Refrigerated Transport Market by Application, Mode of Transport, Vehicle Type, Temperature, Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refrigerated Transport Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refrigerated transport market is estimated to be valued at USD 113.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 160.7 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period in terms of value.

By application, frozen foods segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period



In recent few years, it has been witnessed that frozen foods have gained a significant popularity among the consumers across major economies in the world owing to high degree of convenience and adaption to busy urban lifestyles. These frozen food meal offers meal flexibility and customers can save their time and money from grocery purchase and cooking time. These market trends are promoting the frozen foods market and in turn it will boost the refrigerated trucks market.



By vehicle type, MHCV was the second largest segment in 2021 and anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period



The vehicles that are intended for carrying goods and to have a maximum authorized mass of more than seven tons are considered as trucks. Trucks, also referred to as MHCVs, are prominently used for goods transportation. China, the US, and India are growing rapidly and use trucks to transport their goods; thus, there would increase in demand for trucks in countries that witness an increase in demand for refrigerated transport.



By temperature, single temperature segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period



Single temperature trucks are widely used to transport a set of perishable food items which requires a specific temperature point during the transit. The single temperature trucks have gained huge popularity with the increasing number of hypermarkets and supermarkets across the globe.



Eutectic devices was the second largest technology available in the refrigerated transport market in 2022



A eutectic system is suitable for short transportation, where there are regular stops and door openings during distribution; LCVs and MHCVs use it. It consists of hollow tubes, beams, or plates filled with a eutectic solution. This solution stores energy and produces a cooling effect when it is necessary to maintain the refrigerated temperature. As eutectic solutions can store energy, there is no need for fuel or energy to charge the eutectic device at the time of delivery.



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period



The Asia Pacific refrigerated transport market has been fragmented and was under-funded until a decade ago. However, the industrial revolution in the region resulted in the rise in population with busier lifestyles inclined toward convenience food products with an extended shelf-life, thereby fueling the use of refrigerated transport in the food industry.



Various emerging economies are attempting to facilitate improvements in refrigerated transport through regulations and subsidies. For instance, in India, the government is providing the Reefer Vehicles Scheme under the National Mission on Food Processing (NMFP). The scheme's objective is to provide financial assistance to purchase standalone reefer vehicles and mobile pre-cooling vans (reefer unit and reefer cabinet permanently mounted on the vehicle) to transport perishable commodities.



The refrigerated transport market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW (Africa and Middle East).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Refrigerated Transport Market

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Refrigerated Transport Market, by Application and Country

4.3 Refrigerated Transport Market, by Vehicle Type

4.4 Refrigerated Transport Market, by Temperature

4.5 Refrigerated Transport Market, by Technology,

4.6 Refrigerated Transport Market, by Application and Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Temperature Control to Prevent Food Loss and Potential Health Hazards

5.2.1.2 Increasing International Trade of Perishable Commodities

5.2.1.3 Technological Innovations in Refrigerated Systems and Equipment

5.2.1.4 Increased Demand for Frozen Perishable Commodities

5.2.1.5 Growing Demand for Fresh Fruits and Vegetables in Europe

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Energy Costs and the Requirement for Significant Capital Investments

5.2.2.2 Climate Change Affecting Transportation Infrastructure

5.2.2.3 Environmental Concerns Regarding Greenhouse Gas Emissions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Intermodal Transport to Save Fuel Costs

5.2.3.2 Integration of Multi-Temperature Systems in Trucks and Trailers

5.2.3.3 Increasing Foreign Direct Investments in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Transport Infrastructure Support in Emerging Markets and Skilled Resources in Developed Markets

5.2.4.2 Maintaining Product Integrity During the Transportation of Perishable Commodities

5.2.4.3 Rising Fuel Costs and High Capital Investment Requirement

6 Market Disruptions

6.1 Brexit

6.1.1 Impact of Brexit on Global Trade

6.1.1.1 Free Internal Market

6.1.1.2 Most Impacted Countries Include Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany

6.1.2 Implications of Brexit on Road Transport Operators

6.1.2.1 Professional Competence in Road Transport

6.1.2.2 Permits for Road Transport

6.1.3 Approvals for Vehicles

6.1.4 Inspection and Customs Checks

6.1.5 The Cumulative Effect of Border Control on Journey Times

6.2 Silk Road

6.2.1 Three Main Routes

6.2.1.1 The Eurasian Land-Bridge with New Opportunities

6.2.1.2 Volumes are Still Low, But Trade Value is Higher

6.2.1.3 Chinese and European Hinterlands More Accessible

6.3 US-UK Trade and Investment Ties

6.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.4.1 Growth of the Organized Retail Industry

6.4.2 Increasing Need for Refrigerated Transport

7 Industry Trends

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Value Chain

7.2.1 Supply Procurement

7.2.2 Transport

7.2.3 Storage & Distribution

7.2.4 End-Product Manufacturers

7.3 Technology Analysis

7.4 Pricing Analysis: Refrigerated Transport Market

7.5 Market Map and Ecosystem Refrigerated Transport Market

7.5.1 Demand-Side

7.5.2 Supply-Side

7.6 Trends Impacting Buyers

7.7 Patent Analysis

7.8 Trade Data: Refrigerated Transport Market

7.8.1 Tropical Fruits (Avocado, Pineapple, Guava, Mangoes, and Figs)

7.8.2 Poultry

7.9 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

7.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.10.1 Degree of Competition

