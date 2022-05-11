MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Results for Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter

VONORE, Tenn., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended April 3, 2022.

Highlights:

  • Delivered the most profitable quarter in the Company’s history; the sixth consecutive record-setting quarter.
  • Net sales for the third quarter increased to $186.7 million, up 26.3% from the prior-year period.
  • Net income was $20.9 million, up 19.2%.
  • Diluted Net Income per share was $1.13, up 21.5%.
  • Diluted Adjusted Net Income per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.21, up 19.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased to $32.1 million, up 16.4%.
  • Share repurchases of $10.1 million during the quarter.

Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, “Once again, our business performed extremely well during the third quarter as we delivered the highest net sales, diluted adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA for any quarter in the Company’s history. This momentous achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and determination of our team in the face of a continued challenging environment. With these results, we achieved a record-setting performance for the sixth consecutive quarter.”

Brightbill continued, “During the quarter we increased production, continued to execute our consumer-centric strategy by prioritizing product availability and quality, and once again, increased market share based on the preliminary rolling twelve-month data through March. In addition to fully funding our growth initiatives, we have now spent more than 40% of the $50 million authorized under our share repurchase program, as we believe our stock represents an incredible value at recent prices.”

Third Quarter Results

For the third quarter of 2022, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of $186.7 million, up $38.9 million from the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher prices and favorable model mix. Higher option sales and increased volumes also contributed to higher net sales.

Gross margin declined 270 basis points to 22.5 percent in the third quarter 2022 from 25.2 percent in third quarter 2021. Lower margins were the result of supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures that drove material and overhead costs higher and were most pronounced at our NauticStar segment. In response to worsening inflationary pressures, mid-cycle price increases were phased in.   With price increases not yet fully realized, inflationary pressures continued to impact margins.

Operating expenses of $14.5 million for the third quarter 2022 were flat compared to the prior-year period. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales have decreased compared to the prior-year period.

Net income was $20.9 million for the third quarter, compared to $17.6 million in the prior-year period. Diluted net income per share was $1.13, compared to $0.93 for the third quarter 2021. Adjusted Net Income increased to $22.4 million for the third quarter, or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to $19.1 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $32.1 million for the third quarter 2022, compared to $27.5 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margins were higher year-over-year for each of our segments, except NauticStar, which was heavily impacted by supply chain disruption, inflationary pressures, and other operational challenges. The dilutive impact on margins from NauticStar more than offset the margin improvements at MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara. As a result, our consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.2 percent for the third quarter, down from 18.6 percent for the prior-year period.

See “Non-GAAP Measures” below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Outlook

Concluded Brightbill, “Looking forward, we are once again raising our net sales guidance for the full year on the strength of our operating performance, continuing strong retail demand, and wholesale visibility. While we believe our team can continue to expertly navigate the challenging environment, we are expecting the supply chain to remain constrained, and inflationary pressures and production inefficiencies to continue to weigh on margins.   We will prioritize delivering consumers their boats heading into the summer season.”

The Company’s outlook is as follows:

  • For full year fiscal 2022, consolidated net sales growth is expected to be up in the 30 percent range. Because of supply chain disruption and inflationary pressures, combined with operational challenges at NauticStar, we expect our Adjusted EBITDA margins to be in the high-16 percent range. We expect Adjusted Earnings per share growth to be up in the 30 percent range year-over-year. Due to project delays driven by supply chain disruptions and labor challenges, we are lowering our capital expenditures estimate to $20 million for the full year.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four brands, MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its four brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoons.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words and phrases as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “continue” and similar expressions, comparable terminology or the negative thereof, and include statements in this press release concerning the resilience of our business model; and our intention to drive value and accelerate growth.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, general economic conditions, demand for our products, changes in consumer preferences, competition within our industry, our reliance on our network of independent dealers, our ability to manage our manufacturing levels and our large fixed cost base, changes to U.S. federal income tax law, the overall impact and interpretation of which remain uncertain, the successful introduction of our new products and geopolitical conflicts. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 2, 2021, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The discussion of these risks is specifically incorporated by reference into this press release.

Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or supplement any forward-looking statements that may become untrue or cause our views to change, whether because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Comparison of results for current and prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables immediately following the condensed consolidated statements of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Results of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended April 3, 2022

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  April 3,  April 4,  April 3,  April 4, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
            
Net sales $186,735  $147,854  $490,210  $370,276 
Cost of sales  144,702   110,627   382,857   277,546 
Gross profit  42,033   37,227   107,353   92,730 
Operating expenses:                
Selling and marketing  3,611   3,693   11,288   9,589 
General and administrative  9,948   9,984   29,881   27,268 
Amortization of other intangible assets  987   987   3,000   2,961 
Goodwill impairment        1,100    
Total operating expenses  14,546   14,664   45,269   39,818 
Operating income  27,487   22,563   62,084   52,912 
Other expense:                
Interest expense  341   755   1,080   2,644 
Income before income tax expense  27,146   21,808   61,004   50,268 
Income tax expense  6,211   4,240   14,281   10,632 
Net income $20,935  $17,568  $46,723  $39,636 
                 
Earnings per share:                
Basic $1.14  $0.93  $2.51  $2.11 
Diluted $1.13  $0.93  $2.49  $2.09 
Weighted average shares used for computation of:                
Basic earnings per share  18,295,949   18,817,975   18,622,878   18,799,875 
Diluted earnings per share  18,487,346   18,989,629   18,796,867   18,928,288 


MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  April 3,  June 30, 
  2022  2021 
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents $13,766  $39,252 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $262 and $115, respectively  20,898   12,080 
Income tax receivable  450   355 
Inventories, net  82,353   53,481 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  8,994   5,059 
Total current assets  126,461   110,227 
Property, plant and equipment, net  64,310   60,495 
Goodwill  28,493   29,593 
Other intangible assets, net  56,899   59,899 
Deferred income taxes  15,133   15,130 
Deferred debt issuance costs, net  431   507 
Other long-term assets  487   609 
Total assets $292,214  $276,460 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable $29,603  $23,861 
Income tax payable  1,487   726 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  55,069   46,836 
Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs  2,872   2,866 
Total current liabilities  89,031   74,289 
Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs  62,123   90,277 
Unrecognized tax positions  5,170   3,830 
Operating lease liabilities  202   276 
Total liabilities  156,526   168,672 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES        
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
Common stock, $.01 par value per share — authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 18,208,788 shares at April 3, 2022 and 18,956,719 shares at June 30, 2021  182   189 
Additional paid-in capital  100,114   118,930 
Retained earnings / (accumulated deficit)  35,392   (11,331)
Total stockholders' equity  135,688   107,788 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $292,214  $276,460 

Supplemental Operating Data

The following table presents certain supplemental operating data for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  April 3,  April 4,       April 3,  April 4,      
  2022  2021  Change 2022  2021  Change
  (Dollars in thousands)
   
   
Unit sales volume:                          
MasterCraft  900   933   (3.5)%  2,569   2,346   9.5 %
Crest  855   731   17.0 %  2,261   1,759   28.5 %
NauticStar  348   426   (18.3)%  949   1,067   (11.1)%
Aviara(a)  29   8   262.5 %  71   32   121.9 %
Consolidated  2,132   2,098   1.6 %  5,850   5,204   12.4 %
Net Sales:                          
MasterCraft $119,956  $97,023   23.6 % $318,744  $246,125   29.5 %
Crest  38,959   30,362   28.3 %  101,457   69,370   46.3 %
NauticStar  17,392   18,045   (3.6)%  45,817   45,336   1.1 %
Aviara(a)  10,428   2,424   330.2 %  24,192   9,445   156.1 %
Consolidated $186,735  $147,854   26.3 % $490,210  $370,276   32.4 %
Net sales per unit:                          
MasterCraft $133  $104   27.9 % $124  $105   18.1 %
Crest  46   42   9.5 %  45   39   15.4 %
NauticStar  50   42   19.0 %  48   42   14.3 %
Aviara(a)  360   303   18.8 %  341   295   15.6 %
Consolidated  88   70   25.7 %  84   71   18.3 %
Gross margin  22.5%  25.2% (270) bps  21.9%  25.0% (310) bps

(a) Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2022, our chief operating decision maker began to manage our business, allocate resources, and evaluate performance based on the changes that have been made in the Company’s management structure in connection with the transition of Aviara production to our Merritt Island facility. As a result, the Company has realigned its reportable segments to MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara.

Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include operational improvement initiative costs, Aviara transition costs and certain non-cash items including goodwill impairment and share-based compensation. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of Net sales.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share as net income adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting an adjustment for income tax expense on net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include operational improvement initiative costs, Aviara transition costs and certain non-cash items including goodwill impairment, other intangible asset amortization, and share-based compensation. 

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share, which we refer to collectively as the Non-GAAP Measures, are not measures of net income or operating income as determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per share, or operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of cash flow. We believe that the inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures is appropriate to provide additional information to investors because securities analysts and investors use the Non-GAAP Measures to assess our operating performance across periods on a consistent basis and to evaluate the relative risk of an investment in our securities. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period that, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than does U.S. GAAP measures alone.  We believe Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share assists our board of directors, management, investors, and other users of the financial statements in comparing our net income on a consistent basis from period to period because it removes certain non-cash items and other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting an adjustment for income tax expense on net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. The Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our tax expense or any cash requirements to pay income taxes;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on our indebtedness; and
  • Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations, but may nonetheless have a material impact on our results of operations.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry.

