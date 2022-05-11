- Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Market to Reach $30.8 Billion by 2026

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01658728/?utm_source=GNW
- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the role and importance of telecommunication industry services. Healthcare entities, government agencies, commercial enterprises, and even the general consumers have become more reliant on telecommunication services for their various needs in the troubled times. In early 2020, COVID-19 crisis resulted in shut down of entire countries and drove an unprecedented surge in demand for bandwidth. Homeworking, educating, communicating, socializing and entertainment all became online pursuits during lockdown. Lockdowns, social distancing, and working from home pushed users to explore new scenarios to maintain business continuity and made Internet connection a basic need. As millions of people went online for entertainment and more, total internet hits surged by 70%. Communications service providers (CSPs) are aggressively expanding their fiber footprint and extending network capacity on fiber as well as wireless networks. Capital expenditures included advancing wireless speeds and coverage, supporting systems reliability and operational efficiency and effectiveness efforts, and the addition of homes and businesses directly to fiber-optic technology. In response to increased demand for network capacity, the wireless industry quickly deployed Wi-Fi hotspots and services in new spectrums. At the same time, many countries have continued with their introductions of the 5G network.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Submarine Optical Fiber Cables estimated at US$22 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period. The market in the Americas is estimated at US$4.5 Billion. Transpacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Intra-Asia and Transatlantic, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 17.8% respectively over the analysis period. Submarine optical fiber cables dominate international voice and data traffic, due largely to the advantages offered in terms of high reliability, security and capacity, cost-effectiveness on major routes. The growing prominence of Cloud and Big Data also necessitates high degree of investments into data centers dispersed across the world. For cloud and big data concepts to be realized, telecom sector requires strong connectivity between these data centers, thus further raising importance of submarine optical fiber cables. Growing demand for high speed Internet due to the increasing internet usage has led to a rapid surge in the demand for higher bandwidth globally. This growing demand for more bandwidth has been one of the major factors driving the growth of submarine fiber cable market. Other factors that add to the market growth include large scale deployment of cables in oil and gas industry, increasing use of smart devices, and growing fiber connectivity in developing regions such as Asia and Africa. The growing number of private project developers has led to an increase in the optical cables` length that are being laid. Growing efforts to improve the bandwidth enables several countries to raise their economic growth by developing submarine systems. The demand for higher bandwidth will pave way for new submarine fiber cable projects. The advanced technological improvements have reduced the manufacturing costs and the installation costs have increased. The costs involved in laying cables can be reduced if the cable laying vessels are embedded with advanced technologies that help in laying the cables correctly without errors. Select Competitors (Total 123 Featured) Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks SAS Ciena Corporation Fujitsu Limited HMN Technologies Co., Ltd. Infinera Corporation Kokusai Cable Ship Co., Ltd. LS Cable & System, Ltd. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation NEC Corporation Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke GmbH NTT World Engineering Marine Corporation Orange Marine S. B. Submarine Systems Co., Ltd. Seaborn Networks LLC SubCom, LLC Xtera, Inc.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Need for Internet Connectivity Amidst the Pandemic Raises
Significance of Submarine Cable Systems
An Introduction to Submarine Optical Fiber Cables
Historical Evolution of Submarine Communication Cables
Basic Structure of Submarine Communication Cable
Ownership Structure in Submarine Cable Industry
Submarine Cable Networks: The Lifeline of Global Communications
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
US-China Battle to Gain Control of Worldwide Internet Grid
Global Submarine Telecom Cable System Capacity: An Overview
EXHIBIT 2: Global Capacity of Submarine Optic Fiber Cable
Systems (in Tbps) by Major Route for 2017-2021
EXHIBIT 3: Global Submarine Optic Fiber Cable System Added
(in Thousand Kilometers) for 2017 and 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Global Addition of Planned Submarine Optic Fiber
Cable System by Region (in %) for the Period 2021-2026
Average Lit Capacity Continues to Grow
EXHIBIT 5: Lit Capacity as % of Total Capacity of Submarine
Optic Fiber Cable System by Route for 2015 and 2020
Multiple Ownership of Submarine Telecom Cable Systems on the Rise
EXHIBIT 6: Ownership of Submarine Telecom Cable Systems:
Percentage Breakdown of Systems Owned by Single Owner and
Multiple Owner for 2011, 2016 and 2021
EXHIBIT 7: Submarine Telecom Cable Systems? Financing Breakdown
by Single Owner System, Multiple Owner System, and
Multilateral Development Banks for 2021
