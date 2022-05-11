Gasification Market Size [2022-2028] Worth USD 663.72 Billion | Industry Trends, Growth, Share, And Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gasification market size is expected to reach USD 663.72 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 434.49 billion in 2020. The growing power consumption in the world will have a tremendous impact on the gasification market growth during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Gasification Market, 2021-2028.”

Gasification is a thermochemical process that converts fossil fuel- based carbon materials into raw materials. The rising demand for renewable energy is expected to boost the product’s adoption. Furthermore, rising development, rapid urbanization, and increasing dependence upon electricity is expected to bolster the growth of the market in the upcoming years.





Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Clean Energy Demand to Bolster Growth

The development of environmental protection rules around the world encourages the power generation industry to use cleaner, more environmentally friendly energy resources. Globally, major economies are focusing on expanding renewable energy capacities in order to minimize their reliance on conventional power generation, which requires fossil fuels. As a result, investment in anaerobic digestion plants is steadily expanding. Such plants can assist the world in both waste management and producing the energy and products required to power economic growth.

In addition, the technique represents substantial advancements over incineration. It avoids combustion by converting carbon-based materials directly into a synthetic gas, or syngas, in a closed reactor with little or no oxygen or air. As a result, rising demand for renewable energy is likely to propel the global gasification market growth.

Market Segments:

Based on feedstock, the market is segmented into coal, petroleum, natural gas, and biomass/waste.

Based on the application, the market is divided into chemical, liquid fuel, power, and gaseous fuel. The chemical segment is projected to lead the global market in 2020.

Geographically, the global market has been analyzed across five key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.





Regional Market Insights:

Increasing Coal Production to Foster Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the gasification market share during the forecast period. The region stood at USD 177.91 billion. The market growth may be ascribed to various factors, including rising energy consumption, considerable coal reserves, and increased demand for clean energy technology. China, India, and Japan are the other key revenue contributors to the Asia Pacific industry.

Furthermore, according to the BP Statistical Review 2019, Asia Pacific coal production in 2019 was 2,853.1 million tonnes of oil equivalent. In 2018, the region accounted for almost 73 percent of world coal production.





Competitive Landscape:

Expansion Strategies of Major Companies to Consolidate Industry

The global market is extremely fragmented, with several large-scale competitors present. This group consists of 5-6 significant enterprises with a broader geographic footprint. Different market players throughout the world are increasingly investing in organic and inorganic developments to strengthen their worldwide market position. Furthermore, the corporations are increasing their manufacturing capacity by establishing new plants or expanding current ones. For example, on April 19, 2021, EQTEC announced the acquisition and re-commissioning of an Italian waste-to-energy plant. The acquisition allows for the construction of plants based on EQTEC's proprietary, patented technology.

Key Industry Development:

2020: Andritz announced its plan for a biomass thermochemical plant and new handling line from Klabin for their Ortigueira mill in Brazil. The order includes supply of 51MW termochemcial plant, a belt dryer, a burner, biomass handling equipment with auxiliaries. The replacement of the unit with the Andritz gasification plant will help significantly reduce the carbon footprint produced by the mill.





Gasification Key Companies analyzed:

Air Liquide (France)

Shell (Netherlands)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

ANDRITZ (Austria)

Thyssenkrupp ag (Germany)

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)

Dakota Gasification Company (U.S.)

EQTEC plc (Ireland)

GE (U.S.)

Air Products (U.S.)

Sedin Engineering Company Limited (China)

