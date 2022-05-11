Global Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market Global Forecast to 2027 - Featuring Columbus Mckinnon, Moog, Cobham and Kadant Among Others

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Single passage rotary joints, Multi passage rotary joints), Media, Industry, RF rotary joints market, Type, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rotary and RF rotary joints market is expected to grow from USD 698 million in 2022 to USD 846 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.9%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as the heavy investment in automating factories in North America, and Europe regions.



The Multi passage rotary joints is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR of the rotary and RF rotary joints market during the forecast period



A double-passage rotary joint is the most common type of muti-passage rotary joint. A double-passage rotary joint is a fluid system component with two channels, suction and discharge. It receives a moderate-pressure input flow on its suction side, which passes through one or more labyrinth seals before entering the inner channel of the joint, where it mixes with recirculated fluid from within the outer casing to form both internal and external output flows depending on whether additional valves are connected in series. Columbus McKinnon, Kadant, Moflon Technology, Deublin Company, and Moog are some of the biggest manufacturers of multi-passage rotary joints worldwide.



Water media to hold the largest market share in rotary joints during the forecast period



The water media segment held the biggest share in the rotary joints market in 2021. Water is used as a medium in single-passage and multi-passage rotary joints depending upon the complexity of the application. Water is the most used medium among all the hydraulic rotary joints available in the market. Rotary joints that use water as a medium are moderately priced in the market as they are used for a plethora of applications across key industry verticals. Usually, water as media is used in rotary joints that deal with moderately varying temperature situations. Water can be both used as a lubricant and surface coolant for mechanical systems used in various production units. Owing to its dual application, water as a media is the most popularly used in rotary joints. Water rotary joints can transfer water to protect various mechanical equipment from thermal wear and tear as well damage caused due to friction.



Food & beverages industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period



The food & beverages industry aims to achieve high quality and coherent production at low cost for profitable operations. Thus, process automation and implementation of machines have driven down the cost and significantly increased production in the food and beverages industry. The machines and parts used for food processing are regulatory compliant for sterile and non-corrosive to the food materials. Rotary joints are used for various machines such as food blending and mixing systems, bottle washing and cleaning systems, and rotary filling & capping systems. Rotary joints functions to transfer steam, water, oil, and other media to the rotating machines.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Rotary and Rf Rotary Joints Market

4.2 Rotary Joints Market, by Type

4.3 Rf Rotary Joints Market, by Type

4.4 Rotary Joints Market, by Type and Industry

4.5 Rf Rotary Joints Market, by Type and Region

4.6 Rotary and Rf Rotary Joints Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Single-Passage and Multi-Passage Rotary Joints in Industrial Automation Sector

5.2.1.1.1 Recent Developments

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Multi-Channel Rotary Joints in Food & Beverages Industry

5.2.1.2.1 Recent Developments

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Mixing of Rotary Joints from Different Manufacturers on Single Piece of Equipment Can Cause Leakage Problems due to Differences in Parameters

5.2.2.1.1 Case Study: Exxon Mobil

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Hybrid Rotary Joints in Satellite Communication Applications

5.2.3.1.1 Recent Development

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Rf Rotary Joints in Civil and Military Radar Systems

5.2.3.2.1 Recent Development

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Uncertainties in Supply and Demand for Rotary Joints in Oil & Gas Industry due to Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Rotary and Rf Rotary Joints Market

5.7 Case Study Analysis

5.7.1 Use Case - Ai-Info and Space X

5.7.2 Use Case - Gazprom

5.7.3 Use Case - Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Fourth Generation Miltary Radar

5.8.2 Satellite Thermal Control Systems

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.9.1 Average Selling Prices of Market Players, by Rotary Joints

5.9.2 Average Selling Prices of Market Players, by Rf Rotary Joints

5.10 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.14 Regulatory Landscape

6 Rotary and Rf Rotary Joints Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Single-Passage Rotary Joint

6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Single-Passage Rotary Joints in Semiconductor Industry

6.3 Use Case: The Coca-Cola Company

6.4 Use Case: Gazprom Neft

6.5 Multi-Passage Rotary Joint

6.5.1 Rising Demand for Multi-Passage Rotary Joints in Industrial Automation

6.6 Use Case: Kadant Johnson

6.7 Use Case: Manufacturing & Machine Tool Industry

6.8 Recent Developments:

7 Rotary Joints Market, by Media

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Air

7.3 Gas

7.4 Oil

7.5 Water

7.6 Steam

7.7 Coolant

8 Rotary Joints Market, by Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerospace

8.2.1 Trends & Developments

8.3 Food & Beverages

8.3.1 Trends & Developments

8.4 Industrial Automation

8.4.1 Trends & Developments

8.5 Oil & Gas

8.5.1 Trends & Developments

8.6 Semiconductors

8.7 Energy

8.8 Medical

8.9 Others

9 Rf Rotary Joints Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Coaxial Rotary Joints

9.3 Use Case: Singapore

9.4 Waveguide Rotary Joints

9.5 Use Case: Indian Space Research Organization (Isro)

9.6 Hybrid Rotary Joints: -

10 Rf Rotary Joints Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial

10.2.1 Increasing Demand for Rf Rotary Joints in Civilian Radar Applications to Fuel Demand During Forecast Period

10.3 Use Case: Roscosmos

10.4 Military

10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Rf Rotary Joints in Aerospace Radar Systems to Boost Demand During Forecast Period

10.5 Use Case: Space X

11 Rotary and Rf Rotary Joints Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

12.2 Overview

12.3 Top 3 Company Analysis

12.4 Market Share Analysis (2021)

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Pervasive

12.5.3 Emerging Leader

12.5.4 Participant

12.6 Small and Medium Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.6.1 Progressive Company

12.6.2 Responsive Company

12.6.3 Dynamic Company

12.6.4 Starting Block

12.7 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Dynamic Sealing Technologies, Inc.

13.1.2 Hoerbiger Group (Deublin Company)

13.1.3 Columbus Mckinnon Corporation

13.1.4 Moog

13.1.5 Cobham

13.1.6 Kadant

13.1.7 Spinner GmbH

13.1.8 Apitech

13.1.9 Pasternack

13.1.10 Macartney Underwater Technology Group

13.2 Other Ecosystem Players

13.2.1 Christian Maier GmbH & Co. Kg Machine Factory

13.2.2 Syylatech

13.2.3 Moflon Technology

13.2.4 Rotary Systems

13.2.5 Rototech

13.2.6 Bgb Innovation

13.2.7 Haag + Zeissler Maschinenelemente GmbH

13.2.8 A-Info

13.2.9 Ott-Jakob Spanntechnik GmbH

13.2.10 Tengxuan Technology

13.2.11 Nuraseal

13.2.12 Rix North America

13.2.13 Diamond Antenna and Microwave Corporation

13.2.14 Penlink Ab

13.2.15 Vector Telecom Pty Ltd

13.2.16 Apollo Microwaves

13.2.17 Mega Industries

13.2.18 Microtech, Inc.

13.2.19 Millimeter Wave Products Inc.

13.2.20 Space Machine & Engineering

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c12c8p

Attachment