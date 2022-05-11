New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quantum Cryptography Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131240/?utm_source=GNW
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Global Quantum Cryptography Market to Reach US$291.9 Million by the Year 2026
- Quantum cryptography harnesses the quantum-mechanical properties of light for creating a secure encryption and enabling secure data transfer between any two parties. Quantum cryptography presents a more practical and cost-effective approach for securing communications, with a virtually unbreakable mode of relaying information, as the technology is based on the principles of quantum mechanics, a time-tested universal scientific model, rather than complex mathematical algorithms. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising frequency of cyber-attacks, increasing focus on cyber-security and evolution of sophisticated wireless networks. Quantum cryptography is gaining attention due to increasing digitalization and the resulting surge in cyber-security risks and other threats such as data security and breach. Industries across different verticals are facing increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks due to proliferation of the Internet, connected devices and online services. The market growth is favored by high reliance of organizations and customers on computer networks for transactions and communication, which is leading to the demand for advanced technology to safeguard sensitive data.
- Organizations are increasingly implementing quantum cryptography solutions to boost network and application security. The quantum cryptography market is slated to witness new opportunities owing to increasing uptake of these solutions in the government and BFSI verticals. Participants in these verticals are paying attention to advanced solutions to improve security and make transactions more secure. The increasing shift of banking institutions towards online platform and surge in transactions has created a pressing need for organizations to ensure secure and authenticated transactions, which is poised to bolster the demand for quantum cryptography solutions. While increasing cyber-security funding and high uptake of advanced security solutions are augmenting the market growth, increasing penetration of the IoT and cloud technologies is expected to create new growth avenues. In addition, the market growth is buoyed by increasing implementation of next-generation wireless network technologies.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Quantum Cryptography estimated at US$128.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$291.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.3% CAGR to reach US$194.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 24.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.6% share of the global Quantum Cryptography market. The pressing need to protect the network from various vulnerabilities is driving an increasing number of industries like BFSI, defense, government, healthcare, automotive and retail to embrace quantum cryptography solutions. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $49 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $40.6 Million by 2026
- The Quantum Cryptography market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 37.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$40.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.5% and 21.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is projected to dominate the global market and account for the leading revenue share due to an extensive customer base, increasing incident of cyber-attacks and rising investments in R&D. The proliferation of encryption-based applications in the region has resulted in dramatic surge in frequency of sophisticated cyber-attacks, requiring companies to secure networks and applications with implementation of quantum cryptography solutions. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to witness increasing efforts by providers of quantum cryptography services and solutions to join hands with clients to boost overall sales and market presence. Select Competitors (Total 97 Featured) Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Optics and Precision Engineering ID Quantique SA MagiQ Technologies, Inc. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. Nucrypt LLC Oki Electric Industry Company Ltd QuintessenceLabs, Inc. Raytheon BBN Technologies SK TELECOM CO., LTD. Toshiba Corp.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131240/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 and Beyond
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2023
COVID-19 Impact on Quantum Cryptography Market
Covid-19 Pandemic Driven Digital Transformation and Demand for
Cloud Solutions to Boost Market Prospects
Competition
Players Vie to Claim a Piece of Flourishing Quantum
Cryptography Market
EXHIBIT 2: Quantum Cryptography - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
97 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Secure Communications - Defining the Need for Cryptography
Quantum Cryptography - Providing Secure Communications
Using Quantum Key Distribution
Quantum Cryptography: Insights & Salient Applications of
Breakthrough Technology
Global Market Analysis and Prospects
Surging Cyber-Attacks Unlock Code for Phenomenal Growth of
Quantum Cryptography Market
Network Security: Commanding Segment of Quantum Cryptography,
Government and BFSI to Drive Market Growth
North America to Sweep Quantum Cryptography Market with
Impressive Stake
Expensive Nature of Solutions - A Market Restrain
Market Challenges
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Massive Interest and Investment in Quantum Cryptography as
Nations Race towards Quantum Supremacy
Rising Number of Cyber Crimes amid Digitalization Enhances
Prospects for Quantum Crypotography
EXHIBIT 3: Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
Notable Trends in Cybersecurity Market
