Percentage Breakdown of Variable Costs per Hour by Cost
Component - Abrasive Sand/Disposal, Spare & Wear Parts,
Compressed Air, Electricity, Maintenance/Service, and Water/
Wastewater
Customization Gains Momentum
Traditional End-use Markets: The Price-Sensitive Category
Widespread Awareness among End-Users: The Need of the Hour
Replacement Demand Presents Sizeable Market Opportunity
Jet Edge?s Ultra High-Pressure Waterjet Cutting Technology
A Prelude
Waterjet Cutting Machines Superiority over Other Cutting
Technologies
A Comparative Analysis of Cutting Technologies
Distribution Structure
Aftermarket: An Insurance against Difficult Times
State of the Manufacturing Industry: Vital for Market Growth
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Key Growth Drivers
High Potential Asia-Pacific Market
An Introduction to Waterjet Cutting Machines
Types of Waterjet Cutting Methods
EXHIBIT 5: Cost Breakdown (in %) for Abrasive Jet Erosion by
Parameter
The Pump
Categories of Waterjet Cutting Machines on the Basis of Size
Advantages and Disadvantages of Waterjet Cutting
Areas of Application
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Waterjet Technology: A Growth Trajectory Marked by Adoption and
Evolution
Waterjet Cutting Machines: An Industry Evolved through Innovations
Waterjet Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth
3D Waterjet Cutting
Micro Waterjet Cutting
Robotic Waterjets
Highly Efficient Software Essential for Next Generation
Waterjet Cutting Machines
Integrated CAD/CAM Software Address Productivity Challenges
Smaller-Sized Waterjet Cutting Machines Gains Popularity
MCSD-based Orifices Gaining Acceptance
Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machines
Advances in Abrasive Waterjet Technology
Abrasive Waterjets for Thicker Materials Cutting
Applications of Modern Waterjets
Importance of Speed and Reliability
Automation and Modern Skill Requirements
Connected Systems and User-Friendliness- Key Focus Areas of
Producers
Aerospace Application: A Strong Growth Driver for High-End
Waterjet Cutting Machines
EXHIBIT 6: Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by
Region (in Units)
EXHIBIT 7: Massive Negative Impact on Air Travel Leading to
Weak Momentum in Aerospace Component Manufacturing: Global
Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Implementation of Specialized Aerospace Materials Triggers
Innovation in Waterjet Cutting Machines
Rising Popularity of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Polymers Bodes Well
Anticipated Commercial Aircraft Orders Augurs Well
Pressing Need for Precision Engineering Brightens Prospects for
Waterjet Cutting Machines
Anticipated Growth in Automobile Production to Spur Market Demand
Pandemic Effect on the Automotive Industry
EXHIBIT 8: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 9: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile
Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and
2022
Recovery in Construction Activity Offers Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 10: Percentage Share of Construction Spending by Region -
2021
Waterjet Cutting Machines Eliminates Various Risks in Stone &
Tile Cutting
Pandemic Effect on the Construction Industry
EXHIBIT 11: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Novel Applications in the Healthcare Sector Opens Up Avenues
for Future Growth
Semiconductor & Consumer Electronics Manufacturing: A Niche
Application Area
Impact of COVID-19 on Electrical Equipment & Consumer
Electronics Industry
EXHIBIT 12: Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents
Opportunity for Waterjet Cutting Machines Market: Consumer
Electronics Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020,
2022 and 2024
Non-metal Waterjet Cutting Offer Huge Untapped Potential
Waterjet Technology for Stone and Tile Cutting for Custom Homes
Niche Application Areas for Waterjet Cutting Machines
Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Augurs
Well for the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting
Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for 3D by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for 3D by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Robotics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Robotics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Micro by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Micro by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Fabrication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Metal Fabrication by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Metal Fabrication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 11-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 11-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 11-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by Offering - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 11-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting Machines
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by Machine Type - 3D, Robotics and
Micro - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines by
Machine Type - 3D, Robotics and Micro Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 11-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting Machines
by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 3D,
Robotics and Micro for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by End-Use - Automotive, Metal
Fabrication, Electronics, Mining, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines by
End-Use - Automotive, Metal Fabrication, Electronics, Mining,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: USA 11-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting Machines
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Metal Fabrication, Electronics, Mining, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by Offering - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines
by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting
Machines by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by Machine Type - 3D, Robotics and
Micro - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines
by Machine Type - 3D, Robotics and Micro Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting
Machines by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 3D, Robotics and Micro for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by End-Use - Automotive, Metal
Fabrication, Electronics, Mining, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines
by End-Use - Automotive, Metal Fabrication, Electronics,
Mining, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting
Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Metal Fabrication, Electronics, Mining, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by Offering - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines
by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting
Machines by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by Machine Type - 3D, Robotics and
Micro - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines
by Machine Type - 3D, Robotics and Micro Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting
Machines by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 3D, Robotics and Micro for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by End-Use - Automotive, Metal
Fabrication, Electronics, Mining, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines
by End-Use - Automotive, Metal Fabrication, Electronics,
Mining, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting
Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Metal Fabrication, Electronics, Mining, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by Offering - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines
by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 11-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting
Machines by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by Machine Type - 3D, Robotics and
Micro - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines
by Machine Type - 3D, Robotics and Micro Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 11-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting
Machines by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 3D, Robotics and Micro for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by End-Use - Automotive, Metal
Fabrication, Electronics, Mining, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines
by End-Use - Automotive, Metal Fabrication, Electronics,
Mining, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 11-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting
Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Metal Fabrication, Electronics, Mining, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting
Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by Offering - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines
by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting
Machines by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by Machine Type - 3D, Robotics and
Micro - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines
by Machine Type - 3D, Robotics and Micro Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting
Machines by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 3D, Robotics and Micro for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by End-Use - Automotive, Metal
Fabrication, Electronics, Mining, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines
by End-Use - Automotive, Metal Fabrication, Electronics,
Mining, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting
Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Metal Fabrication, Electronics, Mining, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by Offering - Hardware, Software and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines
by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 11-Year Perspective for Waterjet Cutting
Machines by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waterjet Cutting Machines by Machine Type - 3D, Robotics and
Micro - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Waterjet Cutting Machines