We do not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a U.S. GAAP basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the U.S. GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include acquisition-related costs, litigation charges or settlements, impairment charges, and certain other unusual adjustments.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and net income margin (expressed as a percentage of net sales) to Adjusted EBITDA margin (expressed as a percentage of net sales) for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
  April 3,  % of Net  April 4,  % of Net  April 3,  % of Net  April 4,  % of Net
  2022  sales  2021  sales  2022  sales  2021  sales
  (Dollars in thousands)  (Dollars in thousands)
Net income $20,935  11.2%  $17,568  11.9%  $46,723  9.5%  $39,636  10.7%
Income tax expense  6,211       4,240       14,281       10,632    
Interest expense  341       755       1,080       2,644    
Depreciation and amortization  3,559       2,948       10,153       8,547    
EBITDA  31,046  16.6%   25,511  17.3%   72,237  14.7%   61,459  16.6%
Share-based compensation  772       902       2,876       2,185    
Operational improvement initiative(a)  232              232           
Goodwill impairment(b)                1,100           
Aviara transition costs(c)         1,125              2,149    
Adjusted EBITDA $32,050  17.2%  $27,538  18.6%  $76,445  15.6%  $65,793  17.8%

(a) Represents third-party consulting fees associated with the operational improvement initiative at our NauticStar segment.

(b) Represents a non-cash charge recorded in the Aviara segment for impairment of goodwill.

(c) Represents costs to transition production of the Aviara brand from Vonore, Tennessee to Merritt Island, Florida. Costs include duplicative overhead costs and costs not indicative of ongoing operations (such as training and facility preparation).

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:

 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 April 3,  April 4,  April 3,  April 4, 
 2022  2021  2022  2021 
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  (Dollars in thousands) 
Net income$20,935  $17,568  $46,723  $39,636 
Income tax expense 6,211   4,240   14,281   10,632 
Amortization of acquisition intangibles 960   960   2,920   2,882 
Share-based compensation 772   902   2,876   2,185 
Operational improvement initiative(a) 232      232    
Goodwill impairment(b)       1,100    
Aviara transition costs(c)    1,125      2,149 
Adjusted Net Income before income taxes 29,110   24,795   68,132   57,484 
Adjusted income tax expense(d) 6,695   5,703   15,670   13,221 
Adjusted Net Income$22,415  $19,092  $52,462  $44,263 
                
Adjusted net income per common share               
Basic$1.23  $1.01  $2.82  $2.35 
Diluted$1.21  $1.01  $2.79  $2.34 
Weighted average shares used for the computation of (e):               
Basic Adjusted net income per share 18,295,949   18,817,975   18,622,878   18,799,875 
Diluted Adjusted net income per share 18,487,346   18,989,629   18,796,867   18,928,288 

(a) Represents third-party consulting fees associated with the operational improvement initiative at our NauticStar segment.

(b) Represents a non-cash charge recorded in the Aviara segment for impairment of goodwill.

(c) Represents costs to transition production of the Aviara brand from Vonore, Tennessee to Merritt Island, Florida. Costs include duplicative overhead costs and costs not indicative of ongoing operations (such as training and facility preparation).

(d) Reflects income tax expense at an income tax rate of 23.0% for each period presented.

(e) Represents the Weighted Average Shares Used for the Computation of Basic and Diluted earnings per share as presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations to calculate Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for all periods presented herein.

The following table presents the reconciliation of net income per diluted share to Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for the periods presented:

 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 April 3,  April 4,  April 3,  April 4, 
 2022  2021  2022  2021 
Net income per diluted share$1.13  $0.93  $2.49  $2.09 
Impact of adjustments:               
Income tax expense 0.34   0.22   0.76   0.57 
Amortization of acquisition intangibles 0.05   0.05   0.16   0.15 
Share-based compensation 0.04   0.05   0.15   0.12 
Operational improvement initiative(a) 0.01      0.01    
Goodwill impairment(b)       0.06    
Aviara transition costs(c)    0.06      0.11 
Adjusted Net Income per diluted share before income taxes 1.57   1.31   3.63   3.04 
Impact of adjusted income tax expense on net income per diluted share before income taxes(d) (0.36)  (0.30)  (0.84)  (0.70)
Adjusted Net Income per diluted share$1.21  $1.01  $2.79  $2.34 

(a) Represents third-party consulting fees associated with the operational improvement initiative at our NauticStar segment.

(b) Represents a non-cash charge recorded in the Aviara segment for impairment of goodwill.

(c) Represents costs to transition production of the Aviara brand from Vonore, Tennessee to Merritt Island, Florida. Costs include duplicative overhead costs and costs not indicative of ongoing operations (such as training and facility preparation).

(d) Reflects income tax expense at an income tax rate of 23.0% for each period presented.

