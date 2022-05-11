Global Military Antennas Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Adoption of Unmanned Vehicles Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Antennas Market by Component (Reflectors, Feed Horn, Feed Networks, Low Noise Block Converter (LNB)), Frequency Band (HF, VHF, UHF SHF, AND EHF), End Use (OEM and Aftermarket), Type, Application, Platform and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global military antennas market is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2021 to USD 5.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Based on component, reflectors segment is estimated to witness the largest share of the military antennas market from 2021 to 2026.



Based on component, reflectors segment of the military antennas market is estimated to held the dominant market share in 2021. This is due to the innovation in reflector design to decrease the assemble time. Reflectors are integrated into antenna assembly to modify the radiation pattern of the antenna so that the signal gain can be improved in target direction. Various manufacturers are focusing on improving the reflector design so that the assembly time can be decreased.



Based on type, array antenna segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth of the military antennas market from 2021 to 2026.



Based on type, array antenna segment of the military antennas market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven due to Phased-array antenna systems are used in naval and airborne platforms. In 2020, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) (US) awarded a contract to ThinKom Solutions to test and evaluate one of the company's commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) aeronautical phased-array antenna systems as a solution for next-generation communications on the US Navy ships.

Based on platform, ground segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the military antennas market from 2021 to 2026.



Based on platform, ground segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the military antennas during the forecast period. This growth is driven due to need for on-the-walk and on-the-move SATCOM capabilities for voice and data transmission, grounds stations use SATCOM to collect and stream remote sensing satellite data to a variety of users and applications, predominantly use manpack antennas in military operations, and UGVs antennas are used to carry out ground surveillance missions. In 2021, ARLINGTON, Va. FLIR Systems won an additional USD 30.1-million contract from the US Army for sustainment efforts connected to the service's Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS Inc. II) and Common Robotic System-Heavy (CRS-H) unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) programs.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026 in the Military antennas market



Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Military antennas market from 2021 to 2026 in terms of market share. An increase in the instances of terror attacks in the Asia Pacific region has led countries of the region to enhance their surveillance and anti-terrorism capabilities. In addition, the increase in defense expenditures of India and China, among others, and the expansion of military commands in emerging economies have accelerated the demand for military antennas in the Asia Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Military Antennas Market

4.2 Military Antennas Market, by Frequency

4.3 Military Antennas Market, by Platform

4.4 Military Antennas Market, by Type

4.5 Military Antennas Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Electronically Steered Phased Array Antennas

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Military Antennas for Maritime Applications

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Customized Communication-On-The-Move Solutions for Unmanned Ground Vehicles

5.2.1.4 Increasing Defense Budget of Emerging Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with Development and Maintenance of Infrastructure to Support Military Antennas

5.2.2.2 Issues Associated with Poor Transmission of Signals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Ultra-Compact Communication Terminals for Advanced Ground Combat Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Demand for High Data Rate Transmission

5.2.3.3 Rise in Adoption of Unmanned Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Electromagnetic Compatibility-Related Challenges of Satellite Antennas

5.2.4.2 System Requirements and Design Constraints

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Military Antennas Market

5.3.1 Demand-Side Impact

5.3.1.1 Key Developments from April 2020 to November 2021

5.3.2 Supply-Side Impact

5.3.2.1 Key Developments from January 2021 to June 2021

5.4 Ranges and Scenarios

5.5 Value Chain Analysis of Military Antennas Market

5.6 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets of Manufacturers of Military Antennas

5.7 Military Antennas Market Ecosystem

5.8 Prominent Companies

5.9 Private and Small Enterprises

5.10 Market Ecosystem

5.11 Average Selling Price of Military Antennas

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13 Trade Data Statistics

5.13.1 Import Data Statistics

5.14 Export Data Statistics

5.15 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.16 North America

5.17 Europe

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 3D Printing of Rf Equipment

6.2.2 Miniaturization of Military Antennas

6.2.3 Development of Metamaterial Antennas

6.2.4 Development of Plasma Antennas

6.2.5 Development of Active Electronically Scanned Array (Aesa)

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.4 Use Case Analysis

6.5 Use Case: In-Flight Phased Array Antenna

6.6 Impact of Megatrends

6.6.1 Development of Smart Antennas

6.7 Multi-Band, Multi-Mission (Mbmm) Antenna

6.8 Multi-Platform Anti-Jam Gps Navigation Antenna (Magna)

6.9 Hybrid Beamforming Methods

6.10 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 Military Antennas Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Reflectors