7.10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.10.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.10.4 Threat of Substitutes

7.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

7.11 Case Studies

7.11.1 Rising Cold Chain Logistics Demand for Transport of Perishable Products

7.11.2 Euro Food Group Signed an Agreement with Carrier Corporation for Refrigerated Equipment Supply

8 Regulations for the Refrigerated Transport Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)

8.3 Agreement on the International Carriage of Perishable Foodstuffs and the Special Equipment to be Used for Such Carriage (ATP)

8.3.1 Selection of Equipment and Temperature Conditions to be Observed for the Carriage of Quick (Deep)-Frozen and Frozen Foodstuffs

8.3.2 Monitoring the Air Temperature for Transport of Quick-Frozen Perishable Foodstuffs

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Temperature Control and Legislation Requirements for Refrigerated Transport

8.5 India

8.5.1 Cop Approval Requirements for Refrigerated Transport

8.6 US

8.6.1 Electrolyte Spillage and Electrical Shock Protection for Refrigerated Transport

8.7 Australia & New Zealand

8.7.1 Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ)

8.8 Legislations for the Use of Refrigerants in Cold Chain Logistics

8.9 Asia-Pacific

8.9.1 Euro-Asian Transport Links (EATL)

8.9.2 Silk Road

9 Refrigerated Transport Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chilled Food Products

9.2.1 Milk

9.2.2 Bakery & Confectionery Products

9.2.3 Dairy Products

9.2.4 Beverages

9.2.5 Fresh Fruits & Vegetables

9.3 Frozen Food Products

9.3.1 Ice Cream

9.3.2 Frozen Dairy Products

9.3.3 Processed Meat

9.3.4 Fish & Seafood

9.3.5 Bakery Products

10 Refrigerated Transport Market, by Mode of Transport

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Refrigerated Road Transport

10.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Refrigerated Transport Market by Vehicle Type

10.3.1 Optimistic Scenario

10.3.2 Realistic Scenario

10.3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

10.3.4 Refrigerated LCV (Van)

10.3.5 Refrigerated MHCV (Truck)

10.3.6 Refrigerated HCV (Trailers & Semi-Trailers)

10.4 Refrigerated Sea Transport

10.5 Refrigerated Rail Transport

10.6 Refrigerated Air Transport

11 Refrigerated Transport Market, by Temperature

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Single-Temperature

11.3 Multi-Temperature

12 Refrigerated Transport Market, by Technology

12.1 Introduction

12.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Refrigerated Transport Market, by Technology

12.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

12.2.2 Realistic Scenario

12.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

12.3 Vapor Compression Systems

12.3.1 Air-Blown Evaporators

12.3.2 Eutectic Devices

12.3.3 Hybrid

12.3.4 Fully Electric

12.4 Compressor Technology

12.4.1 Scroll

12.4.2 Open-Recip

12.4.3 Others

13 Refrigerated Transport Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021

14.3 Historical Revenue Analysis of Key Players

14.4 COVID-19-Specific Company Response

14.4.1 Kellogg Co

14.4.2 General Mills Inc.

14.4.3 Nestle Sa

14.4.4 Conagra Brands

14.4.5 Tyson Foods, Inc.

14.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

14.5.1 Stars

14.5.2 Pervasive Players

14.5.3 Emerging Leaders

14.5.4 Participants

14.5.5 Frozen and Chilled Food Footprint (Key Players)

14.6 Competitive Scenario

14.6.1 New Product Launches

14.6.2 Deals

14.6.3 Others

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Nestle Sa

15.1.2 Tyson Foods, Inc.

15.1.3 The Kraft Heinz Company

15.1.4 General Mills Inc.

15.1.5 Smithfield Foods, Inc

15.1.6 Kellogg Co.

15.1.7 Conagra Brands, Inc.

15.1.8 Kerry Group plc

15.1.9 Del Monte Pacific Limited

15.1.10 Aryzta Ag

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021

16.3 Historical Revenue Analysis of Key Players

16.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

16.4.1 Stars

16.4.2 Pervasive Players

16.4.3 Emerging Leaders

16.4.4 Participants

16.4.5 Refrigerated Transport Service Provider's Product Footprint (Key Players)

16.5 Competitive Scenario

16.5.1 New Product Launches

16.5.2 Deals

16.5.3 Others

17 Company Profiles

17.1 Key Players

17.1.1 United Technologies Corporation (Carrier Corporation)

17.1.2 Daikin Industries, Ltd.,

17.1.3 Ingersoll Rand

17.1.4 China International Shipping Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.

17.1.5 Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

17.1.6 Singamas Container Holdings Limited

17.1.7 Hyundai

17.1.8 Schmitz Cargobull

17.1.9 Krone

17.1.10 Lamberet Sas

17.1.11 Tata Motors

17.1.12 Ve Commercial Vehicles Limited

17.1.13 Shaanxi Tianhui Inlong Trading Co. Ltd

17.1.14 Wabash National Corporation

17.1.15 Great Dane LLC

18 Adjacent and Related Markets

19 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5nosnx

Attachment