EXHIBIT 4: Rising Threat of Malicious Emails: Proportion of
Users Targeted with Malicious Emails by Industry Per Year for
2019
Market Benefits from the Rapidly Growing Magnitude and
Increasing Cost of Cybercrime in Industries
EXHIBIT 5: Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in
Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 6: Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million)
by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018
EXHIBIT 7: Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization
Worldwide (in US$ Million) for 2014-2019
Increased Security Needs Across Industry Verticals: A Major
Market Opportunity
Rising Demand for Customized Business Support Solutions Expands
Growth Opportunities
Quantum-Safe Certificates: Types
Ways to Migrate to Quantum-Safe Certificates
Threat of Cyber Crime Buoys Demand for Quantum Cryptography
Solutions in Government Agencies
Growing Use of Cyber Security Solutions in Public Utilities
Demand for Cyber Security in Defense Sector on the Rise
Business Enterprises Drive Demand for QC-based Secure
Communication Systems
EXHIBIT 8: Global Market for IT Security Products by End-Use
Application (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenues for
End-Point Security, Identity Authentication & Access
Management, Internet Security, Messaging Security, Network
Security, and Others
Financial Services - A Key End Use Market for Information
Security Solutions
Quantum Cryptography Market in BFSI
Significant Growth in Adoption of Quantum Key Distribution for
Effective Encryption
Increased Government Funding to Address Cybersecurity Breaches
Supports Quantum Cryptography Market
Government Initiatives & Quantum Cryptography R&D
EXHIBIT 9: Budget Allocations for Cybersecurity by the US
Government for the Years FY2017 to FY2020
New Guidance to Allay Risks & Achieve Resilience with Advances
in Quantum Computing
DHS and NIST release post-quantum cryptography guidance
Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues for
Industries, Bringing to Light the Importance of Cybersecurity
EXHIBIT 10: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by
Geographic Region: February 2021
EXHIBIT 11: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions)
for the Years 2011-2019
ISRO Makes Breakthrough Demonstration of free-space Quantum Key
Distribution (QKD) over 300 m
Increased Funding For Cybersecurity VC Bodes Well for Market
Expansion
Impact of VC on Cybersecurity Investments
Venture Capital Compensates for the Time Lost
Rising Demand for Next-Generation Security Solutions for Cloud
and IoT Technologies
Cloud Access Security Brokers and Implications
Cloud Security Solutions Spearheading Digital Transformations
Developments in the Post-Quantum Cryptography
Impact of Quantum Technology on Asymmetric Cryptography
Post-Quantum Cryptography
Standardizing the Post-Quantum Cryptographic Algorithms
Quantum Computers and Symmetric Cryptography
Other Alternatives within the Quantum Cryptography
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Cryptography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Quantum Cryptography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense, BFSI,
Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government &
Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 21: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense, BFSI,
Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government &
Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense, BFSI,
Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government &
Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 31: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense, BFSI,
Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government &
Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Quantum Cryptography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 33: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Cryptography by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense, BFSI,
Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government &
Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 39: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense, BFSI,
Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government &
Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 45: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense, BFSI,
Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Government & Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense, BFSI,
Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government &
Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Quantum
Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Quantum
Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense, BFSI, Retail,
Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government &
Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum
Cryptography by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 57: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense,
BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum
Cryptography by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Government & Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Quantum
Cryptography by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense,
BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Quantum
Cryptography by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Government & Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Quantum
Cryptography by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense,
BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Quantum
Cryptography by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Government & Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 97
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131240/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Quantum Cryptography Market to Reach US$291.9 Million by the Year 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quantum Cryptography Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131240/?utm_source=GNW