7.2.1 Innovation in Reflector Design Decreases Assemble Time

7.3 Feed Horns

7.3.1 They are Used as a Primary Radiator to Feed a Reflector Antenna or as a Separate Antenna

7.4 Feed Networks

7.4.1 Feed Networks are Used to Reduce Blockage

7.5 Low Noise Block Converters (Lnb)

7.5.1 Increasing Usage of Lnb in Satellite Dish Antennas Will Drive this Segment

7.6 Others

8 Military Antennas Market, by Frequency Band

8.1 Introduction

8.2 High Frequency (Hf)

8.2.1 Hf Technologies are Increasingly Used in Natural Disasters and Military Applications

8.3 Very High Frequency (Vhf)

8.3.1 Vhf Band Offers Benefits During Long-Range Surveillance and Tracking

8.4 Ultra High Frequency (Uhf)

8.4.1 Uhf-Band Antennas are Used at Large in Cubesats for Communication Applications

8.5 Super High Frequency (Shf)

8.5.1 Demand for Reliable Military Satellite Communication Will Fuel Market

8.6 Extremely High Frequency (Ehf)

8.6.1 Ehf-Band Antennas are Used in Satellite Communication Application

9 Military Antennas Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dipole Antennas

9.2.1 Demand for Omnidirectional Antennas Drive this Segment

9.3 Monopole Antennas

9.3.1 Increased Use of Antennas in Portable Radios Fuel Growth of this Segment

9.4 Array Antennas

9.4.1 Phased-Array Antenna Systems are Used in Naval and Airborne Platforms

9.5 Loop Antennas

9.5.1 Increasing Usage of Loop Antennas in Military Vehicles Propel this Segment

9.6 Aperture Antennas

9.6.1 Demand to Enhance Electronic Warfare Capabilities of Naval Platforms Will Drive this Segment

9.7 Traveling Wave Antennas

9.7.1 Increasing Demand for Airborne Radars Equipped with Traveling Wave Antennas Fuel Growth of this Segment

10 Military Antennas Market, by Platform

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ground

10.2.1 Vehicle Antennas

10.2.1.1 Need for On-The-Walk and On-The-Move Satcom Capabilities for Voice and Data Transmission Expected to Support Market Growth

10.2.2 Base Station Antennas

10.2.2.1 Grounds Stations Use Satcom to Collect and Stream Remote Sensing Satellite Data to a Variety of Users and Applications

10.2.3 Manpack Antennas

10.2.3.1 Manpack Antennas are Predominantly Used in Military Operations

10.2.4 Handheld Antennas

10.2.4.1 Handheld Antennas are Predominantly Used in Remote and Inhospitable Environments

10.2.5 Body Worn Antennas

10.2.5.1 Increasing Usage of Body Worn Antennas in Law Enforcement Agencies Will Drive this Segment

10.2.6 Unmanned Ground Vehicle (Ugv) Antennas

10.2.6.1 Ugvs Antennas are Used to Carry Out Ground Surveillance Missions

10.3 Airborne

10.3.1 Aircraft Antennas

10.3.1.1 Development of Antennas for Ensured Connectivity Through Multiple Satellites Will Fuel this Segment

10.3.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Uav) Antennas

10.3.2.1 Increasing Need for Small, Low-Cost, and High-Powered Antennas Deployed on Uavs to Carry Out Military Operations Drive this Segment

10.3.3 Missiles Antennas

10.3.3.1 Increase in Development of Advanced Antenna Technology for Hypersonic Applications Will Drive this Segment

10.4 Marine

10.4.1 Shipboard Antennas

10.4.1.1 Development of Ultra-High Frequency Antennas for Navy and Coast Guards Fuel this Segment

10.4.2 Submarine Antennas

10.4.2.1 Development of Next-Gen Antennas for Submarines Drive this Segment

10.4.3 Unmanned Marine Vehicle (Umv) Antennas

10.4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Real-Time Transmission of Mission Data for Military and Commercial Applications Drive Demand for Umv Antennas

11 Military Antennas Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Surveillance

11.2.1 Upgradation of Surveillance Radars for Navy Will Drive this Segment

11.3 Electronic Warfare

11.3.1 Incorporation of Effective Rf Technology in Various Electronic Equipment Used in Military Applications Increased Use of Electronic Warfare Systems

11.4 Navigation

11.4.1 Military Aircraft Rely on Navigation Antennas for Their Safe Flights

11.5 Communication

11.5.1 Modern Warfare Demands Effective Long-Range Communication Capabilities in Compact Hardware Systems That Can be Deployed Across Platforms

11.6 Satcom

11.6.1 Increasing Demand for Customized Satcom-On-The-Move Solutions Will Drive this Segment

11.7 Telemetry

11.7.1 Telemetry Enables Automatic Monitoring, Alerting, and Record-Keeping for Efficient and Safe Operations of Defense Vehicles

12 Military Antennas Market, by End-Use

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Oem

12.2.1 Increasing Upgradation of Military Antennas and Procurement of Military Vehicles Across the Globe Drive this Segment

12.3 Aftermarket

12.3.1 Upgradation of Existing Fleet of Military Vehicles Fuel Growth of this Segment

13 Regional Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Competitive Overview

14.3 Market Ranking Analysis of Key Players, 2020

14.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis

14.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

14.5.1 Star

14.5.2 Emerging Leader

14.5.3 Pervasive

14.5.4 Participant

14.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

14.6.1 Progressive Company

14.6.2 Responsive Company

14.6.3 Starting Block

14.6.4 Dynamic Company

14.7 Competitive Scenario

14.7.1 Market Evaluation Framework

14.7.2 New Product Launches and Developments

14.8 Deals

15 Company Profiles: Key Players

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 L3Harris Technologies

15.1.2 Cobham plc

15.1.3 Airbus

15.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.

15.1.5 General Dynamics Corporation

15.1.6 Rohde & Schwarz

15.1.7 Terma

15.1.8 Rami

15.1.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

15.1.10 Maxar Technologies

15.1.11 Norsat International Inc.

15.1.12 Kymeta Corporation

15.1.13 Viasat Inc.

15.1.14 Ruag International Holding Ltd.

15.1.15 Lockheed Martin Corporation

15.1.16 Aselsan A.S.

15.1.17 Ball Corporation

15.1.18 Nd Satcom

15.1.19 Thales Group

15.1.20 Gilat Satellite Networks

15.2 Other Players

15.2.1 Micro-Ant

15.2.2 Sat-Lite Technologies

15.2.2.2 Sat-Lite Technologies: Products/Services/Solutions Offered

15.2.3 Datapath, Inc.

15.2.4 Hanwha-Phasor

15.2.5 Viking Satcom Ltd.

16 Appendix

