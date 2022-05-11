Global Oil and Gas Data Management Market Report to 2030 - by Type, Deployment Model, and Application

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Data Management Market by Type, Deployment Model, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oil and gas data management market was valued at $15.80 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $92.36 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.



Data management is a process of acquiring, validating, storing, protecting, and processing aggrandized volume of various types of data, including structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data, to ensure reliability, accessibility, and timeliness of data for its end users. Oil and gas companies use data management solutions and services to gain deep insights and make business decisions. Furthermore, different components of data management, such as hardware, solutions, and services, make validation, process ability, and operations of essential businesses operations simpler and less time-intensive.



The global oil and gas data management market is impacted by factors such as operational efficiency and performance improvement, increase in popularity of real-time analysis and predictive analytics solutions, and increased awareness among end users. However, lack of skilled workforce, increase in the number of cyber-attacks and data breaches incidents, and high initial investment are anticipated to hamper the market growth.



The oil and gas data management market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment model and application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into data analysis, IT infrastructure, and services. Among the type of oil and gas data management systems, the IT infrastructure segment contributed the maximum market share in 2021, owing to the deployment of advanced networking and computing systems by end users especially in the emerging markets. According to the deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. By application, the market is segregated into upstream, midstream, and downstream.



The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among regions, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period, owing to prominent digital transformation in oil and gas companies operating in the region.



Prominent market players have adopted product launch, partnership, geographical expansion, and acquisition as their key strategies to facilitate business growth and expansion across the globe. The key players profiled in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Wipro Limited.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the oil and gas data management market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

The quantitative analysis of the oil and gas data management market for the period 2020-2030 is provided to determine the market potential

