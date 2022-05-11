New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quantum Cryptography Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131240/?utm_source=GNW

- Global Quantum Cryptography Market to Reach US$291.9 Million by the Year 2026



- Quantum cryptography harnesses the quantum-mechanical properties of light for creating a secure encryption and enabling secure data transfer between any two parties. Quantum cryptography presents a more practical and cost-effective approach for securing communications, with a virtually unbreakable mode of relaying information, as the technology is based on the principles of quantum mechanics, a time-tested universal scientific model, rather than complex mathematical algorithms. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising frequency of cyber-attacks, increasing focus on cyber-security and evolution of sophisticated wireless networks. Quantum cryptography is gaining attention due to increasing digitalization and the resulting surge in cyber-security risks and other threats such as data security and breach. Industries across different verticals are facing increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks due to proliferation of the Internet, connected devices and online services. The market growth is favored by high reliance of organizations and customers on computer networks for transactions and communication, which is leading to the demand for advanced technology to safeguard sensitive data.



- Organizations are increasingly implementing quantum cryptography solutions to boost network and application security. The quantum cryptography market is slated to witness new opportunities owing to increasing uptake of these solutions in the government and BFSI verticals. Participants in these verticals are paying attention to advanced solutions to improve security and make transactions more secure. The increasing shift of banking institutions towards online platform and surge in transactions has created a pressing need for organizations to ensure secure and authenticated transactions, which is poised to bolster the demand for quantum cryptography solutions. While increasing cyber-security funding and high uptake of advanced security solutions are augmenting the market growth, increasing penetration of the IoT and cloud technologies is expected to create new growth avenues. In addition, the market growth is buoyed by increasing implementation of next-generation wireless network technologies.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Quantum Cryptography estimated at US$128.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$291.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.3% CAGR to reach US$194.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 24.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.6% share of the global Quantum Cryptography market. The pressing need to protect the network from various vulnerabilities is driving an increasing number of industries like BFSI, defense, government, healthcare, automotive and retail to embrace quantum cryptography solutions. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $49 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $40.6 Million by 2026



- The Quantum Cryptography market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 37.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$40.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.5% and 21.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is projected to dominate the global market and account for the leading revenue share due to an extensive customer base, increasing incident of cyber-attacks and rising investments in R&D. The proliferation of encryption-based applications in the region has resulted in dramatic surge in frequency of sophisticated cyber-attacks, requiring companies to secure networks and applications with implementation of quantum cryptography solutions. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to witness increasing efforts by providers of quantum cryptography services and solutions to join hands with clients to boost overall sales and market presence. Select Competitors (Total 97 Featured) Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Optics and Precision Engineering ID Quantique SA MagiQ Technologies, Inc. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. Nucrypt LLC Oki Electric Industry Company Ltd QuintessenceLabs, Inc. Raytheon BBN Technologies SK TELECOM CO., LTD. Toshiba Corp.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 and Beyond

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2023

COVID-19 Impact on Quantum Cryptography Market

Covid-19 Pandemic Driven Digital Transformation and Demand for

Cloud Solutions to Boost Market Prospects

Competition

Players Vie to Claim a Piece of Flourishing Quantum

Cryptography Market

EXHIBIT 2: Quantum Cryptography - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

97 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Secure Communications - Defining the Need for Cryptography

Quantum Cryptography - Providing Secure Communications

Using Quantum Key Distribution

Quantum Cryptography: Insights & Salient Applications of

Breakthrough Technology

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Surging Cyber-Attacks Unlock Code for Phenomenal Growth of

Quantum Cryptography Market

Network Security: Commanding Segment of Quantum Cryptography,

Government and BFSI to Drive Market Growth

North America to Sweep Quantum Cryptography Market with

Impressive Stake

Expensive Nature of Solutions - A Market Restrain

Market Challenges

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Massive Interest and Investment in Quantum Cryptography as

Nations Race towards Quantum Supremacy

Rising Number of Cyber Crimes amid Digitalization Enhances

Prospects for Quantum Crypotography

EXHIBIT 3: Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Notable Trends in Cybersecurity Market

EXHIBIT 4: Rising Threat of Malicious Emails: Proportion of

Users Targeted with Malicious Emails by Industry Per Year for

2019

Market Benefits from the Rapidly Growing Magnitude and

Increasing Cost of Cybercrime in Industries

EXHIBIT 5: Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in

Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 6: Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million)

by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018

EXHIBIT 7: Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization

Worldwide (in US$ Million) for 2014-2019

Increased Security Needs Across Industry Verticals: A Major

Market Opportunity

Rising Demand for Customized Business Support Solutions Expands

Growth Opportunities

Quantum-Safe Certificates: Types

Ways to Migrate to Quantum-Safe Certificates

Threat of Cyber Crime Buoys Demand for Quantum Cryptography

Solutions in Government Agencies

Growing Use of Cyber Security Solutions in Public Utilities

Demand for Cyber Security in Defense Sector on the Rise

Business Enterprises Drive Demand for QC-based Secure

Communication Systems

EXHIBIT 8: Global Market for IT Security Products by End-Use

Application (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenues for

End-Point Security, Identity Authentication & Access

Management, Internet Security, Messaging Security, Network

Security, and Others

Financial Services - A Key End Use Market for Information

Security Solutions

Quantum Cryptography Market in BFSI

Significant Growth in Adoption of Quantum Key Distribution for

Effective Encryption

Increased Government Funding to Address Cybersecurity Breaches

Supports Quantum Cryptography Market

Government Initiatives & Quantum Cryptography R&D

EXHIBIT 9: Budget Allocations for Cybersecurity by the US

Government for the Years FY2017 to FY2020

New Guidance to Allay Risks & Achieve Resilience with Advances

in Quantum Computing

DHS and NIST release post-quantum cryptography guidance

Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues for

Industries, Bringing to Light the Importance of Cybersecurity

EXHIBIT 10: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by

Geographic Region: February 2021

EXHIBIT 11: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions)

for the Years 2011-2019

ISRO Makes Breakthrough Demonstration of free-space Quantum Key

Distribution (QKD) over 300 m

Increased Funding For Cybersecurity VC Bodes Well for Market

Expansion

Impact of VC on Cybersecurity Investments

Venture Capital Compensates for the Time Lost

Rising Demand for Next-Generation Security Solutions for Cloud

and IoT Technologies

Cloud Access Security Brokers and Implications

Cloud Security Solutions Spearheading Digital Transformations

Developments in the Post-Quantum Cryptography

Impact of Quantum Technology on Asymmetric Cryptography

Post-Quantum Cryptography

Standardizing the Post-Quantum Cryptographic Algorithms

Quantum Computers and Symmetric Cryptography

Other Alternatives within the Quantum Cryptography



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantum Cryptography by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Quantum Cryptography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government &

Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government &

Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 27: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government &

Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 31: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government &

Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Quantum Cryptography Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 33: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantum Cryptography by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government &

Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 39: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government &

Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 45: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Government & Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense, BFSI,

Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government &

Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense, BFSI, Retail,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Cryptography by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Government &

Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum

Cryptography by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 57: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense,

BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum

Cryptography by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Government & Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Quantum

Cryptography by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense,

BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Quantum

Cryptography by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Government & Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Quantum Cryptography by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Quantum

Cryptography by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Quantum Cryptography by End-Use - Government & Defense,

BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Quantum

Cryptography by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Government & Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 97

