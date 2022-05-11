Global Surfing Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surfing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915702/?utm_source=GNW

- Surfing is a surface water sport wherein the participant moves along the face of a breaking ocean wave, also known as the ‘surf’, with the use of ‘board’ as primary equipment. The primary factor driving growth is the push by surfing equipment makers, marketers and associations to make surfing much more approachable than it was in past years, as seen through the roll out of public surfing facilities and artificial reefs. Increased accessibility and affordability has drawn significant number of surfing participants and attracted wider demographic clusters in the recent years. The sport of surfing has also emerged a fashion and lifestyle trend. The growing focus on wellness and fitness is also leading to increased interest in surfing, as spas and wellness centers promote the sport as a fitness ritual. Surf tourism has contributed significantly to the demand for surfing equipment and apparel over the years. Surfing vacations hold tremendous potential and are likely to be a vital component of the global travel industry in the post COVID-19 period. The inclusion of surfing as a sporting event in the Olympics also has the potential to spur interest in the activity.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surfing estimated at US$4.0 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a size of US$4.8 Billion by 2027, displaying at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period. Surfing Boards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR to reach a market size of approximately US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surfing Apparel & Accessories segment is projected to spiral at 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Increased inclination of millennials towards recreational and adventure sports has been a major factor fueling demand for surfboards in the recent years. The new design elements in surfboards, in terms of shape, operations, utility and material are driven by such changing preferences of surfers. Interest in water sports among women also increased, which is another reason behind increased sales of surfboards. Surfing apparel and equipment market benefits from the rising popularity of surfing as a health and fitness activity due to its ability to offer whole-body benefits.



- The U.S. Market is Estimated at US$1.7 Billion in 2022, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $900 Million by 2027



- Surfing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$900 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. The US represents the largest market for surfing equipment owing to the long coastlines. There are now several surf parks established in the US using artificial wave technologies, which is also boosting market growth for surfing equipment in the region. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is set to be driven by strong demand in countries like New Zealand and Australia. Inclination towards adventure water sports is also growing among youngsters in several other Asian nations including Vietnam, Maldives and Thailand.



- Select Competitors (Total 173 Featured) AGIT Global North America, Inc. AJW Surfboard Boardriders, Inc. Body Glove BruSurf CANNIBAL SURFBOARDS Channel Islands Surfboards Firewire Surfboards, LLC Global Surf Industries Globe International Limited Gul Watersports Ltd Harbour Surfboards Hydenshapes Infinity Surfboards Inc JS Industries Keeper Sports Products, LLC Mt Woodgee Surfboards Naish International NSP International O’Neill Rip Curl International Pty Ltd. Rusty Surfboards Tahe Outdoors Ltd Volcom, LLC





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 and Beyond

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2023

Surfing Rage Post Lifting of Restrictions Leave Surfing Board

Makers Extremely Busy

EXHIBIT 2: YoY% Sales Growth in Surf Hardgoods in the US: Feb

2020, April 2020, June 2020

More Free Time Leads to More Surfing

Competition

Select Popular Surf boards Worldwide

Vendors in Surfing Equipment Market Focus on Aggressive

Strategies to Stay Competitive

Top Brands Enjoying Strong Positions in Surfing Space

EXHIBIT 3: Surfing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Surfing: A Popular Sporting & Leisure Activity

Surfing Techniques

Types of Surfing

Surfing Equipment, Apparel & Accessories

Surfing Boards & Online Channel: Buoyant Segments of Surfing

Equipment Market

Other Surfing Equipment

Surf Apparel

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Surfboards: The Leading Segment

US Leads the Global Surfing Market

Online Segment to Register Faster Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear and Surf Wear

EXHIBIT 4: Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers

(in Thousands) for Select Countries

Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers

EXHIBIT 5: World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2021

EXHIBIT 6: World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2021

Surfboard Market: Rise in Leisure and Professional Surfing to

Drive Long-term Growth

High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity

Technologies Touching & Transforming Diverse Aspects of Surfing

Industry

Surfboard Innovations to Spur Growth Opportunities

Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option

Electric Fin Surfboards

Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards

Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved

Performance, Convenience & Fun

Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering

of Surfboard

Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction

for Market

Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs

Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market

Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding

Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making

Smart Surfboard Fin for Monitoring Ocean Warming

Other Innovations in Surfing Equipment

Surfing Apparel: Focus on Surf Wear Combining Functionality &

Fashion

Fashion Influences in Men?s Surf Wear

Wetsuits: Recreational & Professional Surfing to Drive Gains

Performance Surf Wear: Poised for Growth

Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term

Growth Prospects

Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide

Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses:

Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment & Apparel

Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to

Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear

Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation

Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports

Fan Development of Surf Parks

Surf Tourism Dynamics to Influence Demand for Surf Apparel and

Surf Gear

How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 7: Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 8: Countries with Maximum Vulnerability to COVID-19

Impact on Tourism Industry: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of

GDP by Country for 2019 Country % of GDP

Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for

Surf Tourism

Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth

Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing

Market

Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry

Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques

Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to

Standard Surfboards

Entertainment Industry Promotes Surfing Culture, Driving Market

Growth

Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies

Sales Continue to Gain Traction through Online Channels

Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market



