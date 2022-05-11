Global Oil Filter Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Filter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oil filter market reached a value of US$ 3.2 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 4.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Oil filter is a device designed for eliminating impurities and foreign particles from automobile oils. It removes dirt and sludge, which further helps in keeping the oil safe and unadulterated, protecting the engine from premature wearing, enabling it to function efficiently, reducing emissions and decreasing the overall consumption of fuel. Its utilization assists in preventing contaminants from damaging the engine as oil left unfiltered can become saturated. Besides this, it is easy to replace and leaves no residue and helps in cooling the oil and monitoring the pressure.



Oil Filter Market Trends

The increasing sales of oil filters are predominantly dependent on the growing environmental concerns among individuals as well as governing agencies of several countries due to considerable emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs). In line with this, the rising need for vehicle safety and enhancing the overall performance of the engine is strengthening the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the burgeoning automotive industry, in confluence with the increasing production of commercial vehicles on account of the surging construction activities, is catalyzing the demand for oil filters around the world. Moreover, leading manufacturers are significantly funding research and development activities (R&D) to introduce clean fuel levels in oil filters. Besides this, vehicle owners worldwide are focusing on preventive maintenance to increase the productivity and longevity of vehicles. This, in turn, is impelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing average age of vehicles in operation due to continual improvement in the quality of vehicles and associated functionalities is envisaged to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global oil filter market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on End-use and fuel type.



Breakup by End-use:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Others

Passenger cars currently hold the largest market share on account of rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and consequently altering lifestyles.



Breakup by Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

At present, gasoline accounts for the majority of the total market share.



Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, CLARCOR Inc., DENSO Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, and MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Oil Filter Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.5 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by End-Use

6.1 Passenger Cars

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Commercial Vehicles

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Two-Wheelers

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Fuel Type

7.1 Gasoline

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Diesel

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Imports and Exports

9.1 Imports by Major Countries

9.2 Exports by Major Countries



10 Oil Filter Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Ahlstrom

11.3.2 CLARCOR Inc.

11.3.3 DENSO

11.3.4 MAHLE

11.3.5 MANN+HUMMEL