A Glance at Recent Submarine Telecom Cable Systems
Submarine Fiber Optic Cable Between Australia and Antarctica to
Offer Reliable Communication Service
Enhancements to MAREA Creates Record Capacity and Data Rates
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 8: Global Submarine Telecom Cable System Installations
by Major Companies (in %) for 2017-2021
EXHIBIT 9: Leading Suppliers of Submarine Telecom Cable
Systems: Percentage Breakdown by Number of Systems Supplied
for 2017-2021
EXHIBIT 10: Global Submarine Telecom Cable Systems Market
Breakdown of KMs of Cable Produced (in %) for 2017-2021
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Fiber Optics: The Preferred Transmission Mode in Undersea
Applications
Submarine Cabling Emerges to Address Data Transmission Needs
Rise in Digital Services Usage Necessitates Maintenance of
Subsea Optical Fiber Cables
EXHIBIT 11: Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools
to Safeguard Enterprise Data: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (In US$ Billion) for 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 12: Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the
Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030
Internet?s Rising Contribution to Economy Fuels Need for
Submarine Communication Cable Systems
Growing Demand for High Bandwidth Applications Bodes Well for
the Market
EXHIBIT 13: World Internet Adoption Rate (in %) by Geographic
Region: 2021
EXHIBIT 14: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions)
for the Years 2011-2021
EXHIBIT 15: Global Consumer IP Traffic Volume (in Exabytes) for
the Years 2017 and 2020
Submarine Cable Systems to Benefit from the Rise in Internet-
enabled Devices Resultant Need for Bandwidth Capacity
Expansion
EXHIBIT 16: Global Mobile Data Traffic (Million Terabytes/
Month) for the Period 2020-2027
EXHIBIT 17: Breakdown of Mobile Internet Revenues by Category
(in %): 2020
EXHIBIT 18: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by
Network Type
Rising Penetration of Smartphones Drives Growth of Mobile
Network Traffic
EXHIBIT 19: Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population:
2016-2021
EXHIBIT 20: Global Mobile Data Traffic Per Smartphone (in GB
per Month) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
5G to Further Enhance Mobile Internet Traffic
EXHIBIT 21: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
EXHIBIT 22: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by
Technology for 2019 and 2025
Surge in Internet Video Consumption to Trigger Deployment of
Undersea Optical Fiber Cable Systems
EXHIBIT 23: Average Time Spent Per Day (in Minutes) on Digital
Video in the US for 2018-2021
EXHIBIT 24: Rising Popularity of OTT Services Bodes Well for
Market Prospects: Global Number of OTT Video Users (In
Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Content Providers Emerge as Major Drivers of Growth in
Submarine Cable System Development
EXHIBIT 25: Content Providers-driven Submarine Telecom Cable
Systems as % of Total Cable Systems for 2016, 2018, 2020, and
2021-2023
Data Center Providers Fuel Need for Submarine Telecom Cable
Systems
EXHIBIT 26: Surging Workloads of Data Center Workloads to Fuel
Market Prospects: Global Datacenter IP Traffic (In Petabytes
Per Month) for Years 2017 Through 2022
Demand for Data Centers Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New
Normal
EXHIBIT 27: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce for
2019, 2020 and 2021
Subsea Cable Systems Become Attractive for Hyperscalers and
Telecom Operators
Hyperscalers Make Increased Investments into Submarine Cables
Shift towards Cloud-based Services and Applications Enhance
Bandwidth & Capacity, Necessitating Undersea Cable Systems
EXHIBIT 28: Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of
Large, Medium and Small Businesses
EXHIBIT 29: Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$
Billion) for 2019, 2020 and 2021
Rising Deployment of Submarine Optic Fiber Cables in the Oil &
Gas Industry
Infrastructure Revamp Propels Demand for Submarine
Communications Cable System
Unconventional Applications Provide Growth Opportunities
Creating Mesh Networks for Greater Reliability and Faster
Connectivity
Service Providers Focus on Improving Flexibility of Submarine
Cable Networks
Sustainable Submarine Cable Networks Gain Importance
Technology Advancements Promise Faster Undersea Transmissions
SDM: A High Potential Technology for Augmenting Cable Capacity
Caltech Researchers Study Submarine Cables to Sense Oceanic
Earthquakes
Role of AI in Submarine Telecom Cable Systems
Infinera and Seaborn Networks Introduce Novel Submarine Network
Services
Satellite Communications Present Challenges to Submarine Cable
Fiber Optic Systems
Lack of New Submarine Cable System Installations: Repairs &
Upgrades to Provide Growth Opportunities
Submarine Cables At Risk from Snooping and Natural Disasters
Measures to Safeguard Submarine Fiber Optic Cables
Undersea Cables Face Risk from Spy Submarines
Natural Disasters Present Threat to Undersea Cable Systems
Congestion, Political Feuds Push Subsea Cable Companies to Seek
Alternate Routes
United States
Need for Faster Internet Connectivity and Expanding Fiber Optic
Networks Fuel Market Growth
US Government Tightens Control on Undersea Cable Services and
Systems
Latin America
Asia-Pacific: Internet-based Services Spur Investments in
Submarine Communication Systems
Australia
High Cost of Internet Data Transmission over Submarine Cables
Creating Mesh Networks for Greater Reliability and Faster
Connectivity
India
Market Overview
Submarine Cables Market on Expansion Mode
New Submarine Optical Fiber System to Provide High-Speed
Broadband to Lakshadweep
Reliance Jio Announces Largest Submarine Cable Project
