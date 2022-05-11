Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market to Reach US$123.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01921270/?utm_source=GNW
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market to Reach US$123.8 Billion by the Year 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software estimated at US$55.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$123.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the period 2020-2027.SMEs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.8% CAGR to reach US$58 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Large Enterprises segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 62.5% share of the global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 49.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 49.63% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.3 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 428 Featured) Acoustic, L.P. Adobe Systems Incorporated Concentrix Corporation Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. HubSpot, Inc. Infor Global Solutions, Inc. Microsoft Corporation NICE Ltd. Oracle Corporation Pegasystems Inc. Salesforce.com, Inc. SAP SE SAS Institute Inc. SugarCRM Inc. The Sage Group Plc Verint Systems, Inc. Zendesk, Inc. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01921270/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic-Led Changes in Business Operations Necessitate
Optimization of CRM Solutions
CRM Helps Businesses Manage the COVID-19 Crisis
CRM Remains an Important Tool for Businesses During the COVID-
19 Pandemic
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 2: Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software -
Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
EXHIBIT 3: CRM Marketing Software Market Breakdown of Revenues
by Leading Vendors for 2022 (E)
EXHIBIT 4: CRM Sales Software Market Breakdown of Revenues by
Leading Vendors for 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
74 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Evolution of CRM
Types of CRM
Deployment Options in CRM
On-Premise CRM
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) CRM
Benefits of CRM Strategy
Disadvantages of CRM Implementations
CRM Application in Select End-Use Sectors
CRM Ecosystem
CRM Emerges as an Effective Approach to Create and Maintain
Strong Customer Relations
CRM Software: The Key Enabler of Efficient CRM Strategy
Customer-Centric Operations Drives Increased Spending on CRM
Software
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Poised for Strong
Future Growth
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Traditional CRM Software Gives Way to New Age Software Solutions
CRM Trends Set to Drive Innovations in the CRM Software Market
Smarter CRM Based on AI
CRM with Conversational UI and Voice Recognition
Advancements in Process Automation
Data Integration
Integration of IoT Devices Benefitting the CRM
Blockchain: Potential to Enhance Transparency & Security
Hyper Individualization
Ongoing Expansion of the CRM Platform Market
Social CRM Continues to Witness Growth
Enhanced Mobility for CRM Software
CRM to Gain a Thorough Understanding of Customer Behavior
Connecting Every Business Aspect to CRM
Every Team Relying on CRM Tools
Growing Role of CRM in Customer Experience
Emergence of Channel-less CRM
Self-Service CRM is Expected to Become a Norm
CRM for Freelancers and Solo Entrepreneurs
Sophisticated CRM can Prevent Tech Stack Fatigue
CRM Automates Business Workflows
Usability
AI and Machine Learning Poised to Transform CRM Software
Marketspace
EXHIBIT 5: AI Adoption Presents Opportunities to Reduce Costs:
Cost Savings through AI Adoption in CRM in the US for 2017,
2019 and 2021
AI Integration with CRM Presents Opportunities
IoT & Blockchain, the Two Key Game Changer Technologies for CRM
Growing Role of Big Data in CRM
Social CRM: The Next Sought After Functionality in CRM Software
Market
EXHIBIT 6: Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active
Users Compared to Total Population for 2022E
EXHIBIT 7: Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation
Mobile CRM Continues to Gain Momentum
Rising Adoption of Mobile Devices and Developments in Mobile
Internet Fuels Take Mobile CRM Software Market
EXHIBIT 8: Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and
Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 9: Adoption Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total
Population: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 10: Global Number of Mobile Subscribers (In Billion)
for Years 2018 Through 2023
Customer Service and Support Continues to Lead the Global CRM
Software Market
Rising Importance of CRM in Enhancing Customer Experience
EXHIBIT 11: Customer Reaction to Poor Customer Experience: %
Breakdown of Customers by Type of Reaction to Negative
Experience
Marketing: The High Growth Application Market for CRM Software
EXHIBIT 12: Email Marketing Emerges as a Preferred Marketing
Tool: % of Companies Looking to Increase Spending on Marketing
Programs
Cloud Technology Optimally Positioned to Deliver CRM Software
On-Demand
Cloud-based SaaS CRM: Playing a Vital Part in Enabling Low-Cost
CRM Strategy
CRM Technology Advancements Present Tremendous Potential to
Improve Business Operations
Sales Force Automation Software: The Traditional Revenue
Contributor
Rising Prominence of CRM Software for E-Commerce Businesses
EXHIBIT 13: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025
EXHIBIT 14: Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce
Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Top CRM Software for E-Commerce Sector: 2018
CRM Software Gains Prominence in Life Sciences Sector
Pharmaceutical CRM: Increasing Number of Pharma Companies Drive
Growth
Healthcare CRM Market Poised for Growth
SMEs: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster for SaaS CRM
CRM Outsourcing Essential for Large-Scale Client Management Needs
CRM Analytics Help Organizations Make Faster Decisions
Banking & Financial Services Enterprises Prioritize CRM Adoption
Insurance Agencies Seek CRM Capability for Effective Collaboration
Retail Sector Drives Significant Gains in the CRM Market
Key Issues & Challenges Confronting CRM Software Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large
Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sales by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Sales by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Sales by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Marketing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Marketing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Customer Service by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Customer Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Social Networking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Social Networking by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Social Networking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supply Chain by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Supply Chain by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Supply Chain by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Distribution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Distribution by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Distribution by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in United
States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Mobile CRM Continues to Make Healthy Gains
US Real Estate Enterprises Prefer CRM
CRM Software Comes Handy to Treatment Centers
Market Analytics
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Organization
Size - SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for SMEs and Large Enterprises for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Application -
Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social
Networking, Supply Chain, Distribution and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Application - Sales, Marketing,
Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking, Supply
Chain, Distribution and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer
Service, Social Networking, Supply Chain, Distribution and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Organization
Size - SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for SMEs and Large Enterprises for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Application -
Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social
Networking, Supply Chain, Distribution and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Application - Sales, Marketing,
Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking, Supply
Chain, Distribution and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer
Service, Social Networking, Supply Chain, Distribution and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Organization
Size - SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for SMEs and Large Enterprises for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Application -
Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social
Networking, Supply Chain, Distribution and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Application - Sales, Marketing,
Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking, Supply
Chain, Distribution and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer
Service, Social Networking, Supply Chain, Distribution and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Organization
Size - SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for SMEs and Large Enterprises for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Application -
Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social
Networking, Supply Chain, Distribution and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Application - Sales, Marketing,
Manufacturing, Customer Service, Social Networking, Supply
Chain, Distribution and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing, Customer
Service, Social Networking, Supply Chain, Distribution and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Organization
Size - SMEs and Large Enterprises - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - SMEs and Large
Enterprises Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Organization Size - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for SMEs and Large Enterprises for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software by Deployment -
Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Customer Relationship
Management (CRM) Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01921270/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market to Reach US$123.8 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01921270/?utm_source=GNW