KemPharm to Present at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

CELEBRATION, Fla., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NasdaqGS: KMPH) (KemPharm, or the Company), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatments for rare central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in three upcoming in-person investor conferences.



Details regarding KemPharm’s presentations are as follows:

Event: RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference (Fireside Chat) Date: May 18, 2022 Time: 2:35 p.m., EDT Location: InterContinental Barclay, New York, NY





Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference Date: May 25, 2022 Time: 3:30 p.m., EDT Location: Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, FL





Event: JMP Securities 2022 Life Sciences Conference Date: June 15, 2022 Time: 12:30 p.m., EDT Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees at each respective conference. Live webcasts of these events will be available under the “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.kempharm.com.

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatments for rare central nervous system (CNS) diseases through its proprietary LAT® (Ligand Activated Therapy) platform technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT® platform technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm’s prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) and other CNS/rare diseases. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AZSTARYS®, a once-daily treatment for ADHD in patients age six years and older containing KemPharm’s prodrug, serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), which is being commercialized by Corium, Inc. in the U.S., and APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, KemPharm’s prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen, which is being commercialized by KVK-Tech, Inc. in the U.S. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

KemPharm Contacts:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Jason Rando/Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

jrando@tiberend.com

dboateng@tiberend.com