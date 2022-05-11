New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surfing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915702/?utm_source=GNW
Global Surfing Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2027
- Surfing is a surface water sport wherein the participant moves along the face of a breaking ocean wave, also known as the ‘surf’, with the use of ‘board’ as primary equipment. The primary factor driving growth is the push by surfing equipment makers, marketers and associations to make surfing much more approachable than it was in past years, as seen through the roll out of public surfing facilities and artificial reefs. Increased accessibility and affordability has drawn significant number of surfing participants and attracted wider demographic clusters in the recent years. The sport of surfing has also emerged a fashion and lifestyle trend. The growing focus on wellness and fitness is also leading to increased interest in surfing, as spas and wellness centers promote the sport as a fitness ritual. Surf tourism has contributed significantly to the demand for surfing equipment and apparel over the years. Surfing vacations hold tremendous potential and are likely to be a vital component of the global travel industry in the post COVID-19 period. The inclusion of surfing as a sporting event in the Olympics also has the potential to spur interest in the activity.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surfing estimated at US$4.0 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a size of US$4.8 Billion by 2027, displaying at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period. Surfing Boards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR to reach a market size of approximately US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surfing Apparel & Accessories segment is projected to spiral at 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Increased inclination of millennials towards recreational and adventure sports has been a major factor fueling demand for surfboards in the recent years. The new design elements in surfboards, in terms of shape, operations, utility and material are driven by such changing preferences of surfers. Interest in water sports among women also increased, which is another reason behind increased sales of surfboards. Surfing apparel and equipment market benefits from the rising popularity of surfing as a health and fitness activity due to its ability to offer whole-body benefits.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at US$1.7 Billion in 2022, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $900 Million by 2027
- Surfing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$900 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. The US represents the largest market for surfing equipment owing to the long coastlines. There are now several surf parks established in the US using artificial wave technologies, which is also boosting market growth for surfing equipment in the region. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is set to be driven by strong demand in countries like New Zealand and Australia. Inclination towards adventure water sports is also growing among youngsters in several other Asian nations including Vietnam, Maldives and Thailand.
- Select Competitors (Total 173 Featured) AGIT Global North America, Inc. AJW Surfboard Boardriders, Inc. Body Glove BruSurf CANNIBAL SURFBOARDS Channel Islands Surfboards Firewire Surfboards, LLC Global Surf Industries Globe International Limited Gul Watersports Ltd Harbour Surfboards Hydenshapes Infinity Surfboards Inc JS Industries Keeper Sports Products, LLC Mt Woodgee Surfboards Naish International NSP International O’Neill Rip Curl International Pty Ltd. Rusty Surfboards Tahe Outdoors Ltd Volcom, LLC
EXHIBIT 4: Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers
(in Thousands) for Select Countries
Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers
EXHIBIT 5: World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2021
EXHIBIT 6: World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2021
Surfboard Market: Rise in Leisure and Professional Surfing to
Drive Long-term Growth
High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity
Technologies Touching & Transforming Diverse Aspects of Surfing
Industry
Surfboard Innovations to Spur Growth Opportunities
Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option
Electric Fin Surfboards
Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards
Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved
Performance, Convenience & Fun
Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering
of Surfboard
Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction
for Market
Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs
Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market
Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding
Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making
Smart Surfboard Fin for Monitoring Ocean Warming
Other Innovations in Surfing Equipment
Surfing Apparel: Focus on Surf Wear Combining Functionality &
Fashion
Fashion Influences in Men?s Surf Wear
Wetsuits: Recreational & Professional Surfing to Drive Gains
Performance Surf Wear: Poised for Growth
Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term
Growth Prospects
Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide
Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses:
Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment & Apparel
Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to
Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear
Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation
Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports
Fan Development of Surf Parks
Surf Tourism Dynamics to Influence Demand for Surf Apparel and
Surf Gear
How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 7: Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 8: Countries with Maximum Vulnerability to COVID-19
Impact on Tourism Industry: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of
GDP by Country for 2019 Country % of GDP
Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for
Surf Tourism
Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth
Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing
Market
Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry
Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques
Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to
Standard Surfboards
Entertainment Industry Promotes Surfing Culture, Driving Market
Growth
Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies
Sales Continue to Gain Traction through Online Channels
Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
US Surf Shops Struggle Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
Younger Demography Exhibits Increased Interest in Surfing
EXHIBIT 9: Number of Participants in Surfing Activity in the US
(2006-2019) (in ?000s)
EXHIBIT 10: Surfing Participation in the US: Percentage
Breakdown by Casual Surfers and Core Surfers for 2019
EXHIBIT 11: US Surfing Frequency: Percentage Breakdown of
Surfer Population by Frequency of Surfing
Surf Parks and Wave Pools Drive Opportunities for Surfing
Equipment & Products
EUROPE
Surfing Market in Europe: An Overview
EXHIBIT 12: Surfing Population in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Surfers by Gender for 2019
EXHIBIT 13: European Surfboard Market Breakdown by Custom
Surfboards and Industrial/Molded Surfboards for 2019
Market Overview
AUSTRALIA
Market Overview
COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Some Growth Opportunities for
Surfing Market
Cheap Foreign Imports Impact Local Surfboard Manufacturing
Surf Apparel Market: Overview
India: A Long Coastline and Emerging Surf Tourism: Potential
for Growth
Brazil: Popularity of Surfing Bodes Well for Market Growth
Africa - The Next Surfing Mecca?
